Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Nashville Supercross
1
Nashville is back on the schedule and we hope it never leaves, check out the latest edition of Pit Bits.
ML512
5/3/2023 7:03am
While we've all seen Jett's success and just figured it was a matter of time until Hunter got his own, it's been a much harder road for Hunter to get to this point.
Octopi Media
Hunter has led the way for his brother through all of their big career moves and the first through the door always gets the bloodiest.
Octopi Media
You know Dean Wilson is always going to get into it the local vibe.
Octopi Media
Luckily, Barcia's injury seems to just be a broken collarbone, about one of the easiest and quickest fixes in our sport. However, it still blows to lose the rider who's arguably been the best since the mid-way point of the year.
Octopi Media
Another Barcia whip for appreciation.
Octopi Media
One of the few power package differences we've noticed this year with the Factory KTMs is Webb and Plessinger opting for different headpipe lengths. Coop went for the more traditional long header...
Octopi Media
While Plessinger went for a shorter option.
Octopi Media
Octopi Media
While there's been some moving around on this, as of recently it looks like everyone on factory KTM has opted for standard solid engine mounts versus cutout or windowed versions.
Octopi Media
Both Webb and Plessinger appear to be on a larger piston version of Brembo's front brake caliper.
Octopi Media
Another view of Plessinger's brake caliper. Also, did you know that KTM continues to run a larger front axle? Production models used to have this size and downsized a few years back.
Octopi Media
Compared to the SXS model you and I can buy, which is onboard Vialle's 250 SX-F.
Octopi Media
Hunter's kit over the weekend was inspired by Tool's lead guitarist Adam Jones. To be more precise...Alpinestars, Hunter, and Gibson guitars teamed up to nail a geartset inspired by Jones' 1979 Les Paul Silver Burst guitar.
Octopi Media
Even for a day race, Nashville was packed. Most of the riders and industry we spoke to were super excited to have this round back on the calendar. Many also agree it would be the best location for the season finale...ehem...Feld, are you listening?
Octopi Media
Honda might as well keep printing these at the rate they're going in the 250 class.
Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Jordon Smith enjoying another podium with his little one.
Octopi Media
As we see more and more often, riders move their controls more inwards, repositioning their hands at a different angle on the bars.
Octopi Media
Eli Tomac's latest Bell lid.
Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Place holder
Octopi Media
The veteran seems cool, calm, and collected as we head into the final two rounds and his home state race.
Octopi Media
Place holder
Octopi Media
Gilly dialing in just the right air pressure and clickers.
Octopi Media
Hard to see this changing in the final two rounds.
Octopi Media
It's good to see more than one bike under the PC tent these days.
Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Have you joined the kickstart army?
Octopi Media
The moment that ended the three-way fight.
Octopi Media
Another Lawrence will be crowned in Denver, see you there.
Octopi Media
ML512
5/3/2023 7:03am
1 comments
Comments
