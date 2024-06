Welcome back to Pit Bits from High Point! Here's the second part of our coverage, as we also had a Pre-Race Pit Bits (which you can click on right there).

Morning glare... Michael Lindsay

The things that go through your mind when you're blowing out a grip... Michael Lindsay

A taped up but still performing Jett Lawrence. Michael Lindsay

Why the white seat base? HRC uses plain seat bases to cover up their modified airbox when washing. Michael Lindsay

We've seen this slightly different side-case appear on the HRC CRF250Rs when they run oil cooler lines, but right now it looks like a sensor is in place? Michael Lindsay

Lots of steel hardware in the HRC bike instead of swapping every bolt to titanium. It's all about finding the right feel. Michael Lindsay

That's a few cables. Michael Lindsay

Ziggy giving some lessons in proper sag measurements. Michael Lindsay

A fairly straight forward setting sticker. Michael Lindsay

The Phoenix team has a fresh batch of CRM carbon tanks for rounds like Southwick, as they're larger capacity than the CMT ones. Michael Lindsay

Even factory teams use the ole 2x4 engine stand. Michael Lindsay

Rabbit learned the hardway, do not get your hand mixed up in a high powered pressure washer. (It's rough under that bandage) Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Grant Harlan is using FCP's offset bearings, raking out the front of his YZ450F. This type of part has usually only been available to factory teams, and FCP now has it for current Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Honda models...with KTM, GasGas, and Husky coming soon. Check them out at FCPRacing.com. Michael Lindsay

The ClubMX team had a full tent for High Point with the return of Phil Nicoletti and one of their amateur's doing a Pro National ahead of Loretta Lynn's. Michael Lindsay

Phil Nicoletti runs the more "square" seat foam from GUTS, which our guy Jamie Guida tested for the sight recently: GUTS wide seat foam test Michael Lindsay

Gotta play it safe. Michael Lindsay

A modified kill-switch cover for Phil's machine. Michael Lindsay

While everyone on the 25 team is on spring forks, Phil Nicoletti is on air forks. Michael Lindsay

Radiator fan. Michael Lindsay

Phil prefers a little rise in his Luxon bar mounts. Michael Lindsay

Hello steering damper. Michael Lindsay

Nicoletti uses Works Connections titanium footpeg mounts, which one the new chassis still lowers the pegs slightly, just not quite as much as the old chassis. Michael Lindsay

At the top level, riders have had some problems with the YZ450F subframe mounts, so an extra mount is welded on the outside of the subframe, so the bolt has to pass through a mount, through the subframe, and thread in behind on the original mount. Michael Lindsay

Coty Schock's Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F. Michael Lindsay

RP Race is out of Canada and we're starting to see their throttle bodies appear on a couple more applications. Michael Lindsay

Some of the team's bikes have Moto Master billet calipers equipped. Michael Lindsay

It was a bit sloppy in practice from the rain the night before. Michael Lindsay

The Monster Energy Kawasaki crew was well equipped for a muddy morning. Michael Lindsay

All hands on deck when bikes are muddy, even truck drivers. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Clean. Michael Lindsay

Radiator shroud extenders for the long-legged Jason Anderson. Michael Lindsay

Drool-worthy Showa billet shock body. Michael Lindsay

Just based on the last number, we'll guess that this is a .59N/m shock spring. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

The Factory Kawasaki team uses more than a simple brake disc guard, as this setup covers the whole fork lug and brake caliper. Michael Lindsay

Justin Cooper's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. Michael Lindsay

Two things; one you can see the modified subframe mount as we mentioned on Phil's bike as well. Secondly, the engine mounts are as we pointed out in the last Pit Bits on Star's 250s. Michael Lindsay

Want those forks... Michael Lindsay

What's in the drawer? Any tool you need in the pit area. Michael Lindsay

The AEO crew lost their awning during high winds in Thunder Valley, but KTM was able to get them one to use from an amateur support rig for the remainder of the Summer. Michael Lindsay