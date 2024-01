It's retro night in San Diego! Enjoy a splash of Pit Bits here in part one and stay tuned for more tech and on-track visuals in part two, mid-week.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew took their 50th anniversary kit they debuted at Washougal last year, and added to it for San Diego. Michael Lindsay

The Washougal bikes had silver X-Trigs, but for this race they went full purple. Michael Lindsay

Purple DID rims, instead of Excel like last year. Michael Lindsay

Stock linkage arms and bell crank for Eli... Michael Lindsay

Works Connection did a run of purple holeshot devices. There's a chance these could be for sale. Michael Lindsay

Purple valve cover. Michael Lindsay

FMF did a limited run of 20 YZ450F Michael Lindsay

Place holder Michael Lindsay

Place holder Michael Lindsay

Place holder Michael Lindsay

XPR has built their own version of the aluminum water spigot for the YZ450F, and these are for sale. Michael Lindsay

Just when you think Team Honda HRC has used up every throwback idea they have, they throw in another surprise. Hats off to Lars and the crew. Michael Lindsay

Jett Lawrence was back to his SMX champ colors this weekend, as the red plate returned to Chase Sexton. Michael Lindsay

Elsinore theme with the old-school Showa logo. Michael Lindsay

The Works Connection stands got the full treatment as well. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Fox dialed Jo in with a custom kit as well. Michael Lindsay

Alpinestars gave each of the Lawrence's their own kits to go with their throwback bikes. Michael Lindsay

Jett's version. Michael Lindsay

The Madd Parts crew went with the Chevy Trucks look. Michael Lindsay

Even incorporating their sponsor logos inside the look. Michael Lindsay

The AEO crew went with a mid-90s KTM look. Michael Lindsay

Including custom gear by Canvas and pit wear. Michael Lindsay

Phil Nicoletti's helmet comes with the visor detached since it naturally happens so often for Phil... Michael Lindsay

The ClubMX crew didn't go for a specific Yamaha theme, but more of retro colors that matched the kit that FXR had lined up. Michael Lindsay

Luxon busted out some custom triple clamps for the team. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

FXR's retro kit. Michael Lindsay

Ken Roczen's theme wasn't from a past Suzuki dirt bike, but from a road race bike. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

While Chiz and McElrath's bike was off a 90's RM model. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Jordan Smith's red plate was joined by red KYB Enzo stickers. Michael Lindsay

In past weeks, we've stated that some of the Austrian riders were using a production upper tube. This actually wasn't' correct, as there's a new works 48mm upper tube closely based off the production tube but different for SX use. It's only seen on the 450s as it's works tube and not homologated for 250 usage. Chase has flip flopped between this tube and the kit 48mm CV tube. Michael Lindsay

The #111 is staying for one more week, as Jorge Prado will lineup for Anaheim 2 and the first Triple Crown race of the season. Michael Lindsay