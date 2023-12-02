Vital Post-Race Podcasts | 2023 Tampa

2023 Monster Energy Supercross continues to deliver in both the 450SX and 250SX East classes, as the fifth round in Tampa ticked countless boxes. Some of the stars who were at the forefront of that on-track action can be heard in the Vital MX post-race podcasts below, which are presented by the fine folks over at DeCal Works. Chase Sexton (00:05), Ken Roczen (04:48), Adam Cianciarulo (07:13), Hunter Lawrence (09:54), Max Anstie (13:52), Haiden Deegan (24:54) and Tom Vialle (28:53) are featured in this week's audio file.