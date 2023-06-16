"We Focus on What We Do Best...Protection" | Todd Lentz on EVS Sports

In this sensational sport of motocross there have been many iconic brands that influence the history and fabric of what makes us love it. EVS Sports, in my opinion, is one of those brands. Almost everyone who has ever thrown a leg over a bike has used one of their products. Whether it be knee braces, a chest protector, a neck donut, or something else, their products have protected us. For over 30 years EVS Sports has been focused on just that, protection. I called up Senior VP, Todd Lentz, to discuss his history with the brand and learn a little more about the company. Hope you enjoy it.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: What's going on, Todd? Nice to meet you.

Todd Lentz: Jamie, thanks for having me. Things are good. Business is cranking, and never, never, never enough time in the day, to be honest.

Vital MX: I can imagine a company like EVS, along with the other companies that fall under the umbrella; your days are 100 miles an hour at all times.

Todd: They are, and with the team we have now, I'm fairly hands-off. I've been doing this for 25 years or so with EVS. We've got a great team from the marketing side, product development, design, sales, rider support, and all that. I firmly believe in hiring good people and then giving them the bandwidth to do what they can. So, we're certainly fortunate to be the original and still be around after 30, 40 years of doing what we do. It's certainly something to be proud of.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: I'm sure everyone has heard of and has owned something from EVS. They're the leader in protective products for all kinds of extreme sports, with products that include knee braces, roost protection, helmets, etcetera. First, as I always do, I want to start by getting to know you a bit, Todd. What is your background? Did you grow up in motocross somehow, or did you come into motocross through the business side?

Todd: Through business. Good question. I was an enthusiast and had PWs and little dirtbikes growing up, four-wheelers, and watercraft, of course, being from the Midwest, but it certainly wasn't a burning passion of mine. Not the motocross space or even the power sports industry, for that matter. I met Jeff Fox from Wisconsin, a key influential person in my life just out of college. I got to know him and what they were doing, and ironically, I was pursuing more of the golf space at that point. I played golf with a long-time industry icon named Jett Johnson, who came from Kawasaki and became a fairly good friend of mine back in the day. He sat down with me and said, "I think I have a fit for you with a company called Parts Unlimited." Being born and raised in Janesville, Wisconsin, it seemed like a natural fit. Again, I didn't know a ton about the industry, but I certainly was an enthusiast and followed it. It came from the business development and product management executive level, where I learned a ton, which started the ball rolling in the power sports industry.

Vital MX: Have you picked up on the sport through the years of involvement with EVS? Are you a fan of the sport? Do you ride now? Has your involvement evolved?

Todd: Yeah, it has, but not probably to a high level. Certain companies have that core group of athletes or riders that ride within the brand. That has never been me, but I enjoy throwing my leg over a dirt bike. I've done the Rocky Mountain 300 and the Baja, single track, and I've taken Gary Bailey's motocross and Hanson's schools. I certainly enjoy it, but fast forward this thing 25 years with four kids and overseeing 4 or 5 businesses, peeling off 4 or 5 hours of a day to prep, ride, and then clean certainly isn't in my time slot these days.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: I'm sure most people listening understand that. You mentioned working for EVS for 25 years. The company has been around for about 35. Is that correct?

Todd: 1985 is when the brand originated. Yeah.

Vital MX: I want to touch on how EVS started, but let's stick with you. What were your original roles once you came to EVS? You did some marketing, sales, and rider support, which sounds like many hats.

Todd: Yeah, it's funny because there were four employees back then. We had the two original owners, me, and a warehouse person, so there was no task too big or small. I would get in a truck and trailer and drive to Lake Whitney Mosier, Swan, Mini O's, Loretta's, and Ponca. You know, any race we could get to. We firmly believe in grassroots marketing, starting them young and getting them to be a fan of the brand. I would do everything from driving a truck and trailer across the country to rider support. I'd pick up the phone and sell it because, at that point, we didn't have distribution. So, it was cold calling Chaparrals, Burt's, Motosport, Motorworld of El Cajon, and all these iconic retail establishments back then. So pretty much everything. We didn't have HR (Human Resources). So, I was tasked with writing the handbook when we started hiring employees, too. You put on a lot of different hats during a couple of decades of tenure with the company. There was no task too big or too small. I've done everything from cleaning a toilet to hiring, firing, and now overseeing. At that point, you're doing everything possible to grow a brand. I think that's part of why we've been successful and around for so long. Everyone in our company has had every touchpoint within the business. We all understand, and being a smaller company that's privately owned, we can move and make decisions very quickly, unlike some of those other bigger entities within our industry.

