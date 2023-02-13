Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Tampa Supercross 1

It's back...

ML512
2/13/2023 10:50am
Military appreciation night brings out the best in some designers. Between the bike graphics and gear, it's always a drool-worthy trip through the pits. This year's edition was held in Tampa, Florida, for round five of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season. Scroll down and enjoy.

MISC 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25887.NEF-2.jpg?VersionId=fZZIhSRU46kMAjorieVyxb5ZN
Octopi Media

This week's opening ceremonies had a little extra focus on honoring our armed forces, along with the men and women who have served.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0123.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Mitch Payton's Pro Circuit squad has always been one to go heavy on a theme for Military night and this year's version didn't disappoint.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0135.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Aluminum and rivet themed, like a WW2 fight plane or bomber.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0132.CR3 %281%29-3
Octopi Media

Caution labels and Pin-up girl included.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0128.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=x
Octopi Media

Even on the front fender.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0146.CR3-3
Octopi Media

It's the little details.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0143.CR3-3
Octopi Media
FERRANDIS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0204.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Sadly, the Star team didn't participate in 2023 on either the 450 or 250 side.

TOMAC 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 1405.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=qmQBtCu2v7
Octopi Media
TOMAC 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0084.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=IP9l
Octopi Media

Eli's brother Gregory is a member of the armed forces but is actually an Air Force pilot. This year. Eli went with the Blue Angel's theme again, similar to last year, but with a full helmet scheme to match.

TOMAC 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0066.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=
Octopi Media

Even after a sub-par night (by Tomac standards), Eli holds the red plate going into Oakland...by two points over Chase Sexton.

SEXTON 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC4686.NEF-2
Octopi Media

Speaking of Chase Sexton, he was also laced up in a Blue Angel's themed Alpinestars kit.

SEXTON 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC7988.NEF-2
Octopi Media
SEXTON 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC8000.NEF-2.jpg?VersionId=CnmiYN46KADCo72BNuao
Octopi Media

After the main event, Chase revisited the scene of the crime. Checking out the lines and options through the whoops, where he ultimately lost the race to Cooper Webb.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC3788.NEF-2.jpg?VersionId=dj
Octopi Media

The Team Honda HRC crew killed it this year with their SR-71 "Blackbird" inspired kit.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25578.NEF-2
Octopi Media

"WARNING EXPLOSIVE POWER"

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25573.NEF-2
Octopi Media

Really cool to see the Honda guys go all in by not running any red plastic on the bikes, going all black with just some red highlights.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25574.NEF-2.jpg?VersionId=gb3l43qnxNMRKb
Octopi Media

Hunter's machine.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25576.NEF-2
Octopi Media

Sponsor logos were tweaked for the weekend and moved about.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC3786.NEF-2
Octopi Media
SEXTON 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC3701.NEF-2
Octopi Media

Team MXoN headband coming back into play.

BLOSE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25657.NEF-2
Octopi Media
CIANCIARULO 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC3911.NEF-2.jpg?VersionId=0CXeXE7FV0YQRfpBlTc
Octopi Media

The crew from Fox Moto went with a really unique gear theme. Instead of the usual camo or military green colors, they went for gear that emulates the look of a thermal scanner...like a weapons system that could use to find targets. It's a little out there but total A+ for creativity and doing something different!

CRAIG 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0877.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=lESeLm
Octopi Media

Christian Craig's version to meet some sponsor requirements.

CRAIG 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0058.CR3-3
Octopi Media

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna crew participated with a white/snow camo design.

CRAIG 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0052.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Other side.

CRAIG 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0053.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Some small details stashed in there.

CRAIG 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0060.CR3-3
Octopi Media
WEBB 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 5108.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Cooper Webb was in a more traditional military olive colored Thor gearset.

WEBB 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0156.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=AQZzTDC4uNroEW.unC6mzTi
Octopi Media

Dog tags on point with his dad's name onboard.

