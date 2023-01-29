Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2023 Anaheim 2

Following a fairly mundane start, 2023 Monster Energy Supercross hit another gear inside of Angel Stadium on Saturday night. The first Triple Crown of the season, Anaheim 2, delivered in every way imaginable, as there were different winners and unexpected results on a fairly unique track. Yes, there is a lot to unpack and that's without even mentioning the 250SX Futures class! Join hosts Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay, as they dissect the various talking points from the last round of supercross.