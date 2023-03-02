Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Houston Supercross - Part One 1

It's that time again...

ML512
2/3/2023 6:17pm
houstonpitbits1.jpg?VersionId=21eDqC1Ot98U

We're back in the Lonestar state for our first of two visits of the year and the first of four Pit Bits you'll see from Houston and Arlington. Enjoy part one from Houston.

5W0A7041-2.jpg?VersionId=mIpo614 9KhJRZneXfHJUnkt
Michael Lindsay

Justin Cooper and Mo-Head are back in action at Houston.

5W0A6917.jpg?VersionId=Z67JAwcT63RDZ5j
Michael Lindsay

Justin Cooper makes his 450 debut and were slightly surprised to see his 450 equipped with works KYB suspension instead of A-kit suspension.

5W0A6920.jpg?VersionId=sdx9ZApI5YK5a
Michael Lindsay

Justin Cooper's 2023 YZ450F isn't under the 450 truck, but under the 250 truck.

1H0A7949.jpg?VersionId=z9yobg8JKMExNyuQfMhxgmPh3H1Av
Michael Lindsay

LSF or PSF1 forks for Justin Cooper? We'll have to dig a little more.

5W0A6801
Michael Lindsay

Christian Craig wasn't too satisfied with his bike setup after A2 and he's made quite a few changes.

5W0A6800
Michael Lindsay

This week we noticed he went to non-split triple clamps and a WP steering damper. Which seems to be a near replica of the Showa steering damper we'd see teams using from time-to-time. Including Austrian brand teams.

5W0A7004
Michael Lindsay

Coty Schock is back in action, after almost one year away from the races due to a major knee injury.

1H0A8023 0
Michael Lindsay

The Phoenix Honda crew is in full force on East coast, running four riders total with Coty Schock, Jace Owen, Caden Brasell, and Cullin Park.

5W0A6976.jpg?VersionId=mSCuoF0Lb9MRj6E
Michael Lindsay

The Phoenix Honda team continues with KYB and Enzo racing for 2023. With the team being split between air forks (Park and Schock) and spring forks (Braswell and Owen).

1H0A8094-2.jpg?VersionId=soJbCf DXnZ1vNhno.0p
Michael Lindsay

Last weekend, Jason Anderson mentioned to us that they've backtracked on a few bike setup items. One such is both AC and Ando going back to a traditional shock and ditching the BFRC.

1H0A8091 0.jpg?VersionId=C1z7
Michael Lindsay

 Anderson's machine as an example as well.

1H0A7881 0
Michael Lindsay

While the Austrian brand teams have been using ETS for years, we're starting to see it more around the paddock with other teams.

1H0A7994
Michael Lindsay

After years of grinding as Team Honda HRC's test bike mechanic, spare bikes, test truck driver, and a lot of other nut-turning duties...Thomas Harris is a full-time race mechanic with Chance Hymas. Congrats Tommy.

5W0A7069.jpg?VersionId=2fRDR8CFRCiWtYc
Michael Lindsay

See no evil...

5W0A7070.jpg?VersionId=kM7b9Det
Michael Lindsay

Speak no evil...

1H0A8095-2.jpg?VersionId=LR1nn35MODm9pRV4xxnl
Michael Lindsay

Chris Blose deserves his chance at a Factory ride after over 15 years as a pro. Congrats Chris, live it up.

5W0A7080-2
Michael Lindsay

Waiting for the Zombie butt patches...

5W0A6833.jpg?VersionId=sJ03QrUhSLQpUkfFDnSx2WcV3eRwa
Michael Lindsay

The RD Foundation had a bike build event for All Kids Bike this weekend.

5W0A6890.jpg?VersionId=FusTvAWkpkyGThlroLW
Michael Lindsay

An all-star class showed up to help build the bikes for a great cause. Learn more about Ryan Dungey's involvement in an interview with the man himself this upcoming week.

5W0A6923
Michael Lindsay

Haiden "Dangerboy" Deegan's first Pro Supercross lid has some flair.

5W0A6934.jpg?VersionId=v
Michael Lindsay

Brent Duffe is back in the pro league. After winning a title with Christian Craig in 2022, Duffe requested to work with and help guide Haiden Deegan into the pros for 2023.

5W0A6928
Michael Lindsay

Welcome to the pros full-time Haiden Deegan.

5W0A6912
Michael Lindsay

After racing A2 on the team's amateur bike with a different chassis, engine, and suspension components... Haiden has moved to the team's full pro bike for the East region.

5W0A7093.jpg?VersionId=.PxQF4CEeypXB8teOb323Jr
Michael Lindsay

Tommy Harris has nearly thought of everything on his tool belt. Note the front brake clamps bolted to the pack.

5W0A7094.jpg?VersionId= HYvJCkHaoGC3IFv85GssuEyB9YjAZ
Michael Lindsay

Replacement fork guards with a holeshot device are a must. As low as the guys go in SX these days with grate starts, there's a lot of pressure on the fork guard and sometimes they just fail.

5W0A7091.jpg?VersionId=cOSXQUtQBs9CSBO
Michael Lindsay

Mechanics always have stubby T-handles at the ready.

5W0A6776-2
Michael Lindsay

The Red Bull KTM crew keeps their fuel drums in a location where they can hook up a pump and even filter the fuel.

