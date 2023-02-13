Military appreciation night brings out the best in some designers. Between the bike graphics and gear, it's always a drool-worthy trip through the pits. This year's edition was held in Tampa, Florida, for round five of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season. Scroll down and enjoy.

Octopi Media

This week's opening ceremonies had a little extra focus on honoring our armed forces, along with the men and women who have served.

Octopi Media

Mitch Payton's Pro Circuit squad has always been one to go heavy on a theme for Military night and this year's version didn't disappoint.

Octopi Media

Aluminum and rivet themed, like a WW2 fight plane or bomber.

Octopi Media

Caution labels and Pin-up girl included.

Octopi Media

Even on the front fender.

Octopi Media

It's the little details.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Sadly, the Star team didn't participate in 2023 on either the 450 or 250 side.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Eli's brother Gregory is a member of the armed forces but is actually an Air Force pilot. This year. Eli went with the Blue Angel's theme again, similar to last year, but with a full helmet scheme to match.

Octopi Media

Even after a sub-par night (by Tomac standards), Eli holds the red plate going into Oakland...by two points over Chase Sexton.

Octopi Media

Speaking of Chase Sexton, he was also laced up in a Blue Angel's themed Alpinestars kit.

Octopi Media Octopi Media

After the main event, Chase revisited the scene of the crime. Checking out the lines and options through the whoops, where he ultimately lost the race to Cooper Webb.

Octopi Media

The Team Honda HRC crew killed it this year with their SR-71 "Blackbird" inspired kit.

Octopi Media

"WARNING EXPLOSIVE POWER"

Octopi Media

Really cool to see the Honda guys go all in by not running any red plastic on the bikes, going all black with just some red highlights.

Octopi Media

Hunter's machine.

Octopi Media

Sponsor logos were tweaked for the weekend and moved about.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Team MXoN headband coming back into play.

Octopi Media Octopi Media

The crew from Fox Moto went with a really unique gear theme. Instead of the usual camo or military green colors, they went for gear that emulates the look of a thermal scanner...like a weapons system that could use to find targets. It's a little out there but total A+ for creativity and doing something different!

Octopi Media

Christian Craig's version to meet some sponsor requirements.

Octopi Media

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna crew participated with a white/snow camo design.

Octopi Media

Other side.

Octopi Media

Some small details stashed in there.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Cooper Webb was in a more traditional military olive colored Thor gearset.

Octopi Media

Dog tags on point with his dad's name onboard.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Little bit of digital came sprinkled in.

Octopi Media

Some red, white, and blue.

Octopi Media

And all the branches of the forces represented.

Octopi Media

The HEP crew had two teams and two themes to work with in Tampa.

Octopi Media

The Twisted Tea side of the tents and SKDA mixed a snow camo with the shark teeth design made famous by the P-40 Warhawk.

Octopi Media

Closer look at the P40 teeth design.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

The Progressive Insurance side of the team went with a simpler design but with some cool details.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Kenny also rocking the Fox Thermal kit.

Octopi Media

The look on Max Anstie's face when he sees sand on a Supercross track.

Octopi Media

The Firepower Honda went all white for the evening with their 250s.

Octopi Media

While SKDA mixed a lot more grey into Deano's Firepower CRF450R.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Chance Hymas was one of the Fly riders rocking their new LE kit which fit the night's activities and is also available to the public starting now.

Octopi Media

Custom Upfits brought out their sidecar Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250, which they've been using to give injured Veterans a chance to ride around a motocross track again.

Octopi Media

Jeremy Martin and the ClubMX team had gear and bikes dialed in for the weekend.

Octopi Media

The ClubMX crew went full plastics and graphics on their setup, going with a desert plastic design and some traditional camo.

Octopi Media

Fort Bragg is located in North Carolina, about two hours from ClubMX's facility.

Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Team Tedder was dialed in as well.

Octopi Media

We noticed a change on Haiden Deegan's bike after his first pro weekend.

Octopi Media

After mentioning last weekend that Haiden was running WCL engine mounts, he's swapped back to stock now, similar to Jordon Smith's machine.

Octopi Media

Willy Wonka sighting.

Octopi Media

It sounds like Joey Savatgy will be continuing with Rick Ware Racing for the rest of the 2023 Supercross season, after an initial eight-race deal. We also hear that RWR would like to lineup with two 450 riders and a full semi in the 2024 Supercross series.

Octopi Media

Jason Anderson completed the Blue Angel's Alpinestar trio in the 450 class.

Octopi Media

Aaron Plessinger is giving KTM more and more reasons to re-sign the moto redneck for the 2024.

Octopi Media

Alex Ray is set to have surgery this week. Get well soon A-Ray.

Octopi Media

The emotions post race...and post almost win... See you all next week.