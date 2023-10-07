Skip to main content
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Southwick National
Pit Bits from the sandiest round on the AMA calendar
ML512
7/10/2023 6:32pm
Red Bull KTM's truck is permanently down a bike, as the team and Cooper Webb parted ways earlier in the week leading up to the event.
Octopi Media
What's the black plug on Plessinger's AER48 air fork? It's an access point for a data probe.
Octopi Media
Damping leg on the right. Spy the GPS sensor behind the front number plate.
Octopi Media
If a team doesn't start the outdoor season with a fan, as soon as the rounds get sandy they start to fill out the rest of the field.
Octopi Media
Jo's butt patches are always on point.
Octopi Media
Hmmm, notice anything new on Adam Cianciarulo?
Octopi Media
Fox has started to seed out their upcoming V3RS helmet, coming out in just a few months to the public.
Octopi Media
New chinbar and mouth piece design.
Octopi Media
A look inside the new helmet which will introduce a new design of MIPS, incorporating two different layers of EPS with a slip plane between them. We'll have more info soon.
We dig the new look.
Octopi Media
It's that time of year, ice vest time!
Octopi Media
Nike ice vest for RyderD.
Octopi Media
The Lawrences have ice vests from Alpinestars that have matching branding for their jerseys.
Octopi Media
Plus all the matching sponsors on the front.
Octopi Media
Dirty Jett...
Octopi Media
Clean Jett...
Octopi Media
Jett Lawrence's 2023 CRF450RW.
Octopi Media
Team Honda HRC went a little bigger than normal this weekend on their fuel tanks, just to be safe.
Octopi Media
Octopi Media
The RIPPA gave the hometown fans something to cheer for, as he put his bike #1 in timed qualifying.
Octopi Media
Full on privateer land.
Octopi Media
Trail Jesters is a group that runs KTM's support and development program in multiple East-coast off-road series, and they're based out of the New England area.
Octopi Media
Look for the Jimmy Decotis up north this weekend, as he's heading back to Canada for a one-off National appearance.
Octopi Media
The fans are back in action.
Octopi Media
The rookie's lever position is a bit lower than we're used to seeing these days.
Octopi Media
J-Coop hanging in strong with the stock clamp gang and still on air forks.
Octopi Media
Levi Kitchen is the sole Neken rider left under the tent, also on air fork.
Octopi Media
While Bennick's machine is similar to Deegan's bike with X-Trig clamps and spring forks.
Octopi Media
Scoop tires EVERYWHERE!
Octopi Media
We love seeing the whole Star team going the chest protector route this Summer.
Octopi Media
Jason Anderson's Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450SR.
Octopi Media
One of two bikes featuring a BFRC shock in the paddock.
Octopi Media
What's the silver piece coming out of the forks on the factory Kawi? For a long time now, Kawasaki has used a sensor to pickup air pressure changes in the fork and judge the travel data of their fork.
Octopi Media
The most local there's ever been. Chris Canning literally lives on property these days at Southwick.
Octopi Media
KT tape is usually a sign of something nagging.
Octopi Media
It's been a while since a rookie has held the red plate.
Octopi Media
See you all in Millville.
Octopi Media
Related:
Vital MX Pit Bits
Southwick
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Pro Motocross Championship
Pit Bits 2019
