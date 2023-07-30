Skip to main content
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Washougal National
Retro, two strokes, new gear, and more in the Washougal edition of Pit Bits
ML512
7/30/2023 12:52pm
Star Racing Yamaha stole the show on track and off in Washougal. The 50th anniversary of the YZ line was celebrated with this well done throwback to their 1993 design and has ultimately had a version announced as the alternate colorway for the 2024 YZ450F, YZ250F, YZ250, and YZ125.
Michael Lindsay
The team not only went all white on plastics, throwback graphics, and a purple seat. They also went silver with their clamps, brought on purple valve covers.
Michael Lindsay
A good look at seat cover and rear half of the bike.
Michael Lindsay
The team even went as far as getting their Excel rims anodized purple, which sadly aren't on the version you can buy for 2024.
Michael Lindsay
Levi Kitchen's bike still featured Neken clamps, albeit a bit hard to tell after they were dipped and had their anodizing removed for the weekend's theme.
Michael Lindsay
Everything matched.
Michael Lindsay
EVERYTHING!
Michael Lindsay
The full ensemble at the gate.
Michael Lindsay
And on the track, as Thor even made custom gear for the occasion.
Michael Lindsay
Even the staff had custom pit shirts and glasses from 100%.
Michael Lindsay
Damon Bradshaw was one of a few legendary Yamaha racer's brought out to celebrate the 50th Anniversary.
Michael Lindsay
Dylan Ferrandis' 450 joined the theme and still featured a stock lower triple clamp and a Neken top clamp.
Michael Lindsay
What's in the pocket? The KYB staff carry around a charged cylinder to modify the air pressure aboard the hybrid LSF air/spring fork that Ferrandis and Tomac use. What's in the cylinder? It's either nitrogen or helium.
Michael Lindsay
Star Racing even had spare wheels laced up in purple rims.
Michael Lindsay
Little morning health check from Brad Hoffman.
Michael Lindsay
This has escaped our eyes for a while but Deegan has a cool little modification to his footpegs. Adding a slightly dropped down row of teeth off the back of the peg.
Michael Lindsay
Carson Brown had a few of his projects on display.
Michael Lindsay
It was our first time seeing the all-around shredder since he signed with Red Bull. He took home the top two stroke award but landed himself in the hospital with heat stroke! Get well soon Carson. Ohh, and the gear? RDRco is an in-house gear brand that MotoSport.com is launching soon.
Michael Lindsay
Even two stroke's need a little extra petrol.
Michael Lindsay
Carson's YZ250 featured a Pro Circuit spec engine, pipe and carb.
Michael Lindsay
Notice anything different? Alpinestars quietly debuted an updated SM-10 helmet with a new mouthpiece/chin bar shape.
Michael Lindsay
The FTA roll out continues with another new kit on the happiest man in motocross.
Michael Lindsay
Notice anything off?
Michael Lindsay
After always being a Twinwall team, only Mumford's bike still had them equipped as the rest of the team has switched to Fatbars.
Michael Lindsay
With Pro Motocross going to grate starts, mechanics have dropped the mini boots to pack their gates and have some more comfortable footwear these days.
Michael Lindsay
Austin Forkner was in rough shape after his start lane incident.
Michael Lindsay
After being fed through the meat grinder, he got up and kept going.
Michael Lindsay
Ricki Rock is the R&D Supervisor for the HRC Honda team. He originally came over from the non-defunct Factory Connection Racing team and is a jack-of-all-trades for the squad.
Michael Lindsay
The 104 was a surprise to see at Washougal. We had spotted Jed Beaton mid-week in the USA testing with KYB techs to improve his setup for Australia. An early morning call on Thursday changed his plans as the HRC squad took a production Works Edition, slapped a few goodies on and threw it in a van for the calm Aussie.
Michael Lindsay
KYB spring forks on stock clamps and forward bar mounts. An oversized HRC titanium tank was equipped.
Michael Lindsay
Jed Beaton's mechanic for the weekend was a familiar face, Ben Griffith, who wrenched for him back in Australia years ago. These days, Ben is the test mechanic over at HRC.
Michael Lindsay
Fly debuted their new S model Formula helmet, with built-in emergency services features and more. You can check out our
First Look here
.
Michael Lindsay
Fly also debuted their 2024 lineup of gear at Washougal.
Michael Lindsay
Did you know that Pierer Mobility (parent company of KTM, Husky, and GasGas) also owns Felt Bicycles?
Michael Lindsay
The Star crew had a little outdoor shower setup behind their rig.
Michael Lindsay
Colt Nichols and the privateer life.
Michael Lindsay
Taylor Muto made the drive up with Colt Nichols to Washougal. Muto is Nichols' mechanics for RWR at WSX.
Michael Lindsay
The crew from SwapMoto Live helped out Nichols with a KX450SR to race.
Michael Lindsay
However, the bike had Nichols' RWR practice engine equipped.
Michael Lindsay
The HEP crew must've seen a few too many mountain bike parks on their way to Washougal as they almost looked ready to go downhill mountain bike racing.
Michael Lindsay
Who's that guy in the Yamaha shirt helping set up the Factory Kawasaki tent? It's Ryan Villopoto.
Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
The many, many jobs of a Team Manager.
Michael Lindsay
Pierce Brown is one of a select club, the full waffle club. Famous members include Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac.
Michael Lindsay
The TLD team is still experimenting with the StegPegz aboard Brown's bike. So for now, they're just threaded into the side panels.
Michael Lindsay
Yes, there's an Alpinestars Tech 10 in TLD colors. Yes, you can buy it. Online or directly from Troy Lee Designs. They're about $750.
Michael Lindsay
As a factory mechanic, you have to be ready for anything.
Michael Lindsay
Troy Lee Designs has been working on their own video series with their race team, the man behind the series is Kyle Cowling.
Michael Lindsay
Anthony Rodriguez built up a KTM 250 SX for the event and was the second-best two-stroke at Washougal. He might even make the last couple nationals on a 450.
Michael Lindsay
The BarX team had a few returning riders the last two rounds as Chase Yentzer and Robbie Wageman both returned from injury.
Michael Lindsay
Long-time WP suspension technician for Rockstar Husky, Todd Brown, is now at BarX Suzuki.
Michael Lindsay
Washougal National trophies.
Michael Lindsay
Ty Masterpool's bike is a little less stock than prior round but still surprisingly mellow.
Michael Lindsay
They used a generic Tusk radiator fan to keep their bike cool on some aftermarket radiators. The engine is still stock but the Ty has tested a built engine. With limited time prior to Washougal he said he didn't feel comfortable enough on it to race it yet.
Michael Lindsay
Team Tedder came up to support Josh Hill race his first national in over ten years.
Michael Lindsay
Want to grab a Seth Hammaker shirt? Check out
SethHammaker.com
Michael Lindsay
So...many...mousses.
Michael Lindsay
Ummm, that's a really big radiator tank.
Michael Lindsay
See you all at Unadilla.
Michael Lindsay
