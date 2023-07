How stock was Shane McElrath's YZ450F? Only a couple parts were changed such as Dunlop MX34 tires, ODI grips, a Works Connection skidplate and holeshot device, white plastic, Galfer front brake disc, a different rear sprocket... Octopi Media

Then toss is a Rekluse Torq Drive clutch pack. Yes, the forks and shock were stock. No modifications outside of clicker changes. Octopi Media

Stock exhaust in place. Octopi Media

Clickers and stickers. Octopi Media

FXR was the title sponsor of the Millville National, along with launching their sub-brand FTA (Full Throttle Addiction). Phil Nicoletti was the solde rider racing in the brand and has been with FXR for many years now. Octopi Media

FTA vs FXR. Octopi Media

Henry Miller ended up with a broken collarbone at his home National. He'll be healthy by the time World Supercross resumes and he's needed on track by Rick Ware Racing. Octopi Media

Color-coordination on point with the chest protector. Octopi Media

Yup, spring forks still onboard. Octopi Media

Hmmm, this is the first national this year we've seen Haiden Deegan choose to not run the Steg Pegz. He's back on a standard sidepanel with a lot of gripper material added. Octopi Media

A little motivation onboard Haiden's bar pad. Octopi Media

Mikey Germain has taken over the wrenching duties for Justin Cooper for the remainder of the Summer. Octopi Media

Justin Cooper's 250 career is coming to a close, as he confirmed this week he has a full-time 450 deal in place for 2024. Octopi Media

It's so odd that we will only have seen Ryder DiFrancesco done on Pro Motocross season for Kawasaki and Pro Circuit. He's one of a few 250 riders making a change this off-season. Octopi Media

Austin Forkner made his long-awaited return. Octopi Media

Notice the size difference in these grips? The left one is Austin Forkner's and is bigger towards the outside to improve some hand technique. Shimoda's on the right side shows a normal grip size.

WE NEED THESE PURPLE BOOTS! Octopi Media

Jason Anderson has adopted engine mounts closer to Adam Cianciarulo's setup. Octopi Media

Hmmm, the Club guys seems to be adding some heat shielding near their rear shock. Octopi Media

Notice the black brace between the bolt mounting points on Nicoletti's lower Luxon clamps? Octopi Media

Acerbis has some new Raptor front number plates for the Yamahas coming, it's much closer to a Cycra Stadium plate. Octopi Media

Kyle Chisholm just keeps chizzing where ever HEP needs him to. Octopi Media

More KYB under the HEP tent. At the first outdoors this year we noticed Chiz on KYB shock and spring fork, then Roczen on PYB air fork and shock at High Point. Octopi Media

This week we noticed Freddy Noren has adopted Ken Roczen's combo, switching from Showa to a production KYB fork with a PSF1 air fork cartridge and a production but revalved KYB shock. Octopi Media

Name a relationship that has lasted longer than Pro Circuit and Scott goggles? Octopi Media

Tom Vialle is still the sole solid clamps guy in the Factory Austrian trio. Octopi Media

Stock bottom triple clamp and Neken top clamp for Dylan Ferrandis. Octopi Media

Pierce Brown made his first Pro Motocross start of 2023. Octopi Media

At the end of Pro Motocross in 2022, Pierce Brown was running 48mm CV WP forks but this year he's back on 52s. Octopi Media

If you look at the first TLD photo and this one, you'll notice Brown has joined the Steg Pegz club. The first we've seen outside the Star team on the factory level. Octopi Media

The top-down view from Southwick's starting line is badass. Octopi Media

Octopi Media

Poetry in motion. Octopi Media