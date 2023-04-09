Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Ironman National

The Great Outdoors wraps up...

The most memorable year in the history of Supercross and Motocross for Honda? We'd say so. Octopi Media
Jett's emotion was on full display, even more so then when he locked down the title a few weeks ago in Unadilla. Octopi Media
At Unadilla, Hunter wore a #1 shirt in honor of his brother's accomplishment, this week it was the other way around. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Ooops...typo... Octopi Media
Oddly enough, this number one and three of the others Honda won this year will not be defended. Octopi Media
The Gary Jones Cup. Octopi Media
Alpinestars has dominated this whole year just as much as the Lawrences and Honda. Octopi Media
Plessinger always makes podium celebrations more exciting. Octopi Media
Levi Kitchen took quite the digger into a wall of hay. Octopi Media
We saw a few people on social media and our forum asked if ClubMX had lost sponsorship. Nope, just their ghosted graphic scheme was a little harder to see on TV. Octopi Media
After wrapping up his fifth straight Canadian title, Dylan Wright made his way south to try his hand at the last two rounds of nationals. Octopi Media
His GDR Honda is the premier team up North but has a few unique items onboard. A full Pro Circuit exhaust is mated to a Proven Moto engine package with DCR cams. Octopi Media
The PC can has a nice short look on the CRF450R. Octopi Media
SSS is the most popular suspension company amongst the top teams in Canada. Octopi Media
Yup, Shane McElrath was still aboard his stock YZ450F. Octopi Media
Colt Nichols also showed up to ensure his position in SMX but overall had a rough day. Octopi Media
His program for the final national and the three SMX rounds is a combo of RWR and Madd Parts Kawasaki support. Octopi Media
With a couple of riders departing their program at the end of season, Star Racing has another rider in the wings now. Octopi Media
Gavin Towers has been riding at The Goat Farm all year and now the Star team has given him an opportunity through SX Futures of next year to prove himself. Octopi Media
More and more often we see top-level riders racing and performing well on production suspension components. Also, Freddy's head pipe has seen better days. Octopi Media
Dylan Ferrandis hanging it out on the final Pro Motocross appearance aboard a Star Racing Yamaha. Octopi Media
Jay Wilson's three-stop tour of the USA has come to an end, now it's back to Japan to wrap-up the A1 450 title. Octopi Media
Deegan may have not won at Ironman, but he put on one heck of a show. Octopi Media
Wild child... Octopi Media
Octopi Media
This kid is bringing some real excitement to the races. Octopi Media
It was a little surprising to see Chase Sexton in a very standard Monster Energy helmet.
It appears that Jett's exhaust can is a little shorter than the standard one. Octopi Media
Note Chase Sexton's can which has the standard rolled stamp to bind the can to the lower tapered portion. Jett's is welded and seems to be a little shorter. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Jo Shimoda's 1-1 performance at Ironman kept Kawasaki's over 30-year streak of at least one victory a year alive. Octopi Media
The emotion. Octopi Media
While Jett Lawrence will have many more titles ahead of him in his career, the perfect season might be a one-time thing, and something that adds him to a list with two of the greatest to ever do it. Congrats Jett, his family, and his team. Until next season, goodbye Great Outdoors. Octopi Media
