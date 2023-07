A lot of teams stepped up their game this year at RedBud. Michael Lindsay

Hmmm...not only has Jason Anderson returned but so has the BFRC shock under the Kawasaki tent. Michael Lindsay

Can we agree that D'Cor Visuals killed it this year? Michael Lindsay

Pro Circuit always throws their own touches in as well. Michael Lindsay

Custom oversized radiator aboard the Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450SRs, along with an oil cooler built in (check out the small lines threaded in the base of the coolant tank. Michael Lindsay

AC is a BIG handguard guy. Michael Lindsay

Captain America? Michael Lindsay

Butt patch for the new "podcast" guy in the game. Michael Lindsay

Cianciarulo is quite the hand full... Michael Lindsay

Chappy has been a long-time face in Kawasaki's Team Green program from amateurs, to off-road and even back in the jet ski racing days! He was on-hand to support the Team Green ams in the combine. Michael Lindsay

Daxton Bennick's Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F didn't have Steg Pegz like most of his teammates. Michael Lindsay

Daxton Bennick is now the second rider under the Star 250 tent to go with X-Trig triple clamps and KYB spring forks, like his good buddy Haiden Deegan. Michael Lindsay

Dax was on a full pro-spec team bike, not his amateur bike. Michael Lindsay

Remember the Showa steering damper we showed you on Haiden Deegan's bike from a round or two ago? Well, it's gone now. Michael Lindsay

Levi Kitchen is the lone rider on Neken clamps and WCL engine mounts now. Michael Lindsay

Dylan Ferrandis' Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. Michael Lindsay

At one point, Ferrandis' machine had a stock bottom clamp and a factory billet top clamp, before swapping the top clamp for a Neken one come race time. Michael Lindsay

Still miss seeing Eli Tomac out there but we have to say...damn this bike looks good. Michael Lindsay

Mmmm...carbon tank... Michael Lindsay

How many engine cases and rollerbags of parts does it take to build the Pro Circuit KX250s every week? Michael Lindsay

Unique look for the AEO Powersports KTMs in RedBud. Michael Lindsay

SKDA kills it again. Michael Lindsay

Speaking of SKDA... Michael Lindsay

A unique take for the Fourth of July with the Twisted Tea/Suzuki crew. Michael Lindsay

Our favorite American loving Swede. Michael Lindsay

With it being the 50th anniversary of RedBud this year's trophies had every past winner listed. Along with a nod from this year's title sponsor, FMF. Michael Lindsay

The Red Bull KTM team went in a little deeper with the red, white, and blue than usual this year. We dig it. Michael Lindsay

We didn't know this would be the last time we saw the #2 aboard a KTM... Michael Lindsay

Shroud details on point. Michael Lindsay

Loved the one-off number font. Michael Lindsay

DeCal Works dialed the KTM crew in. Michael Lindsay

Maximus Vohland likes some serious grip tape. Michael Lindsay

Spot the second injector fuel line on Vialle's KTM? This is the new engine spec that RJ Hampshire debuted at round one and has also made its way to the Factory KTM boys. Michael Lindsay

Ahhh the joys of the great outdoors. Michael Lindsay

Team Honda HRC mixed some retro with their Independence theme. Michael Lindsay

The names on the seat covers was the best feature. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

Chance Hymas' machine will sadly be vacant for the rest of the season. Get well soon Chunk. Michael Lindsay

The bike in which the weekend's theme was based off of. Michael Lindsay

Pro Circuit and Throttle Syndicate's entry for the Fourth. Michael Lindsay

Notice something similar? Yup, after all these years, Pro Circuit finally has gone away from Twinwalls for their whole team.

Outside of feel, a big reason is control position so their riders can move their brake and clutch levers farther in for a more proper hand position. Increasing control over the bike. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

The Husqvarna team uses an extra seat pan with a minimalistic seat cover when washing. To ensure that some of the electronics below don't take direct high-pressure blasts of water. Michael Lindsay

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas MC250F Michael Lindsay

We hear that the pinstripes around the number plates will be a permanent addition to the bike. Michael Lindsay

Stars and navy blue. Michael Lindsay

A classic TLD logo. the fired up carburetor. Michael Lindsay

Rejoice! There's finally white plastic for the new YZ450F, courtesy of Acerbis. Michael Lindsay

Little change for Phil Nicoletti this week, as he switched to KYB PSF1 air forks. Michael Lindsay

Due to Phil's prior wrist injury, he's now running a G2 Ergonomics throttle tube. Michael Lindsay

Phil has also opted for a slighty lower footpeg position with Works Connection's footpeg mounts. Michael Lindsay

Oooo... Michael Lindsay

Shocker, the optional hydraulic clutch aboard the new YZ450F aboard Nicoletti's machine. Michael Lindsay

Looks like a billet brake caliper, right? That's a MotoMaster caliper hidden under Marchbanks' disc cover... Michael Lindsay

The Jagger and siblings on the move. Octopi Media

The PulpMX WILDCATS roared into RedBud, as part of a one-off deal between Steve Matthes and the team. Good on you Steve. Michael Lindsay

The team also had a new suspension service supplier for the weekend with Powerband stepping up for both riders. Michael Lindsay

GET is slowly making a push back into the US market with success amongst race teams (the biggest being HRC in 2023). Michael Lindsay