Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 RedBud National | Part One

RedBud is by far the best round of the year for Pit Bits, do to the sheer number of teams and riders with one-off graphics, gear, helmets, and more. With that and a busy week to follow, Pit Bits is going to be a little broken up for this round. Here's Part one, with a second part to follow tomorrow. On top of that, there's a video version directly below that we knocked out on Friday to get you a look around the pits. The traditional photo version is just below if you keep scrolling. Enjoy.
Everyone does graphics and gear for RedBud...but few riders go the extra mile like Levi Kitchen did. Octopi Media Can we get a REDBUDDDD! Octopi Media A different look for the Pro Circuit team this year. Octopi Media Throttle Syndicate took a different approach to celebrating Independence Day. Michael Lindsay A little pocket is sewn into the TS seat cover (which we're pretty sure GUTS makes), to handle the seat bump. Michael Lindsay We the People... Michael Lindsay Pro Circuit makes their own airboot and velocity stack for the KX250 and you can buy it...for a little over $600. Michael Lindsay Levi Kitchen's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. Michael Lindsay 4Jesse Octopi Media Custom Bell Moto-10s for the PC team. Octopi Media Uncle Sam wants you. Octopi Media More air please. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay Octopi Media Ty Masterpool and his father. Octopi Media Jett Lawrence was on viewing duty just two days after his thumb surgery. Octopi Media LE Alpinestars Tech 10 boots. Octopi Media Yes, you can buy these, for a limited time. Octopi Media Octopi Media Chase Sexton moving some home soil. Octopi Media Chase Sexton's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay DeCal Works latest take for the 4th of July with KTM. Michael Lindsay Custom machined levers for Sexton's 450 SX-F. Michael Lindsay D.I.D.'s hub has been onboard the Red Bull KTM's all year and we hear it'll likely be on another factory bike next season. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay The Red Bull KTM mechanics had new toys to play with, as they took a delivery of chain measurement blocks. Michael Lindsay They also took on some threaded oil fill funnels. Michael Lindsay Aaron Plessinger's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay Just stand through it, it's easy...right? Octopi Media This race is right up Aaron Plessinger's alley. Octopi Media The fan favorite in action. Octopi Media Progressive looks to be set to have three teams in 2025. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay A little touch of red, white, and blue from Renthal. Michael Lindsay KTM is coming on strong at the right time. Octopi Media You never know what you'll see in the crowd at RedBud. Octopi Media The Monster Energy Kawasaki team and D'Cor went with a classis stars and stripes look. Octopi Media Octopi Media Octopi Media Michael Lindsay Pro Circuit had custom pipe stickers to go with the team's full theme. Michael Lindsay Jason Anderson was one of a few riders in Alpinestars' Union LE kit. Octopi Media 938? Octopi Media Broc Tickle made his return to the Nationals for the first time since 2021 and has since lost his #20...so he brought out an old amateur number. Octopi Media A good look at the Factory Kawasaki. Octopi Media Place Holder Michael Lindsay Broc Tickle's custom Alpinestars SM-10. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay Broc Tickle's head pipe length was different than Anderson's. Michael Lindsay As Anderson runs a much longer header from Pro Circuit. Michael Lindsay A rear shock spring cover/sock was added due to the fear of mud on Friday's press session. Michael Lindsay We will see Tickle at one more round this year, at least. Octopi Media Octopi Media Truck drivers do more washing then just trucks. Octopi Media Joey Savatgy didn't have a technical issue this weekend, his DNFs were related to a crash in moto one and opting out of moto two. Octopi Media Evan the Deer is back! Octopi Media He could use another helmet... Octopi Media Everyone loves a good black and white.. Octopi Media Justin Cooper's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. Michael Lindsay More stars and stripes. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay Haiden Deegan's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay It's pretty hard to believe anyone else in the 250 class will have these colors in 2024. Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay Octopi Media Thor gave each rider on the team a custom kit with their numbers on the front. Octopi Media Alpinestars did custom helmets for each member of Star Yamaha. Octopi Media Cole Davies' Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay Since the Deegan/LL claim, Star has kept the amateur bikes on GYTR-based engines at major amateur events like Lorettas, Combines, etc. Michael Lindsay Modified rear brake caliper... Michael Lindsay Deegan's SM-10 had an Evel Knievel vibe. Octopi Media Stay tuned for part two... Octopi Media