Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 Detroit Supercross 1

Detroit City!

ML512
2/7/2024 3:49pm
detroitpitbits.jpg?VersionId=COV1mGuFfiACPBpjTyheMd

Detroit is one of the tougher rounds on the schedule to shoot Pit Bits as...there are no pits! So below are some sights from Detroit mixed in with some techy shots we saved from prior rounds that we haven't published yet. Enjoy.

Place holder
No pits, just parking on the streets. Octopi Media
Place holder
Most of the teams opted to work inside their semis and if their teams had enough riders, place on or two out the back inside a tent built under the tailgate. Octopi Media
Place holder
Little extra flavor to Deegan's Monster Energy / Alpinestars lid. Octopi Media
Place holder
The Star team has gone a bit more casual with their team coats for track walk. Octopi Media
Place holder
Haiden Deegan has started using a Mobius wrist brace on his "sprained wrist". Octopi Media
Place holder
Tom Vialle probably wondering where his goggles went along with missing parts from his KTM, after a very chaotic first turn pileup. Octopi Media
Place holder
Cameron McAdoo right before discovering his unique problem... Octopi Media
Place holder
Detroit was packed with a reported crowd of over 52,000 spectators! Octopi Media
Place holder
Ford Field Octopi Media
Place holder
The amount of race wheels that teams have is scary... Octopi Media
Place holder
Jalek Swoll nearly brought Triumph a top-five upon debut. While Triumph definitely intends on finding a title sponsor for their US team, seeing the brand focus on their OEM colors for now is a nice change of pace. Octopi Media
Place holder
Weird one in 2024, the Star team has started using a Brembo rear brake caliper on their bikes, matched up with the stock Nissin master cylinder. We first noticed it on Tomac's bike at San Diego. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
But noticed their 250 riders are using it as well. It was also on Justin Cooper and Cooper Webb's 450s under closer inspection. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
The photos you get when you let a truck driver use your camera... Corey Flewellen
Place holder
The HEP truck has a new face under it this year, as Billy Hartle makes his return to the paddock after a few years away. Ken's mechanic from 2023, Travis Soules, moved to Triumph over the off-season. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
Easy parking for some mechanics... Michael Lindsay
Place holder
We noticed most riders aboard the new generation YZ250F are running their fork height flush or near flush...
Place holder
This bike turns pretty well out of the box, so no surprise there. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
Interesting screen and baffle design from Yoshimura, getting Jett's machine through sound testing. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
The MCR riders have been running this patch in memory of Jeff Alessi. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
Hunta rolls in style. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
Garrett Marchbanks is the sole rider at Club that runs this billet brake caliper from MotoMaster. He also has one out back. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
We learned that Dunlop has an interesting tire a few of their racers have run in early SX rounds. The new AT-82 off-road tire that's just coming to market is very similar to a works spec 3S tire and has made its way onto a few riders' bikes. We'll try to get some shots at a future round to illustrate the difference. Michael Lindsay
Place holder
What's Froth? A line of cleaners and lubricants owned by Firepower Honda team owner Yarrive Konsky Michael Lindsay
Place holder
Chance Hymas re-injured his knee shortly before Detroit, the same knee he had surgery on just last year. Octopi Media
Place holder
Kenny's simple blue and white Fox kit was on point. Will this set be made? We sure hope so. Octopi Media
Place holder
Goggle, gloves, and boot coordination on point. Octopi Media
Place holder
Haiden Deegan rolled out in opening ceremonies in a Detroit Lions jersey. Octopi Media
Place holder
Daxton needed a bit of help popping his first bottle on the podium. Octopi Media
Place holder
They got it eventually. Octopi Media
Place holder
A feel good story in the making! See you in Glendale. Octopi Media
Related:
Vital MX Pit Bits
Detroit
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Pit Bits 2019
1 comments

View replies to: Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 Detroit Supercross

c50 2208281127 HYY 9302 1666082209
chuckdavies
1 hour ago

ML - they aren’t Brembo calipers on the Star bikes, they’re OEM Nissin units modified by Steve Dixon (DRT). Similar logo and many make the same mistake, but he’s been using these on his Race bikes for years now.