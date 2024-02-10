Detroit is one of the tougher rounds on the schedule to shoot Pit Bits as...there are no pits! So below are some sights from Detroit mixed in with some techy shots we saved from prior rounds that we haven't published yet. Enjoy.

No pits, just parking on the streets. Octopi Media

Most of the teams opted to work inside their semis and if their teams had enough riders, place on or two out the back inside a tent built under the tailgate. Octopi Media

Little extra flavor to Deegan's Monster Energy / Alpinestars lid. Octopi Media

The Star team has gone a bit more casual with their team coats for track walk. Octopi Media

Haiden Deegan has started using a Mobius wrist brace on his "sprained wrist". Octopi Media

Tom Vialle probably wondering where his goggles went along with missing parts from his KTM, after a very chaotic first turn pileup. Octopi Media

Cameron McAdoo right before discovering his unique problem... Octopi Media

Detroit was packed with a reported crowd of over 52,000 spectators! Octopi Media

Ford Field Octopi Media

The amount of race wheels that teams have is scary... Octopi Media

Jalek Swoll nearly brought Triumph a top-five upon debut. While Triumph definitely intends on finding a title sponsor for their US team, seeing the brand focus on their OEM colors for now is a nice change of pace. Octopi Media

Weird one in 2024, the Star team has started using a Brembo rear brake caliper on their bikes, matched up with the stock Nissin master cylinder. We first noticed it on Tomac's bike at San Diego. Michael Lindsay

But noticed their 250 riders are using it as well. It was also on Justin Cooper and Cooper Webb's 450s under closer inspection. Michael Lindsay

The photos you get when you let a truck driver use your camera... Corey Flewellen

The HEP truck has a new face under it this year, as Billy Hartle makes his return to the paddock after a few years away. Ken's mechanic from 2023, Travis Soules, moved to Triumph over the off-season. Michael Lindsay

Easy parking for some mechanics... Michael Lindsay

We noticed most riders aboard the new generation YZ250F are running their fork height flush or near flush... This bike turns pretty well out of the box, so no surprise there. Michael Lindsay

Interesting screen and baffle design from Yoshimura, getting Jett's machine through sound testing. Michael Lindsay

The MCR riders have been running this patch in memory of Jeff Alessi. Michael Lindsay

Hunta rolls in style. Michael Lindsay

Garrett Marchbanks is the sole rider at Club that runs this billet brake caliper from MotoMaster. He also has one out back. Michael Lindsay

We learned that Dunlop has an interesting tire a few of their racers have run in early SX rounds. The new AT-82 off-road tire that's just coming to market is very similar to a works spec 3S tire and has made its way onto a few riders' bikes. We'll try to get some shots at a future round to illustrate the difference. Michael Lindsay

What's Froth? A line of cleaners and lubricants owned by Firepower Honda team owner Yarrive Konsky Michael Lindsay

Chance Hymas re-injured his knee shortly before Detroit, the same knee he had surgery on just last year. Octopi Media

Kenny's simple blue and white Fox kit was on point. Will this set be made? We sure hope so. Octopi Media

Goggle, gloves, and boot coordination on point. Octopi Media

Haiden Deegan rolled out in opening ceremonies in a Detroit Lions jersey. Octopi Media

Daxton needed a bit of help popping his first bottle on the podium. Octopi Media

They got it eventually. Octopi Media