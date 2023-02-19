Vital Post-Race Podcasts | 2023 Oakland Supercross

2023 Monster Energy Supercross has returned to Oakland for the rescheduled version of round two (we're just calling it round six...). The racing tonight was a mix of the same old, but with some surprises and action. Dive in to hear from many of the riders involved in this week's key storylines through the Vital MX post-race podcasts below, which are presented by the fine folks over at DeCal Works. This week Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, Pierce Brown, Derek Kelley, and Matt Moss all discuss what happened at round six.