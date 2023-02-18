Welcome back to Pit Bits from a race that should've happened earlier in the season. Here's the action from the rescheduled round two at Oakland (rumor is this may be our last visit to this stadium).
The Solitaire guys had a special design with their lead sponsor, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, who's running a similar livery in the Nascar Xfinity series this weekend.
We dig the old school flame design.
Those aren't Ride Engineering triple clamps...
The Solitaire crew has partnered with Wossner pistons this year in their Race Tech-developed engines.
ODI always participates in special liveries.
Ken Roczen has a few things up his sleeve this weekend.
First up, his regular race wrench Travis Soules had his honeymoon this weekend. (Remember, we were supposed to have this weekend off before Oakland was rescheduled) So his practice mechanic, Payton Stevenson, was drafted up to the big leagues for the race. Payton has had to do this twice in the past, both of these times he and Roczen took the checkered flag first. Can they make it three-for-three?
Also, Ken made a last-minute change from Factory Connection to the team's new in-house technician, Matt Andruk.
Matt Andruk owns and operates Active Ride suspension out of Florida and has been working with Kyle Chisholm for a few years now. After some positive feedback from Chiz aboard the Suzuki, he also setup Shane McElrath's bike...which has led to the team contracting him to do Roczen and Schwartz's setup as well.
Truck drivers always at work.
What the pressure washer bay looks like aboard KTM's race rig.
RJ Hampshire's machine has one heck of an aggressive seat bump. The crew from GUTS had to make a custom seat cover to accept it.
Christian Craig's machine featured a spec Dunlop tire that reminds of us the old MX3S...
While RJ's machine is a newer spec we've been seeing more and more of. This might be the MX34 that we'll see revealed some time this year.
Troxell keeps a binder for all of his bike/testing notes with Colt Nichols. We're sure there's a lot of Roczen's notes in there...or a whole other binder full.
Fox getting their riders vision dialed.
Speaking of Fox support, athlete manager Kenny Day was rocking a chesty cam this weekend. Showing off what his day entails taking care of the sport's top stars.
Chase Sexton has a new lid for the weekend.
Pro Circuit's pit wagons have their own lighting, so the team can tear the awning before the night show, but still give their mechanics the needed vision at night.
We watched Derek Dwyer warm-up Cameron McAdoo's bike before the first practice session...
He was constantly modulating the clutch and getting some oil flow through the clutch pack as he was raising the RPMs on the bike.
Yes, please.
Matt Moss is back in the states and back aboard a Suzuki with the Barx squad. It's the year of the veteran fill-ins for the 250 class.
While Pierce Brown's seat bump isn't as aggressive as Hampshire's, it still requires some seat cover modification.
Yup, it's Oakland.
Phil Nicoletti rocking a few sponsor stickers, including Jettson Donuts. Sadly, Phil sustained a big wrist injury in qualifying. Get well soon Phil.
Star Racing's war of the beards... Who's got the better one?
Dean Wilson's bike was apart, awaiting a shock he was flying from Florida with. However, TSA in Orlando took his shock out of his bag and he didn't find out until he arrived in Oakland. Meaning last week's setup was thrown back on...
Neken triple clamps, X-Trig PHDS bar mounts, and Renthal bars disguised as Nekens...
Spy the steel bolt in the top shock mount. Titanium isn't always preferred.
Regular seat cover with no ribs for Jason Anderson.
Small seat bump and ribs for Adam Cianciarulo.
AC's bike featured aluminum upper engine hangers and an aluminum front (same as stock we believe).
Ando's upper mounts appear to be steel.
Along with his lowers.
The BarX crew brought out a slammed day cab rig for show this weekend. Drool worthy, indeed. Stay tuned for part two...
