Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 Fox Raceway | Part Two 3

More Fox Raceway, more Pit Bits...

ML512
5/29/2024 9:48am
pitbitsfoxA2

Welcome back to Pit Bits and the remainder of our coverage from the opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship from the Fox Raceway National. If you missed out on our pre-race and part one from the post-race Pit Bits, you can find them here:

Pit Bits: Fox Raceway | Pre-Race

Pit Bits: Fox Raceway | Part One

If you've already enjoyed those features, then scroll down and dive into the remaining 60 or so photos and information from Fox.

Place Holder
Chance Hymas and mechanic Tommy Harris showing their respect prior to the opening moto of the season. Octopi Media
Place Holder
Contrary to some rumors, yes, Dylan Ferrandis and the Phoenix Honda team were set to race Pro Motocross season and were at Fox Raceway. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Dylan Ferrandis' #14 Phoenix Racing Honda CRF450R. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Left side. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
HRC has loaned the Phoenix Honda team about four of the braced frames found on the Lawrence brother's machines for the summer. Ferrandis commented that the bracing does calm the bike down and was a noticeable improvement for motocross. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Dylan Ferrandis has raced with HRC Works clamps and Ride Engineering clamps this season. So what are these? They're sort of a HRC copy out of Europe, but with solid bar mounts. As even the HRC ones are rubber-mounted and Ferrandis has had trouble with twisting everything up when he crashes. On top of that, Ferrandis likes a very solid feel from the front end with little-to-no-flex in certain areas. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Shiny... Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The team mounts their AIM data logger/GPS on top of the triple clamp. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The Phoenix team made their own grip wings for their frames earlier this year but now they just use the supplied mounts on the HRC fame. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
A Pro Circuit shifter? It's a half-spline different than stock, as the standard Honda shifter has a pretty big jump between positions. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Ferrandis has gone back and forth between the stock CRF linkage, the consumer Factory Connection linkage, and a prototype that FC made for him. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
ASV has made a big push this year, working with multiple new teams and slowly breaking the strangle hold that ARC had on the pro paddock. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The HRC duo of Jett and Hunter run a longer wheelbase on their CRFs, in comparison to the short rear wheel base that Ferrandis has chosen to go with. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
FJ Faast makes these nice brake pedal pivots. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The HRC team uses a Japan supplied oversized titanium fuel tank, while the Phoenix crew uses an aftermarket carbon fiber version. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
A modified lever is used to tighten and loosen the flush-mounted gas cap. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Ferrandis had laptimes on par with Jett, Hunter, and Sexton...but crashes and bad starts kept him away from the battle at the front. We'll see how he progresses over the early rounds of the season. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The TLD team, like KTM and Husky, lay down a tarp before their plastic flooring. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Frankie Latham told us his position as the GasGas Factory Team Manager is a somewhat a temporary one, as they're unsure what the future holds with the program. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Production fork lugs? Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Production fork tubes and adjuster? Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
That's because Pierce Brown has opted to run a modified production air fork for outdoors, similar to Aaron Plessinger. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
His works WP rear shock had a temperature strip in place. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Billet lugs with the production sized axle for Justin Barica. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
While Ryder DiFrancesco opted for the older billet lugs with a larger than production front axle. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Heat shield under the tank of the GasGas factory 250s. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
An extra starter button in plain sight. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
DiFrancesco also had a WP steering damper equipped. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
American Made. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The AEO Powersports KTM team upgraded semis this year and have a larger presence. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Derek Kelly has stepped up to the 450 class this Summer with the AEO team. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Fork bleeders? Naw, REP took a set of CV 48mm forks and basically made them air assist. Running controlled amounts of air in the outer chamber to help with hold up, while not having to run a heavily valved setting. Most times we've asked teams what their air assist forks have for PSI onboard, it's in the 1-4 PSI range...Kelley's is over 10 PSI...that's getting into hybrid fork territory. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Canadian 250 Champion, Ryder McNabb, is racing for the AEO team this outdoor season and chose to run a modified production air fork. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
While the team's other 250 riders, Lux Turner and Talon Hawkins, chose the 48mm CV Pro Components spring fork. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
McNabb is also on a REP modified production shock. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
While Hawkins, Turner, and Kelley all chose Pro Component shocks tuned by REP. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Did you notice a difference in the Akrapovic cans in the last two shots? Well the headers are also different. Hawkins here has a factory spec headpipe, that's shorter. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
While Turner here is on the longer, production version. Why the stock clutch cover? Well, Hawkins, Kelley, and McNabb all receive engine assistance from in-house KTM sources...while Turner is on an XPR prepped motor. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
A winged GUTS seat for Hawkins. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The team runs a slightly modified 6D helmet graphic, to highlight their supporting sponsor, Synchrony Bank. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Evan Ferry made the opening round with the support of the Wildcat GasGas team. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Some final race bike prep underway on Friday. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Evan Ferry has long worked with Matt Andruk of Active Ride, who also tunes for the HEP Suzuki team and Ken Roczen. He converted Ferry's WP forks with KYB internals. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Active Ride also converted his WP shock from a floating piston reservoir to a bladder. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
HGS exhaust paired to a Twisted Development engine package. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The BarX Suzuki team is co-owner by Myron Short, who is also the promoter for the Fox Raceway National through 2X Promotions. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Max Miller moved up to the 450 class for the Summer with the BarX squad. He was set to join Derek Drake in the class with the team, but Drake is sitting out the opening rounds due to a back issue. Miller was using a set of production Showa forks and a Showa A-kit shock... Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
While the 250s were primarily using the production KYB components now. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
However, Bourdon was still using Showa A-kit shock and forks, but without the Showa stickers... Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
While Derek Drake's 450 machine was set to race with KYB front and rear. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
VP Lubricants has replaced GRO (Global Racing Oils) as their oil sponsor mid-season. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Hawaii's Brian Mederios attempted to qualify aboard this RM-Z250, he's his own suspension technician and does testing for MXA. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Retro Suzuki theme. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
XPR took care of his engine duties. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
His bike was also equipped with Billet calipers from MotoMaster, front and rear. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Husqvarna had some Rockstar branded E-bikes on display in their pit areas. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Christian Craig's return to racing was quiet but his kit was on point thanks to Fox. Yes, he was in the Speedsuit onesie. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Optima Batteries enters their second year as a sponsor of the Star Yamaha program. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Reven Gordon made his pro debut at the opening round of Pro Motocross. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The HOST/Grindstone Kawasaki team was setup around Dylan Walsh...but due to injuries, Walsh has decided to forgo racing in the USA for now and return to the British racing scene (even though he's from New Zealand). With that, the small program is now supporting Gordon and Max Sanford for the remainder of 2024. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
The team modifies the stock engine mounts. Suspension duties are handled by Enzo Racing and engines by Twisted Development. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
Tyler Moody was a long-time Enzo Racing employee but recently moved over to Showa USA. He's now one of the technicians assisting with the HRC Honda team. Congrats Tyler. Michael Lindsay
Place Holder
See you all in Hangtown! Michael Lindsay
Related:
Vital MX Pit Bits
Fox Raceway
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Pit Bits 2019
3 comments

View replies to: Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 Fox Raceway | Part Two

c50 fb picture 1155845706 1370038890
RF145
12 hours ago

FYI;

DF14 triples actually came from SpD, formally Phil Denton Engineering. 

Stevie Denton, the owner, head engineer and absolutely one of the most talented machinist creates these works of art for mere mortals too. I have a couple of sets, plus his SS & Ti bolts adorning my vintage and modern bikes. 
Top of the line works parts for the rest of the world. 
 

2
1