5W0A6773
Michael Lindsay

A few goggle straps for Hunter Lawrence, who's running EKS Brands with an A-Stars strap.

5W0A6969
Michael Lindsay

Jamie Ellis is quite busy at the races these days, doing engines and mapping for multiple privateers, ClubMX, HEP, and more. We spotted him under the Phoenix Honda semi, where he's assisting with mapping. The Phoenix team engines come from DASA.

5W0A7051.jpg?VersionId=saHFpFmyEGRyuRuCa
Michael Lindsay

You have to admit, going head-to-toe with a brand like Fox makes for some sweet details in the total kit.

5W0A6818
Michael Lindsay

Formerly known as Toyota Tom, now Honda Tom. Truck driver for Honda's hospitality rig.

5W0A6897.jpg?VersionId=LhUXBedmNQ
Michael Lindsay

Talon Hawkins got called up to the big leagues a little earlier than planned. Initially, Talon would've raced all the Futures events but with Jalek Swoll's injury, he was pushed up early to do the entire East region for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.

1H0A7838 0
Michael Lindsay

Unlike the previous time we saw Talon Hawkins under the pro semi (during select Pro Motocross rounds), he's on a full pro spec bike for East region instead of his amateur spec bike that he raced at A2 just a week ago.

5W0A6794
Michael Lindsay

It's the little things.

5W0A7839 0
Michael Lindsay

Clinton Fowler made a unique observation this week. In the past decade, Star Racing has only won one more 250 race than Pro Circuit. However, in that same amount of time, Star has locked down eight championships to Pro Circuit's one championship. Shocking.

5W0A6791
Michael Lindsay

Nope, your eyes don't deceive you. That's Mike "Goose" Gosselaar back at the races. He was attending the race as a guest of the HRC crew and watching Idaho-native Chance Hymas' Pro Supercross debut.

1H0A7883 0.jpg?VersionId=RiByy hxW5Kv7Ai8C2YdY4
Michael Lindsay

Seriously, almost every team is using Starlink at the races for their internet needs.

1H0A7889 0
Michael Lindsay

With Hymas in action, the HRC truck is fuller than normal at four riders this weekend. A lot of crew is on hand for the weekend.

1H0A7896 0.jpg?VersionId=e.RpUrCsLo.N1hQA1ehW6 urfL2
Michael Lindsay

Precision rug placement.

1H0A7952
Michael Lindsay

Someone on the Star teams has the trickest starting blocks we've ever seen.

5W0A7836 0.jpg?VersionId=oiggBvjF 8TOSY6IcH.
Michael Lindsay

We've noticed a few more Nascar-related sponsors being added to Joey Savatgy's RWR Kawasaki over the early weeks of the season.

1H0A7975
Michael Lindsay

Joey Savatgy's new wrench, ex-racer Ben Lamay, stopped by the Factory Kawasaki truck to get some clutch advice from the wrench who knows Joey best, Justin Shantie.

1H0A7973
Michael Lindsay

Branding is everything and there's no stone left unturned on the Factory Kawasaki rig.

5W0A7022
Michael Lindsay

Preston Kilroy got the call up to the ClubMX team to fill-in for Garrett Marchbanks, but ultimately it was cut short as he broke both wrists in his heat race. Get well soon Preston.

1H0A7962
Michael Lindsay

Need a split pitboard? Simple, electrical tape.

1H0A7941
Michael Lindsay

Jordan Smith's longtime practice mechanic, Justin Hopson, is his race wrench at Star for 2023.

1H0A7926.jpg?VersionId=4MetKhKuI1P3gv.TkEWyx
Michael Lindsay

Even the pros need reminders.

1H0A7985
Michael Lindsay

The Star 450 and 250 team have had Optima battery branding since A1 and for good reason, they partnered with the brand to develop Lithium batteries for dirt bikes which will ultimately be available in local auto part stores along with motorcycle dealerships!

1H0A8000.jpg?VersionId=WvQOW6QBP3
Michael Lindsay

It seems like every Saturday morning, we see Cooper and Carlos doing their own debrief.

1H0A8007
Michael Lindsay

Welcome to the US Tom Vialle...

1H0A9266 1H0A9267 1H0A9268.jpg?VersionId=.Vu4z LCjzpRUUn E0zT97e7VDiGd0 1H0A9269.jpg?VersionId=1Lww3VhtNfBLXQ4 1H0A9270.jpg?VersionId=JlXTo5HxLqk5 1H0A9271 1H0A9272 1H0A9273 1H0A9274 1H0A9275.jpg?VersionId=KQNM5E7ANMVZQV6sRFWWV VyHnV 1H0A9276

And it was a rough welcome.

1H0A7853 0
Michael Lindsay

Return on Tuesday for a deeper tech dive in part two if Pit Bits from Houston!

View replies to: Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Houston Supercross - Part One

c50 Maverick 5 1427904926
-MAVERICK-
3 hours ago

What makes the Vialle sequence even greater is the fact that Luca Marsalisi is just watching it unfold. Probably thinking Ohhhh, shiiit!

Glad Tom wasn't hurt. Great pro debut. Small mistakes, but overall he looked pretty good out there. 