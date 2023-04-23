Vital Post-Race Podcasts | 2023 East Rutherford

So much rain, but Max Anstie and Cullin Park stuck around to discuss round fourteen.

LewisPhillips
4/23/2023 8:41pm
Podcasts

Everyone knows the story of what happened in East Rutherford, as rain delayed the race program and the main events finished just before midnight. That, combined with a horrific storm, meant that it was slim pickings, as far as interviews go. I, Lewis Phillips, can only apologize for the lack of chatter. There will be a return to normal at this weekend's event in Nashville, I am sure.

