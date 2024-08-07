Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 RedBud National | Part One

Pit Bits part one from RedBud!

ML512
7/8/2024 9:49am
redbudnaitonalpt1

RedBud is by far the best round of the year for Pit Bits, do to the sheer number of teams and riders with one-off graphics, gear, helmets, and more. With that and a busy week to follow, Pit Bits is going to be a little broken up for this round. Here's Part one, with a second part to follow tomorrow. On top of that, there's a video version directly below that we knocked out on Friday to get you a look around the pits. The traditional photo version is just below if you keep scrolling. Enjoy.

 
Everyone does graphics and gear for RedBud...but few riders go the extra mile like Levi Kitchen did. Octopi Media
Can we get a REDBUDDDD! Octopi Media
A different look for the Pro Circuit team this year. Octopi Media
Throttle Syndicate took a different approach to celebrating Independence Day. Michael Lindsay
A little pocket is sewn into the TS seat cover (which we're pretty sure GUTS makes), to handle the seat bump. Michael Lindsay
We the People... Michael Lindsay
Pro Circuit makes their own airboot and velocity stack for the KX250 and you can buy it...for a little over $600. Michael Lindsay
Levi Kitchen's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. Michael Lindsay
4Jesse Octopi Media
Custom Bell Moto-10s for the PC team. Octopi Media
Uncle Sam wants you. Octopi Media
More air please.
More air please. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Octopi Media
Ty Masterpool and his father. Octopi Media
Jett Lawrence was on viewing duty just two days after his thumb surgery. Octopi Media
LE Alpinestars Tech 10 boots. Octopi Media
Yes, you can buy these, for a limited time. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Chase Sexton moving some home soil. Octopi Media
Chase Sexton's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay
DeCal Works latest take for the 4th of July with KTM. Michael Lindsay
Custom machined levers for Sexton's 450 SX-F. Michael Lindsay
D.I.D.'s hub has been onboard the Red Bull KTM's all year and we hear it'll likely be on another factory bike next season. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
The Red Bull KTM mechanics had new toys to play with, as they took a delivery of chain measurement blocks.
The Red Bull KTM mechanics had new toys to play with, as they took a delivery of chain measurement blocks. Michael Lindsay
They also took on some threaded oil fill funnels.
They also took on some threaded oil fill funnels. Michael Lindsay
Aaron Plessinger's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Just stand through it, it's easy...right? Octopi Media
This race is right up Aaron Plessinger's alley. Octopi Media
The fan favorite in action. Octopi Media
Progressive looks to be set to have three teams in 2025. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
A little touch of red, white, and blue from Renthal. Michael Lindsay
KTM is coming on strong at the right time. Octopi Media
You never know what you'll see in the crowd at RedBud. Octopi Media
The Monster Energy Kawasaki team and D'Cor went with a classis stars and stripes look. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Michael Lindsay
Pro Circuit had custom pipe stickers to go with the team's full theme.
Pro Circuit had custom pipe stickers to go with the team's full theme. Michael Lindsay
Jason Anderson was one of a few riders in Alpinestars' Union LE kit. Octopi Media
938? Octopi Media
Broc Tickle made his return to the Nationals for the first time since 2021 and has since lost his #20...so he brought out an old amateur number. Octopi Media
A good look at the Factory Kawasaki. Octopi Media
Place Holder Michael Lindsay
Broc Tickle's custom Alpinestars SM-10.
Broc Tickle's custom Alpinestars SM-10. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Broc Tickle's head pipe length was different than Anderson's.
Broc Tickle's head pipe length was different than Anderson's. Michael Lindsay
As Anderson runs a much longer header from Pro Circuit.
As Anderson runs a much longer header from Pro Circuit. Michael Lindsay
A rear shock spring cover/sock was added due to the fear of mud on Friday's press session.
A rear shock spring cover/sock was added due to the fear of mud on Friday's press session. Michael Lindsay
We will see Tickle at one more round this year, at least. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Truck drivers do more washing then just trucks. Octopi Media
Joey Savatgy didn't have a technical issue this weekend, his DNFs were related to a crash in moto one and opting out of moto two. Octopi Media
Evan the Deer is back! Octopi Media
He could use another helmet... Octopi Media
Everyone loves a good black and white.. Octopi Media
Justin Cooper's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. Michael Lindsay
More stars and stripes. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Haiden Deegan's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay
It's pretty hard to believe anyone else in the 250 class will have these colors in 2024. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Octopi Media
Thor gave each rider on the team a custom kit with their numbers on the front. Octopi Media
Alpinestars did custom helmets for each member of Star Yamaha. Octopi Media
Cole Davies' Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay
Since the Deegan/LL claim, Star has kept the amateur bikes on GYTR-based engines at major amateur events like Lorettas, Combines, etc. Michael Lindsay
Modified rear brake caliper... Michael Lindsay
Deegan's SM-10 had an Evel Knievel vibe. Octopi Media
Stay tuned for part two... Octopi Media