The Original AMX-5 EVS Sports

Vital MX: Was it difficult to help promote and market products you might not be familiar with because you weren't core to the riding aspect? You understand the purpose of a knee brace, but was there a learning curve to market these products?

Todd: You know, great question. I look at it from two different angles. You have a user application, and then you have a business application. I think the user application is one facet of what we do, and they're buying a product often based on brand or marketing. I probably am. Overly technical on the other side of it is why it works, how it works, how it functions, what it's made out of, and what the impact ratings are. I think I probably know more about the technical aspect of it versus the user interface. I certainly understand from being around this thing for the last 25 years I've spent more time than I could ever imagine at a track. I've been at every Supercross, every arenacross, every outdoor, and events like Gary Bailey's motocross schools. Hundreds and hundreds. I'm big on listening to rider feedback. When we've had riders historically from the JSRs (Jean Sebastien Roy) to the (David) Vuillemin's, to Travis (Pastrana), to the (Jimmy) Buttons, (Ryan) Dungeys, and (Davi) Millsaps. and (Mike) Alessi, pick the genre, you get a lot of feedback and input. What made the brand successful was that we listened. We listen to our riders. It's not about a paycheck. It's about the relationship we build with our customers and athletes.

Vital MX: I think a cool point with EVS is that a lot of riders that aren't even sponsored by EVS still choose to use some of the protective products because they are so good.

Todd: Yeah, I appreciate that, and you're right. Over the last 20 or 30 years, I think everybody at one point has used a shoulder brace, ankle brace, or wrist brace. Nowadays, with team contracts and sponsorship dollars, there are some conflicts, so we stick to protection. So many other brands came from the soft goods space and implemented protection that now, all of a sudden, they're sponsored by the likes of an Alpinestar, Thor, a Fly, or whoever that may be. So, the products that we make now have a conflict of interest within those brands. We've helped out many athletes under the radar that have needed our products and chosen to wear the best. That's a testament to not getting a paycheck and sponsoring somebody but an athlete choosing your product because of what it does and how it works.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: In the early days of your career, what did marketing and rider support look like? Was it mostly magazine ads? Also, I'm sure the rider support budget has gone up over the years. How difficult was it to get riders supported in the early days?

Todd: Yeah, probably monetarily; it was much easier than it is today. There was less conflict of interest. We were one of the first original production companies that started doing ads in Motocross magazine, Dirt Rider, Dirt Bike, Trail Rider, and all these regional magazines. Even Cycle News back in the day. Athletes were looking for products that worked, and it wasn't about a paycheck back then. I think it was easier to work with or get and sustain riders back then because it wasn't financially driven. That's one thing we can hang our hat on. I can count on one hand how many athletes truly have been monetized for their efforts. For us, it's about relationships, and they choose the product because they want to be with us. We utilize them in marketing and signature products and take their feedback on products and actually implement them where a lot of other companies don't do that. They use it as a marketing value. So yeah, times have changed. With the likes of Hookit and MX Sponsor, none of those existed back then. It was grassroots marketing, and that's where we found our niche by showing up to the track with a truck and trailer and catering to the amateur riders.

Vital MX: Now, social media is the primary source of marketing versus back in the day when it was magazines. That's changed the game quite a bit. I'm sure what you expect out of your athletes is has changed also. How has that evolved for you?

Todd: Yeah, back in the day, you picked a kid that took fifth and wasn't the fastest rider but got straight A's, had a great family, and would walk around the local track wearing the t-shirt. That has changed, and that has migrated to posts, likes, engagement, social takeovers, and appearances. Getting photo shoots with your athletes, cultivating content and engagement, and you can translate those things into monetary value. Whether that's views or likes or what have you, it's very cause and effect these days. We expect more from our athletes because they're a key part of building a brand. They truly are our brand, so we also carefully choose who we sponsor and why. I think they have to align with corporate values, and I think the team has done a great job at doing that.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: Your previous title was Global Director of Sales. When you started with EVS, what was the global market like? The world seemed a much bigger place 20 years ago without the Internet and social media. It had to be more difficult to spread the word.

Todd: I think being a global brand is crucial. I look at Oakley, Fox, and all these companies that have created a global footprint, and that's sponsoring MXGP and getting key distribution. You know, we're distributed in 72 countries. We did the international trade shows, which were in Cologne and Milan. We show up there. We have great distributor meetings and work with our distribution group internationally to help build that global brand with marketing budgets and help sponsor athletes. Doing trade shows in Spain and Portugal and all these subset countries of Europe, it's changed. Then you throw Amazon on top of it, and it's become a pretty different mix of what we're used to over the last 20 to 30 years.

