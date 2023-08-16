Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Unadilla National

This kid is something else... Michael Lindsay

Truck drivers always at work. Michael Lindsay

Sexton's helmet was giving us Dogger/JT vibes. Michael Lindsay

Star Racing finally had two 450s in action this outdoor season but the number wasn't what we expected to see. Michael Lindsay

Jay Wilson is in the USA for the next few weeks to help Star Racing with some testing and race the final three rounds. There's also talk he could be going to Motocross of Nations on behalf of Team Australia. Michael Lindsay

He was also busy assisting Justin Cooper in racing with Yamaha's electronic power steering-system, something that Jay raced all of 2022 in Japan. Michael Lindsay

Jay Wilson was also accompanied by Masa Ito, who works on Yamaha's development race team in Japan and was very involved in the EPS project alongside Jay. We found Masa near J-Coop's bike throughout the day. Fun fact, Masa has spent considerable time in the US and is mostly recognized from his time as Jason Lawrence's mechanic and his time at Enzo Racing. Michael Lindsay

Front view of the EPS. Michael Lindsay

From Yamaha's official announcement on the EPS

IWATA, March 24, 2022--Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that it has announced a newly developed prototype of the EPS (Electric Power Steering) steering support system for motorcycles as a new rider aid contributing to improved motorcycle stability and agility. In order to further expedite its R&D, the Company will enter racebikes equipped with the system in this season's All Japan Motocross Championship.

The newly developed EPS is a technology falling under the Transforming Mobility (transform mobility to expand human possibilities) focus area of the Company's Long-Term Vision of ART for Human Possibilities. Yamaha Motor is carrying out the development of the system seeing it as a technology not only for transforming mobility for greater fun, safety, and comfort but also as one connected to resolving societal issues in uniquely Yamaha ways.

The EPS steering support system employs sensor technologies that differ from those in power steering systems for automobiles and other four-wheeled vehicles. Utilizing a magnetostrictive torque sensor enables the system to function as a steering damper and provide assisted steering, thereby contributing to a motorcycle's stability, improving agility, reducing rider fatigue, and more.

Yamaha Motor aims to equip EPS on various motorcycles in order to provide a wide range of riders with greater motorcycling fun, safety, and comfort.

Furthermore, the Yamaha Factory Racing Team will contest the All Japan Motocross Championship--the scene chosen for the system's real-world R&D--with its two YZ450FMs and YZ250F equipped with EPS. The Company plans to use the wealth of data acquired through use in the harsh environment provided by top-level motocross competition to accelerate the system's development and refinement.

From a quick glance, you might have thought that Cooper was running stock clamps still but this view shows how the Electronic Power Steering-System is implemented on the steering stem. J-Coop is still running PSF1 air fork. Michael Lindsay

Unadilla marked the first time we've seen Stilez Robertson at a race since Supercross. Welcome back Stilez! One note, Stilez isn't on the StegPegz gang, which is dwindling at Star Racing. Michael Lindsay

PSF1 air fork for Robertson and stock triple clamps. Michael Lindsay

PSF1 air fork for Kitchen and Neken triple clamps. Michael Lindsay

KYB spring fork for Deegan (and Bennick) and X-Trig clamps. The compression dials are a part you can buy from Enzo Racing. Michael Lindsay

Duffe hides the map switch inside the par pad. They've also added a 3D-printed housing around the kill switch. Why does his start switch have a "go" crossed out? We need to ask... Michael Lindsay

A back view of J-Coop's custom tapered seat foam/shape. Michael Lindsay

This is unique. The Red Bull KTM guys have a pull-down screen in the back of their semi where the suspension area is. Considering the suspension cleaner chemicals and such, it would be better to leave the rear doors open and let things air out. However, everyone could see what they're working on. So instead, this screen keep peering eyes away. Michael Lindsay

The screen was lowered a bit more when we were spotted. Carlos is always on top of things. Michael Lindsay

Handguards and full waffle grips for AC. Michael Lindsay

Suffer now, summit later. Also note the Rene Hoffer heart and #711 in the bottom of the "r". Michael Lindsay

Is this OSHA approved? Michael Lindsay

Love how the HRC crew uses an automotive or streetbike conrod and a linkage arm for the autograph line clock. Michael Lindsay

Ricki Rock in deep thought. Michael Lindsay

It sounds like neither of these riders will be with Pro Circuit in 2024. Michael Lindsay

Caden Braswell has a new home for the remainder of the season. Michael Lindsay

For the first time in his life, he's racing a Kawasaki with help from HBI, Active Ride, JMX, Pirelli, FXR, and more. He'll be aboard this machine for the remainder of the year. Michael Lindsay

Haven't heard of JMX before. Michael Lindsay

Ty Masterpool's very stock KX450 is becoming less stock...notice anything new? Michael Lindsay

A full Pro Circuit KX450 engine package is now onboard. Michael Lindsay

From what we heard, it's a full customer spec, similar to what was placed in the Roczen test bikes and Savatgy's RWR machine. Michael Lindsay

HBI has been supporting Ty since early in the season. Michael Lindsay

Justin Barcia and his riding coach Eric Sorby were finally back at the races. Octopi Media

Barcia also had a new pair of TLD edition Oakley airbrakes. Octopi Media

The first turn pileup in the 450 class was a mess. Jay Wilson told us his bike was so mangled, it needed a swingarm, subframe, seat, exhaust, and other parts. Octopi Media

A little style from the man heading to the number one plate. Octopi Media

Get well soon RJ, glad it wasn't worse. Octopi Media

Just taking it in... Octopi Media

The hardware. Octopi Media

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has been through at least three suspension technicians this year. They recently acquired a technician from Pro Circuit and it looks like that one might be out too. Head of WP USA's racing department, Adam Walters, looks to be filling in for now. Michael Lindsay

There goes our hero. Jimmy Decotis gave pro racing his final hoorah as he heads back into retirement. Michael Lindsay

Truck drivers, always working. Michael Lindsay