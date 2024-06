Welcome back to another Pre-Race Pit Bits, this time we're coming to you from High Point! Here's a peek around the facility and pits, look for a longer and more in-depth Pit Bits on Tuesday this week.

Welcome to the Country Club of Motocross. Michael Lindsay

This weekend is Father's Day, and the Fox crew had a surprise for Christian Craig. Michael Lindsay

They took his standard Rockstar Energy Fox V3RS and let his kids write a few messages for him. Michael Lindsay

Then gave it a quick clear coat to seal them in. Michael Lindsay

Super cool. Michael Lindsay

Justin Barcia truly is a team player. Michael Lindsay

Some artwork being handed out to a few of the Star mechanics. Michael Lindsay

Austin Nicholson is the artist and has done artwork for a ton of people in the pits. Michael Lindsay

One for J-Hop. Michael Lindsay

Austin also has one hell of a magazine collection. Michael Lindsay

Here is Brent Duffe on the cover of a local magazine, circa 2013, which he was presented with by Austin. This took some digging! Michael Lindsay

Packed pits. Michael Lindsay

Clutch packs ready at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Michael Lindsay

A spare engine hiding out at KTM. Michael Lindsay

The tag leaves a little info, as it's a race rotation engine for Tom Vialle. Michael Lindsay

Chase Sexton and his Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition return to white backgrounds for High Point. Michael Lindsay

Jade Dungey resetting some clickers on Aaron Plessinger's machine, while checking his notes. Michael Lindsay

Julien Beaumer's Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition. Michael Lindsay

Stock axle brackets? Michael Lindsay

Beaumer is on a modified production WP airfork this Summer. Michael Lindsay

Remember how we've mentioned PC has the option of air assist with their Showa A-kit forks? Michael Lindsay

Well here's an air adjustment being made. Michael Lindsay

Hunter Lawrence is now the third rider to run the red plate over four rounds of the 2024 450 Pro Motocross Championship. Michael Lindsay

Scotty Adkins and Lars Lindstrom chatting it up. Michael Lindsay

Scotty Adkins and his Pro SX MX Tech school are responsible for most of the younger wrenching talent in the paddock these days. Including Jett and Hunter's mechanics at HRC honda. Michael Lindsay

Ricki Rock? Michael Lindsay

Ricki is one of the more low-key staff members at Team HRC Honda, coming over from Geico during their shutdown as Special Projects and R&D Manager for both the 250 and 450 program. He's very well rounded but not always a face you see at the races Michael Lindsay

Tommy Harris started out as the team's test bike mechanic. Building test bikes, spare practice bikes, driving the test truck, helping the race mechanics prep parts during the week...whatever was needed. He moved up to a race roll with Chance Hymas after also juggling his amateur duties the first year-and-a-half that Honda had Chance. Now he has his first moto win with Hymas. Congrats Tommy. Remember...Lars Lindstrom started off as the test mechanic at Team HRC Honda as well. Michael Lindsay

Mmm...carbon... Michael Lindsay

Haiden Deegan's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Michael Lindsay

Last week we mentioned the Star 250 guys having different front engine mounts. Here's what a stock set looks like. Michael Lindsay

And here's what a set of Yamaha OW works mounts looks like. Note the stock steel hardware as well. Michael Lindsay

Grant Harlan, professional Motocross racer and clicker turner. Michael Lindsay

Levi Kitchen told us on press day that himself and Ty Masterpool actually go way back, as he rode at Masterpool's 956 Facility when he was younger. He also mentioned how stoked he would be if they could hit a podium together this Summer. Michael Lindsay

REP suspension is now supporting the BarX squad. Michael Lindsay

We miss Guillem Farres. Michael Lindsay

Truck drivers always working. Michael Lindsay