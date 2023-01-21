Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Welcome back to another solid week here in Pit Bits! We've got another two-parter for you. Dive into the pre-race action from the 2023 San Diego Supercross and tune in on Monday for even more tech, helmets, gear and more.

Michael Lindsay

Cooper Webb's Red Bull KTM was the subject of this week's in-depth

Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

GPS sensor stashed behind Cooper Webb's front number plate.

Michael Lindsay

Something Carlos mentioned to us that Cooper Webb is picky about, is he HAS to run his throttle housing rotated all the way forward, nearly into the brake cap.

Michael Lindsay

Akrapovic maximizes the volume of their Austrian model exhaust cans, to the point they have to add a small indent to clear the rear brake caliper when the rear shock is compressed.

Michael Lindsay

As usual, the KTM crew keeps a close eye on the suspension travel data from their 450 riders. Running reels on the forks and a rod to measure shock travel.

Michael Lindsay

A kill switch and start map switch for Webb.

Michael Lindsay

When you mess around, you find out. Frankie won this round against Jade.

Michael Lindsay

At A1, we showed you Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's new pit carts, which were based on these KTM ones. The KTM ones are a bit older and still use tool boxes on top, instead of built-in drawers with tools like Husky.

Michael Lindsay

What's hidden inside the KTM pit carts, wheels. Lots of wheels.

Michael Lindsay

Quite a few teams have switched to Starlink for their internet needs at the races.

Michael Lindsay

Teammates last year, still friends this year.

Michael Lindsay

Griffman on the loose

Michael Lindsay

Tssk, tssk, tssk... Tape your rims people, so the Dunlop guys don't have to.

Michael Lindsay

Sometimes you just need a helping hand...or a stool.

Michael Lindsay

KTM bought Felt bicycles a little over a year ago. The brand, originally started by ex-factory mechanic Jim Felt, continues on. We're not too sure what KTM's plans are for the brand though.

Michael Lindsay

Factory Connection had technicians on hand as Ken Roczen chose to make the switch between A1 and San Diego. Still Showa A-kit, but tuned by FC instead of the team's in-house suspension technician.

Michael Lindsay

With the HEP squad owning all their Showa A-kit outright, they have total say over who tunes them. Oddly enough, we also heard that Kenny was interested in testing KYB components...

Michael Lindsay

Dixxon flannels are apart of both the Twisted Tea and Progressive Insurance Suzuki teams for 2023.

Michael Lindsay

Best...Pits...Ever...

Michael Lindsay

No indication yet of when we'll see Marvin Musquin back-in-action. But this didn't seem too promising.

Michael Lindsay

Want a good giveaway that Eli Tomac is in fact on a 2023 frame? The 2022 cradle is a lot different than this and Eli's perfectly matches his teammate's machine in the photo below.

Michael Lindsay

Ferrandis' machine for example.

Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay

Even though the new generation YZ450F has lower and farther back footpegs than its' predecessor, Tomac still went a bit lower on his footpeg moumts. Note his titanium peg mounts vs Ferrandis stock steel ones.

Michael Lindsay

Cute.

Michael Lindsay

Whatever gets the job down and gets the helmets dry.

Michael Lindsay

The HEP teams utilize gold DID rims but on stock hubs. No works Suzuki goodies here.

Michael Lindsay

Twitch's DBK brand has a bit of an official setup off the back of the BarX pits.

Michael Lindsay

Even though San Diego wasn't officially Military Appreciation night this year (there's one later in the season), some teams still went hard for this round.

Michael Lindsay

A hot sauce company title sponsoring a team wasn't something we expected to see.

Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay

A little military theme on the Solitaire team's Leatt helmets.

Michael Lindsay

Works Connection clutch perches are always a good choice.

Michael Lindsay

The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 250 team has also got updated graphics, to go along with the new global Monster/Yamaha look.

Michael Lindsay

No StegPegz for Kitchen in Supercross and also no frame grip tape. However, he's got very aggressive batch of gripper material on his fuel tank and a little on his sideplate.

Michael Lindsay

While Stilez Robertson's machine has frame grip tape (from Anchor Tape) and a bit all over his sideplates and tank.

Michael Lindsay

Look familiar? AFAM sprockets is making a comeback in the US. This year they're with the AEO KTM team and we expect to see them grow to a few more outfits in 2024.

Michael Lindsay

After years with Addidas, the TLD crew made the switch to Puma right before Pro Motocross last year.

Michael Lindsay

Umm...how many pairs of gloves does one need?

Michael Lindsay

Phil, does a seat bump even do anything this far back?

Michael Lindsay

Here's the yearly reminder that yes, Star Racing 250s are still on KYB PSF1 air forks. Growing strong since 2013!

Michael Lindsay

Ryan Cox was the HRC Honda 250 engine guy and is still very close with the Lawrences.

Michael Lindsay

The MCR team has a new sponsor...Hitch Hotel.

Michael Lindsay

An expandable camp trailer with a motorcycle hitch.

Michael Lindsay

When your generator breaks down and you're desperate...

Michael Lindsay

Check out San Diego Pit Bits part 2 on Monday...