WEBB 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0070.CR3-3
Octopi Media
WEBB 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0068.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=FAJ3as6jtPyquf0IIXb
Octopi Media

Little bit of digital came sprinkled in.

WEBB 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0064.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Some red, white, and blue.

WEBB 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0162.CR3-3
Octopi Media

And all the branches of the forces represented.

CHISHOLM 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0671.CR3-3
Octopi Media

The HEP crew had two teams and two themes to work with in Tampa.

CHISHOLM 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0071.CR3-3
Octopi Media

The Twisted Tea side of the tents and SKDA mixed a snow camo with the shark teeth design made famous by the P-40 Warhawk.

CHISHOLM 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0081.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=L5R35.1DrT4irRl3gqIZt9SF6vp
Octopi Media

Closer look at the P40 teeth design.

CHISHOLM 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0077.CR3-3
Octopi Media
ROCZEN 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0087.CR3-3
Octopi Media

The Progressive Insurance side of the team went with a simpler design but with some cool details.

ROCZEN 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI SAM 0092.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=L
Octopi Media
ROCZEN 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC4292.NEF .jpg?VersionId=Y ZfADKPo23l DFLM Q4kh VLzDP
Octopi Media

Kenny also rocking the Fox Thermal kit.

ANSTIE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0820.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=.lfd80x.VFnm.jfz8G9v3I4ltFMv
Octopi Media

The look on Max Anstie's face when he sees sand on a Supercross track.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25592.NEF-2
Octopi Media

The Firepower Honda went all white for the evening with their 250s.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC3798.NEF-2
Octopi Media

While SKDA mixed a lot more grey into Deano's Firepower CRF450R.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25588.NEF-2
Octopi Media
HYMAS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0236.CR3-2
Octopi Media

Chance Hymas was one of the Fly riders rocking their new LE kit which fit the night's activities and is also available to the public starting now.

MISC 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 1509.CR3-2
Octopi Media

Custom Upfits brought out their sidecar Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250, which they've been using to give injured Veterans a chance to ride around a motocross track again.

MARTIN J 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0868.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=Sj5CSt30Sgr8gGwq5ceO
Octopi Media

Jeremy Martin and the ClubMX team had gear and bikes dialed in for the weekend.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC3814.NEF-2
Octopi Media

The ClubMX crew went full plastics and graphics on their setup, going with a desert plastic design and some traditional camo.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25628.NEF-2
Octopi Media

Fort Bragg is located in North Carolina, about two hours from ClubMX's facility.

PITS 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI RS25626.NEF-2
Octopi Media
HILL 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC4385.NEF-2.jpg?VersionId=z0WMvjk.ptBQrKAuAoXX1ueFS0cNgZF
Octopi Media

Team Tedder was dialed in as well.

DEEGAN 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0028.CR3-3
Octopi Media

We noticed a change on Haiden Deegan's bike after his first pro weekend.

DEEGAN 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0041.CR3-3
Octopi Media

After mentioning last weekend that Haiden was running WCL engine mounts, he's swapped back to stock now, similar to Jordon Smith's machine.

BARCIA 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 0058.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Willy Wonka sighting.

SAVATGY 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 4599.CR3-3
Octopi Media

It sounds like Joey Savatgy will be continuing with Rick Ware Racing for the rest of the 2023 Supercross season, after an initial eight-race deal. We also hear that RWR would like to lineup with two 450 riders and a full semi in the 2024 Supercross series.

ANDERSON 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 2488.CR3-3
Octopi Media

Jason Anderson completed the Blue Angel's Alpinestar trio in the 450 class.

PLESSINGER 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0726.CR3-3.jpg?VersionId=E.Jy8iU7RlD9kk
Octopi Media

Aaron Plessinger is giving KTM more and more reasons to re-sign the moto redneck for the 2024.

RAY ALEX 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 2740.CR3
Octopi Media

Alex Ray is set to have surgery this week. Get well soon A-Ray.

SEXTON 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC7926.NEF-2
Octopi Media

The emotions post race...and post almost win... See you all next week.

