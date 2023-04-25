Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 New Jersey Supercross 1

Welcome back to a very muddy and sloppy Pit Bits...

ML512
4/25/2023 4:52pm
JERSEYPITBITS23
What started out as a beautiful day sure went sideways.
What started out as a beautiful day sure went sideways. Octopi Media
The feel-good story of the season? Octopi Media
New Jersey was the sight for this year's St. Jude Race to Beat Cancer event. As such, teams and gear brands stepped up with new looks and goodies, all to be auctioned off for a good cause.
New Jersey was the sight for this year's St. Jude Race to Beat Cancer event. As such, teams, and gear brands stepped up with new looks and goodies, all to be auctioned off for a good cause. Octopi Media
FXR has used this gear design the last couple years for this event and it never gets old.
FXR has used this gear design for the last couple years at this event and it never gets old. Octopi Media
Jeremy Martin finally learned Thursday night before New Jersey that he did in fact have a partially collapsed lung from his crash in Atlanta.
Jeremy Martin finally learned Thursday night before New Jersey that he did in fact have a partially collapsed lung from his crash in Atlanta. Octopi Media
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna had a small splash of St. Jude support.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna had a small splash of St. Jude support. Octopi Media
The HRC machines had a mix of St. Jude support and a gold-ish tint to go-along with Renthal's limited edition product release.
The HRC machines had a mix of St. Jude support and a gold-ish tint to go-along with Renthal's limited edition product release. Octopi Media
Renthal dropped a line of hard anodized bars and sprockets for the race, with their top teams dialed in to show off the new product.
Renthal dropped a line of hard anodized bars and sprockets for the race, with their top teams dialed in to show off the new product. Octopi Media
Mix of St. Jude and Renthal colors in the HRC graphics. Octopi Media
A look at Renthal's hard ano sprockets.
A look at Renthal's hard ano sprockets. Octopi Media
Well, that didn't last long. Cooper Webb showed up in Atlanta on 48mm forks and was back on 52s for New Jersey. Octopi Media
Another look. Octopi Media
Aaron Plessinger's 52s for comparison. Octopi Media
Ryder D has been working with Ryan Villopoto for a couple of months now. Octopi Media
Morning cup of Joe? Octopi Media
What does the Summer hold for Colt Nichols? Likely a spot in the WSX series.
What does the Summer hold for Colt Nichols? Likely a spot in the WSX series. Octopi Media
Aaron Plessinger's day ended early, before what could've been a fantastic race for the well known mud fun.
And Adam Cianciarulo wasn't far behind him after a collision with another rider ended with a bit of whiplash a possible concussion.
After rocking a Chase Elliott collab kit last weekend, Sexton was in the Squad LE Alpinestars kit that most of their athletes ran last weekend. A perfect color combo for the mud... Octopi Media
Some day time whip action. Octopi Media
The Twinwall version of Renthal's hard ano bars. Octopi Media
This guy is YUGE. Octopi Media
Hunter Lawrence before... Octopi Media
And after... Octopi Media
Dean Wilson's Firepower Honda CRF450R has a Brembo hydraulic clutch in place of the stock Nissin unit. Octopi Media
Julien Beaumer continues to impress in SX Futures. Octopi Media
Evan Ferry has had a rough go at Futures this year, crashing out of both attempts. Octopi Media
Eli Tomac's night really seemed to be in jeopardy... Octopi Media
After we all saw this on the opening lap of qualifying.
But it ended on the podium. Champions make it happen. Octopi Media
Jared Lesher's YZ250 two-smoker has been the talk of the town as of late. Octopi Media
Jo Shimoda came prepared. Octopi Media
That's the look on my face when I check the forum some mornings... Octopi Media
We're hearing that Alpinestars is going to try and put even more of their athletes in their co-branded EKS brand goggle for 2024. Octopi Media
Will the dream job continue into outdoors? We shall see. As of now, PC has Shimoda, Reynolds, Hammaker, and DiFrancesco come Fox Raceway...will Mumford be added to that list?  Octopi Media
Afte sustaining some sort of calf injury earlier this year, Mumford is running Ankle Saver footpegs.
After sustaining some sort of calf injury earlier this year, Mumford is running Ankle Saver footpegs. Octopi Media
Not sure if we've ever seen Jett so excited for second. Octopi Media
War zone? Octopi Media
Phoenix Honda still rolling with the big presence at Supercross. Octopi Media
Just keep swimming. Octopi Media
Welcome to the Monster Energy SuperSlideAndSlide...presented by Monster Energy. Octopi Media
The TLD team was at an all-time high. Octopi Media
Thanks to this wild man. Octopi Media
The Factory Kawasaki crew had a small tweak to their graphics for the Renthal drop as well. Octopi Media
With product onboard. Octopi Media
Congrats to Kevin Moranz on his career-best 7th place in the 450 class. Octopi Media
See you all next week!
See you all next week! Octopi Media
