Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2023 Houston

Another week, another round and another 'Post-Race Show' on the Vital MX podcast network. Sit down with Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay as they discuss all that took place inside of the NRG Stadium in Houston. Where does the momentum lie in 450SX? Who will win main events in the 250SX East class? Those are two of the conversation points in the 80-minute podcast below, which is on all major podcast platforms.
