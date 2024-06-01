Welcome back to Pit Bits and the remainder of our coverage from the opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship from the Fox Raceway National. If you missed out on our pre-race and part one from the post-race Pit Bits, you can find them here:

If you've already enjoyed those features, then scroll down and dive into the remaining 60 or so photos and information from Fox.

Chance Hymas and mechanic Tommy Harris showing their respect prior to the opening moto of the season. Octopi Media

Contrary to some rumors, yes, Dylan Ferrandis and the Phoenix Honda team were set to race Pro Motocross season and were at Fox Raceway. Michael Lindsay

Dylan Ferrandis' #14 Phoenix Racing Honda CRF450R. Michael Lindsay

Left side. Michael Lindsay

HRC has loaned the Phoenix Honda team about four of the braced frames found on the Lawrence brother's machines for the summer. Ferrandis commented that the bracing does calm the bike down and was a noticeable improvement for motocross. Michael Lindsay

Dylan Ferrandis has raced with HRC Works clamps and Ride Engineering clamps this season. So what are these? They're sort of a HRC copy out of Europe, but with solid bar mounts. As even the HRC ones are rubber-mounted and Ferrandis has had trouble with twisting everything up when he crashes. On top of that, Ferrandis likes a very solid feel from the front end with little-to-no-flex in certain areas. Michael Lindsay

Shiny... Michael Lindsay

The team mounts their AIM data logger/GPS on top of the triple clamp. Michael Lindsay

The Phoenix team made their own grip wings for their frames earlier this year but now they just use the supplied mounts on the HRC fame. Michael Lindsay

A Pro Circuit shifter? It's a half-spline different than stock, as the standard Honda shifter has a pretty big jump between positions. Michael Lindsay

Ferrandis has gone back and forth between the stock CRF linkage, the consumer Factory Connection linkage, and a prototype that FC made for him. Michael Lindsay

ASV has made a big push this year, working with multiple new teams and slowly breaking the strangle hold that ARC had on the pro paddock. Michael Lindsay

The HRC duo of Jett and Hunter run a longer wheelbase on their CRFs, in comparison to the short rear wheel base that Ferrandis has chosen to go with. Michael Lindsay

FJ Faast makes these nice brake pedal pivots. Michael Lindsay

The HRC team uses a Japan supplied oversized titanium fuel tank, while the Phoenix crew uses an aftermarket carbon fiber version. Michael Lindsay

A modified lever is used to tighten and loosen the flush-mounted gas cap. Michael Lindsay

Ferrandis had laptimes on par with Jett, Hunter, and Sexton...but crashes and bad starts kept him away from the battle at the front. We'll see how he progresses over the early rounds of the season. Michael Lindsay

The TLD team, like KTM and Husky, lay down a tarp before their plastic flooring. Michael Lindsay

Frankie Latham told us his position as the GasGas Factory Team Manager is a somewhat a temporary one, as they're unsure what the future holds with the program. Michael Lindsay

Production fork lugs? Michael Lindsay

Production fork tubes and adjuster? Michael Lindsay

That's because Pierce Brown has opted to run a modified production air fork for outdoors, similar to Aaron Plessinger. Michael Lindsay

His works WP rear shock had a temperature strip in place. Michael Lindsay

Billet lugs with the production sized axle for Justin Barica. Michael Lindsay

While Ryder DiFrancesco opted for the older billet lugs with a larger than production front axle. Michael Lindsay

Heat shield under the tank of the GasGas factory 250s. Michael Lindsay

An extra starter button in plain sight. Michael Lindsay

DiFrancesco also had a WP steering damper equipped. Michael Lindsay

American Made. Michael Lindsay

The AEO Powersports KTM team upgraded semis this year and have a larger presence. Michael Lindsay

Derek Kelly has stepped up to the 450 class this Summer with the AEO team. Michael Lindsay

