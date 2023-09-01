The opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross is in the rear-view mirror. Fans were treated to an incredible night of racing inside of Angel Stadium, as so much happened and some questions were answered. Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay discuss all that went on at Anaheim 1 in this episode of the Vital MX 'Post-Race Show' that is available on all platforms. The show will return each week, with the same group, to keep track of what is happening in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross.