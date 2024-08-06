Vital MX Post-Race Podcasts | 2024 Thunder Valley 1

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, Justin Cooper, Justin Barcia and more talk.

LewisPhillips
6/8/2024 7:30pm
Post-Race Thumb

Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas, Jalek Swoll, Ty Masterpool, Coty Schock and Jett Reynolds  discuss all that happened at the third round of 2024 Pro Motocross at Thunder Valley.

 

Related:
Supercross Post-Race
Thunder Valley
2024 Pro Motocross
PostRace
1 comments

View replies to: Vital MX Post-Race Podcasts | 2024 Thunder Valley

social auth facebook 202807668981665.jpg?VersionId=Wc3wqPeV4BBc5
kevinsmith
2 hours ago

Great interviews...especially Schock and Reynolds...press day is the same guys answering the same questions over and over... nice to hear what the 10-20th guys input...