Vital MX: As far as products go, the original product was in 1985, and maybe what EVS is best known for was their knee brace. The original AMX-5 was the first motocross-specific knee brace. What do you know about the story behind that?

Todd: I know all of the story. Our current owner, Guido, was the one that purchased that knee brace or the rights to that knee brace years ago from a gentleman named Eric Vallat. So, EVS originally stood for Eric Vallat Systems, and he developed a motocross-specific knee brace when nothing else out there existed. It was the first off-the-shelf brace that you could physically buy without going through insurance and being fitted that was functional and made for motocross. Unlike some of the braces that started back then, the CTIs of the world, and DonJoys, were taking an orthopedic knee brace and trying to retrofit it with a patella cup. Back then, nobody needed a patella cop on a knee brace. They were using it for tennis, golf, hiking, post-injury, or post-surgery rehab. So, we developed this brace, the AMX-5, that had a functional patella system. It had neoprene-wrapped hinges. It was very user-friendly, and when grabbing the tank with your knees, it wasn't obtrusive. It was super streamlined, and that started the trend of knee braces. That morphed into what we have now. We've had 12 different braces, from carbon fiber to aluminum to titanium to injection molded so on and so forth.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: That's evolved into a number of other products, including the current Axis Pro, Axis Sport, and the Web Pro knee brace. There are multiple roost deflectors, the well-known TP 199 knee guards, helmets, and much more. Talk about the current line of products and what the goal is for EVS over the next few years.

Todd: We have several new items coming down the pipe in quarter four this year and early into '24. We've always hung our hat on being the neutral brand, right? Dealerships are overwhelmed with stocking so many gear brands, whether that's a chest protector, a knee pad, an elbow pad, an undergarment, or whatever it is. So, we truly believe in being that one-stop shop, but for a purpose. We want to be the protection company. So many of these other brands, I don't want to say diluted because that sounds negative, but they make everything from helmets to boots to chest protectors to undergarments to bike stands to tie downs. We focus on what we do and do best, and that's protection. That's technology, that's innovative materials, that's our manufacturing process quality at a decent price point, and fit. That's where we are, and that's where we'll always be. We've got a great new knee brace coming out. Stay tuned. It'll launch here in probably the next 60 days. We'll have a wrist brace and a new youth knee brace. So, we've got a ton of new things coming down the pipe that are truly innovative with materials and fit and finish, and we're excited.

Vital MX: What is the best-selling product that you guys have? One of my personal favorites is the Technical Undergear (TUG). It's not necessarily protection, but they are fantastic for wearing while working out or under your gear.

Todd: From a quantity standpoint, it's always the lower dollar value items you sell thousands and thousands and thousands of. The higher dollar value, dollar for dollar, you sell for more dollars but fewer units. The TP199, hands down, has been a home run. I started custom-making a pad very similar to that about 15 years ago for Trav (Travis Pastrana) for X Games and Gravity Games because of his knee structure with how many surgeries he's had. He needed something to keep the tendons in the knee tight, but he didn't want to wear a brace because his alignment from his thigh to his tibia and femur is so offset that the hinge movement would never work for him. So, that product has been a home run. Certainly, the TUG stuff does very well. The tops and the bottoms with moisture wicking, great fabrics, and a good fit and are reasonably priced. Also, the Axis knee braces. The Pro and Sport models are two of our top products. You know, the hinge movement we use, the patella system, the liner, the fit, and the finish, it's a great product. Truly. I'll say this, and I know I'm probably supposed to, but there's not a product in our lineup that I'm not proud to put the logo on, quite honestly.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: You mentioned Travis Pastrana, who's an iconic person in motocross and extreme sports and has been involved with EVS for most of your career there. Talk about how that's been having him on board as a supporter.

Todd: Travis's been crucial from a branding and marketing standpoint and as a friendship. I met that kid when he was 13 years old through Gary Bailey when we were sponsoring Gary Bailey's Motocross Schools. Gary called me one day and said, "Hey, I have this kid at my track. I'm trying to teach him. He's really fast, and he's wearing some clapped-out knee pads. Can you help him?" At that point, we made a knee pad called the Gary Bailey Series. It was similar to a TP199, but detuned, right? I said, "Absolutely, Gary. I'll send him something." I sent him some, and a few weeks or months later, I met up with Trav where we were. I sat down with Robert and Debbie, his mom and dad, and I said, "I'd like to bring your kid on under the brand." At that point, he wasn't winning races. He was a young kid that had a great personality. He was well-spoken and well-rounded and came from a great family. We became friends, and I became friends with their family. As that thing progressed, we were making custom products for them since, you know, 15 years ago when he was double backflipping and constantly getting hurt. It's been a great partnership. I owe a ton of credit to him and his family and the person he is in our industry for helping us get where we are. He's been crucial.

Vital MX: I want to mention that not only do you have motocross-specific products, but you also have a mountain bike line of products and a few street products. Can you touch on those and how that market is going?

Todd: So, those are pretty much in their infancy. We are working on the mountain bike market internally. We're a firm believer in choosing better and only doing something if you can do it 100%. So right now, we're working through some new products and a line that will be specifically for the bike market. So many brands are taking products that they currently make for other segments and trying to cross them over. I truly believe a bike customer is a bike customer, and a moto customer is a moto customer. So, stay tuned for more.

Vital MX: You also touched on the ownership changing over the years. How did that work? Is anybody still involved that was originally involved? The new owner you mentioned, Guido, is that right?

Todd: Yeah, he's Dutch.

Vital MX: Sometimes people buy out companies just because they see a value but aren't' enthusiasts of the brand. Tell us about Guido.

Todd: Guido is from Holland and an avid rider. He raced growing up and is a super enthusiast. He's thrown his leg over a dirt bike as much as anyone I know. He is a few years older than me and focuses on building a bunch of other brands, but he is absolutely an enthusiast and a participant in the sport. He used to do a bunch of rides with me back in the day for Parts Unlimited and the Baja and whatever. More importantly, he has a passion for what we do, and that's building protection pieces that work and are functional, and that's why we have all of our other brands that have. We have a company called Lift Safety, and Lift Aviation, which is a general aviation brand where we manufacture aviation helmets. Then we started about 5 or 6 years ago a brand called Lift Airborne Technologies, or Lift Defense. There's a whole other story, but we're now building the helmets for the US Air Force: everything but the F-35. We're in the final stages of testing on that, and that will go to market here in late '24 or early 25. So, a lot of stuff going on, but it's all based around protection. It's all based around the head, neck, back, shoulder, ankle, and wrist. That's what we do, and that's the space we like to live in.

EVS Sports

Vital MX: What's the tie-in with aviation? Was there a passion from somebody in the company for aviation, or did it just come from safety? How did that connection happen?

Todd: I think a mix of both. Guido is an avid pilot and flies formation in aerobatics in old Warbirds. He's based out of California and has a couple of planes there and became a big enthusiast of that space, no pun intended. When he started getting involved, he noticed some products were just inadequate. One of our strengths is coming into markets where they're established, but the product is maybe antiquated and old and could definitely use some technology updates. It was like the PPE space with Lift Safety. We had the first carbon fiber hardhat on the market, and people thought we were crazy that we were going to sell a carbon fiber hardhat for a couple of hundred dollars. We sell millions and millions of them now because it was lacking. Your only option was a $15 or $25 ABS plastic hard hat. It's no different than the motocross space, honestly. You had a $10 knee pad, and we came out with a $500 knee brace. So, very similar stories that we've applied to the PPE space where we manufacture hard hats, safety glasses, high dexterity gloves, and knee pads for the trades. It's oil and gas, gas and electric, plumbing, HVAC, concrete, and all the trades. Lift Aviation was a passion brand because Guido was flying and noticed products that were inadequate. We started building an aviation helmet based on our technology and some of our motocross helmets, and the current products that were out there, and it took off like wildfire. Everyone wanted to have it. Now we do all the air shows, and it's been a great venture. Then we spun that into, it was actually a competition, the US Air Force competition to try to procure the next generation fixed-wing helmet for the US, for the US Air Force, for our warfighters. The helmet they were currently wearing was, I'll say, 50 years old. It's probably a little older than that. They haven't changed a whole lot in 50 years. We were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to work on that program and then be finally selected to move forward with producing the next-generation fixed-wing helmet for the US Air Force. It's certainly something to put a feather in your cap, and we couldn't be prouder to be on that on that project with our military. Now I have one foot out the door to go to the Paris Air Show on Thursday for a big military contracting and air show. It's fun, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Our team is amazing, and it's from product development, the warehouse, and customer service, but it starts with ownership. Guido has given people the opportunity to succeed and do what they do.