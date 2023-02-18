Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Oakland Supercross - Part One 1

2/18/2023
Welcome back to Pit Bits from a race that should've happened earlier in the season. Here's the action from the rescheduled round two at Oakland (rumor is this may be our last visit to this stadium).

1H0A0352-2
Michael Lindsay

The Solitaire guys had a special design with their lead sponsor, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, who's running a similar livery in the Nascar Xfinity series this weekend.

1H0A0355-2
Michael Lindsay

We dig the old school flame design.

1H0A0356-2.jpg?VersionId=r0qJTu3jgxsNCKPfoJyvDGwzhZ
Michael Lindsay
1H0A0357-2
Michael Lindsay

Those aren't Ride Engineering triple clamps...

5W0A9123
Michael Lindsay

The Solitaire crew has partnered with Wossner pistons this year in their Race Tech-developed engines.

5W0A9125
Michael Lindsay

ODI always participates in special liveries. 

5W0A9100
Michael Lindsay

Ken Roczen has a few things up his sleeve this weekend.

5W0A9115.jpg?VersionId=8rIkzDEJ8fH
Michael Lindsay

First up, his regular race wrench Travis Soules had his honeymoon this weekend. (Remember, we were supposed to have this weekend off before Oakland was rescheduled) So his practice mechanic, Payton Stevenson, was drafted up to the big leagues for the race. Payton has had to do this twice in the past, both of these times he and Roczen took the checkered flag first. Can they make it three-for-three?

5W0A9104
Michael Lindsay

Also, Ken made a last-minute change from Factory Connection to the team's new in-house technician, Matt Andruk.

5W0A9218
Michael Lindsay

Matt Andruk owns and operates Active Ride suspension out of Florida and has been working with Kyle Chisholm for a few years now. After some positive feedback from Chiz aboard the Suzuki, he also setup Shane McElrath's bike...which has led to the team contracting him to do Roczen and Schwartz's setup as well.

1H0A0273-2.jpg?VersionId=rI3RNai9ZxSXlF.MAj775Gw
Michael Lindsay

Truck drivers always at work.

1H0A0364-2
Michael Lindsay

What the pressure washer bay looks like aboard KTM's race rig.

5W0A9153.jpg?VersionId=XMQvnXOFkcr3DDmTN
Michael Lindsay

RJ Hampshire's machine has one heck of an aggressive seat bump. The crew from GUTS had to make a custom seat cover to accept it.

5W0A9155
5W0A9156.jpg?VersionId=PuPSSezb5e0US5dJD7P5Sn

Christian Craig's machine featured a spec Dunlop tire that reminds of us the old MX3S...

5W0A9157
5W0A9154

While RJ's machine is a newer spec we've been seeing more and more of. This might be the MX34 that we'll see revealed some time this year.

5W0A9126
Michael Lindsay

Troxell keeps a binder for all of his bike/testing notes with Colt Nichols. We're sure there's a lot of Roczen's notes in there...or a whole other binder full.

5W0A9019
Michael Lindsay

Fox getting their riders vision dialed.

5W0A9120.jpg?VersionId=ke84SpXJodhcbykQ
Michael Lindsay

Speaking of Fox support, athlete manager Kenny Day was rocking a chesty cam this weekend. Showing off what his day entails taking care of the sport's top stars.

1H0A0363-2
Michael Lindsay

Chase Sexton has a new lid for the weekend.

1H0A0360-2.jpg?VersionId=BHvq621vMt4LAJNB.cAoSqJP3cbdXM
Michael Lindsay
1H0A0281-2.jpg?VersionId=USAhOLu2tv
Michael Lindsay

Pro Circuit's pit wagons have their own lighting, so the team can tear the awning before the night show, but still give their mechanics the needed vision at night.

1H0A0368-2.jpg?VersionId=5wHG
Michael Lindsay

We watched Derek Dwyer warm-up Cameron McAdoo's bike before the first practice session...

5W0A9179
Michael Lindsay

He was constantly modulating the clutch and getting some oil flow through the clutch pack as he was raising the RPMs on the bike.

5W0A9277
Michael Lindsay

Yes, please.

1H0A0269-2.jpg?VersionId=BCHuv96GpJXpAgCZx6bJ6Ff
Michael Lindsay

Matt Moss is back in the states and back aboard a Suzuki with the Barx squad. It's the year of the veteran fill-ins for the 250 class.

5W0A9167
Michael Lindsay

While Pierce Brown's seat bump isn't as aggressive as Hampshire's, it still requires some seat cover modification. 

5W0A9165.jpg?VersionId=8ah3StKvBf9nY0P .PRZkf2cA4l
Michael Lindsay

Yup, it's Oakland.

5W0A9178.jpg?VersionId=vr7y7k
Michael Lindsay

Phil Nicoletti rocking a few sponsor stickers, including Jettson Donuts. Sadly, Phil sustained a big wrist injury in qualifying. Get well soon Phil.

5W0A9285
Michael Lindsay

Star Racing's war of the beards... Who's got the better one?

5W0A9132.jpg?VersionId=62pJUIk3eouaMf6ZD8PRUPKAJb7i
Michael Lindsay

Dean Wilson's bike was apart, awaiting a shock he was flying from Florida with. However, TSA in Orlando took his shock out of his bag and he didn't find out until he arrived in Oakland. Meaning last week's setup was thrown back on...

5W0A9133.jpg?VersionId=SkYXiHt5ncJ2yAYrNIk
Michael Lindsay

5W0A9137.jpg?VersionId=ztpiZEEDJF8vx
Michael Lindsay

Neken triple clamps, X-Trig PHDS bar mounts, and Renthal bars disguised as Nekens...

5W0A9170
Michael Lindsay

Spy the steel bolt in the top shock mount. Titanium isn't always preferred. 

5W0A9150
Michael Lindsay

Regular seat cover with no ribs for Jason Anderson.

5W0A9149.jpg?VersionId=E8.9
Michael Lindsay

Small seat bump and ribs for Adam Cianciarulo.

5W0A9147.jpg?VersionId=2v.O.z
Michael Lindsay

AC's bike featured aluminum upper engine hangers and an aluminum front (same as stock we believe).

5W0A9146.jpg?VersionId=lS
Michael Lindsay
5W0A9144.jpg?VersionId=b2Y.TFuqsPAPhs4JcNRCsAEEPyb
Michael Lindsay

Ando's upper mounts appear to be steel.

5W0A9143.jpg?VersionId=rF6cjumtTYmQk EyHmWBiM.YgTQ00
Michael Lindsay

Along with his lowers.

1H0A0371-2.jpg?VersionId=imJOldapzg.rKfWEsOUTgjkXbio
Michael Lindsay

The BarX crew brought out a slammed day cab rig for show this weekend. Drool worthy, indeed. Stay tuned for part two...

c50 5A644A09 2509 4059 B171 DF5522917F22 1615013818
MKMX
43 minutes ago

Wilson’s bars are actually pro taper fusions (with the lock/unlock device in the cross bar). You can see them in MXA’s best in pits!