Fork bleeders? Naw, REP took a set of CV 48mm forks and basically made them air assist. Running controlled amounts of air in the outer chamber to help with hold up, while not having to run a heavily valved setting. Most times we've asked teams what their air assist forks have for PSI onboard, it's in the 1-4 PSI range...Kelley's is over 10 PSI...that's getting into hybrid fork territory. Michael Lindsay

Canadian 250 Champion, Ryder McNabb, is racing for the AEO team this outdoor season and chose to run a modified production air fork. Michael Lindsay

While the team's other 250 riders, Lux Turner and Talon Hawkins, chose the 48mm CV Pro Components spring fork. Michael Lindsay

McNabb is also on a REP modified production shock. Michael Lindsay

While Hawkins, Turner, and Kelley all chose Pro Component shocks tuned by REP. Michael Lindsay

Did you notice a difference in the Akrapovic cans in the last two shots? Well the headers are also different. Hawkins here has a factory spec headpipe, that's shorter. Michael Lindsay

While Turner here is on the longer, production version. Why the stock clutch cover? Well, Hawkins, Kelley, and McNabb all receive engine assistance from in-house KTM sources...while Turner is on an XPR prepped motor. Michael Lindsay

A winged GUTS seat for Hawkins. Michael Lindsay

The team runs a slightly modified 6D helmet graphic, to highlight their supporting sponsor, Synchrony Bank. Michael Lindsay

Evan Ferry made the opening round with the support of the Wildcat GasGas team. Michael Lindsay

Some final race bike prep underway on Friday. Michael Lindsay

Evan Ferry has long worked with Matt Andruk of Active Ride, who also tunes for the HEP Suzuki team and Ken Roczen. He converted Ferry's WP forks with KYB internals. Michael Lindsay

Active Ride also converted his WP shock from a floating piston reservoir to a bladder. Michael Lindsay

HGS exhaust paired to a Twisted Development engine package. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

The BarX Suzuki team is co-owner by Myron Short, who is also the promoter for the Fox Raceway National through 2X Promotions. Michael Lindsay

Max Miller moved up to the 450 class for the Summer with the BarX squad. He was set to join Derek Drake in the class with the team, but Drake is sitting out the opening rounds due to a back issue. Miller was using a set of production Showa forks and a Showa A-kit shock... Michael Lindsay

While the 250s were primarily using the production KYB components now. Michael Lindsay

However, Bourdon was still using Showa A-kit shock and forks, but without the Showa stickers... Michael Lindsay

While Derek Drake's 450 machine was set to race with KYB front and rear. Michael Lindsay

VP Lubricants has replaced GRO (Global Racing Oils) as their oil sponsor mid-season. Michael Lindsay

Hawaii's Brian Mederios attempted to qualify aboard this RM-Z250, he's his own suspension technician and does testing for MXA. Michael Lindsay

Retro Suzuki theme. Michael Lindsay

XPR took care of his engine duties. Michael Lindsay

His bike was also equipped with Billet calipers from MotoMaster, front and rear. Michael Lindsay

Husqvarna had some Rockstar branded E-bikes on display in their pit areas. Michael Lindsay

Christian Craig's return to racing was quiet but his kit was on point thanks to Fox. Yes, he was in the Speedsuit onesie. Michael Lindsay

Optima Batteries enters their second year as a sponsor of the Star Yamaha program. Michael Lindsay

Reven Gordon made his pro debut at the opening round of Pro Motocross. Michael Lindsay

The HOST/Grindstone Kawasaki team was setup around Dylan Walsh...but due to injuries, Walsh has decided to forgo racing in the USA for now and return to the British racing scene (even though he's from New Zealand). With that, the small program is now supporting Gordon and Max Sanford for the remainder of 2024. Michael Lindsay

The team modifies the stock engine mounts. Suspension duties are handled by Enzo Racing and engines by Twisted Development. Michael Lindsay

Tyler Moody was a long-time Enzo Racing employee but recently moved over to Showa USA. He's now one of the technicians assisting with the HRC Honda team. Congrats Tyler. Michael Lindsay