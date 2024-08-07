Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 RedBud National | Part One

RedBud is by far the best round of the year for Pit Bits, do to the sheer number of teams and riders with one-off graphics, gear, helmets, and more. With that and a busy week to follow, Pit Bits is going to be a little broken up for this round. Here's Part one, with a second part to follow tomorrow. On top of that, there's a video version directly below that we knocked out on Friday to get you a look around the pits. The traditional photo version is just below if you keep scrolling. Enjoy.

Everyone does graphics and gear for RedBud...but few riders go the extra mile like Levi Kitchen did. Octopi Media

Can we get a REDBUDDDD! Octopi Media

A different look for the Pro Circuit team this year. Octopi Media

Throttle Syndicate took a different approach to celebrating Independence Day. Michael Lindsay

A little pocket is sewn into the TS seat cover (which we're pretty sure GUTS makes), to handle the seat bump. Michael Lindsay

We the People... Michael Lindsay

Pro Circuit makes their own airboot and velocity stack for the KX250 and you can buy it...for a little over $600. Michael Lindsay

Levi Kitchen's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. Michael Lindsay

4Jesse Octopi Media

Custom Bell Moto-10s for the PC team. Octopi Media

Uncle Sam wants you. Octopi Media

More air please. Michael Lindsay

Ty Masterpool and his father. Octopi Media

Jett Lawrence was on viewing duty just two days after his thumb surgery. Octopi Media

LE Alpinestars Tech 10 boots. Octopi Media

Yes, you can buy these, for a limited time. Octopi Media

Chase Sexton moving some home soil. Octopi Media

Chase Sexton's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay

DeCal Works latest take for the 4th of July with KTM. Michael Lindsay

Custom machined levers for Sexton's 450 SX-F. Michael Lindsay

D.I.D.'s hub has been onboard the Red Bull KTM's all year and we hear it'll likely be on another factory bike next season. Michael Lindsay

The Red Bull KTM mechanics had new toys to play with, as they took a delivery of chain measurement blocks. Michael Lindsay

They also took on some threaded oil fill funnels. Michael Lindsay

Aaron Plessinger's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay

Just stand through it, it's easy...right? Octopi Media

This race is right up Aaron Plessinger's alley. Octopi Media

The fan favorite in action. Octopi Media

Progressive looks to be set to have three teams in 2025. Michael Lindsay

A little touch of red, white, and blue from Renthal. Michael Lindsay

KTM is coming on strong at the right time. Octopi Media

You never know what you'll see in the crowd at RedBud. Octopi Media

The Monster Energy Kawasaki team and D'Cor went with a classis stars and stripes look. Octopi Media

Pro Circuit had custom pipe stickers to go with the team's full theme. Michael Lindsay

Jason Anderson was one of a few riders in Alpinestars' Union LE kit. Octopi Media

938? Octopi Media

Broc Tickle made his return to the Nationals for the first time since 2021 and has since lost his #20...so he brought out an old amateur number. Octopi Media

A good look at the Factory Kawasaki. Octopi Media

Broc Tickle's custom Alpinestars SM-10. Michael Lindsay

Broc Tickle's head pipe length was different than Anderson's. Michael Lindsay

As Anderson runs a much longer header from Pro Circuit. Michael Lindsay

A rear shock spring cover/sock was added due to the fear of mud on Friday's press session. Michael Lindsay

We will see Tickle at one more round this year, at least. Octopi Media

Truck drivers do more washing then just trucks. Octopi Media

Joey Savatgy didn't have a technical issue this weekend, his DNFs were related to a crash in moto one and opting out of moto two. Octopi Media

Evan the Deer is back! Octopi Media

He could use another helmet... Octopi Media

Everyone loves a good black and white.. Octopi Media

Justin Cooper's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. Michael Lindsay

More stars and stripes. Michael Lindsay

Haiden Deegan's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay

It's pretty hard to believe anyone else in the 250 class will have these colors in 2024. Michael Lindsay

Octopi Media

Thor gave each rider on the team a custom kit with their numbers on the front. Octopi Media

Alpinestars did custom helmets for each member of Star Yamaha. Octopi Media

Cole Davies' Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay

Since the Deegan/LL claim, Star has kept the amateur bikes on GYTR-based engines at major amateur events like Lorettas, Combines, etc. Michael Lindsay

Modified rear brake caliper... Michael Lindsay

Deegan's SM-10 had an Evel Knievel vibe. Octopi Media