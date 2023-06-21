Cooper Webb's machine is a mix of trick factory components and quite a few production goodies. Michael Lindsay

Three weeks of Cooper Webb changing engine hangers. From stock, to a medium cut, to this version that Plessinger has been one for a bit now. Michael Lindsay

The larger piston Brembo front brake caliper we see on Webb's bike and others in the factory Austrian camp is much more popular in the US than GPs. Michael Lindsay

Maximus Vohland's 250 has a set of engine mounts similar to his 450 teammates... Michael Lindsay

While Tom Vialle opts for the standard set, along with being the only rider on the team to run solid triple clamps instead of split. Michael Lindsay

All the factory Austrian equipment use a different radiator that accepts a standard radiator cap, unlike the awkward plastic one of the stock bikes now come with. Michael Lindsay

Long-time mechanic, Carlos Rivera, has been at Red Bull KTM since Roger DeCoster made the move years ago. After wrenching for Ryan Dungey and Cooper Webb, Carlos has moved over to a crew chief position for the future. Michael Lindsay

Kenny Day (Fox) and Lucas Mirtl are probably going over some future gearsets for one of his athletes (Jo Shimoda?). Michael Lindsay

Ken Roczen's machine was pitted off to the side of the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance semi and main pit area. This bike was finished on Friday, as there were a few changes brought to the table for Ken. Michael Lindsay

Ken Roczen chatting to his last boss when he was on Suzuki, Ricky Carmichael. Michael Lindsay

Ken Roczen's Progressive Insurance/ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z450 Michael Lindsay

After racing racing Supercross board Showa A-kit suspension, Kenny showed up for High Point aboard KYB components. The shock was a revalved unit off a stock RM-Z250. No added coatings, stick 16mm shaft. Michael Lindsay

Fork legs are also stock KYB units from a RM-Z250... Michael Lindsay

But a KYB PSF1 air fork cartridge has been installed. The same cartridge style that Star Racing has been using since 2013. Kenny won his outdoor title in 2016 aboard KYB's PSF1 air fork. Michael Lindsay

Roczen was on a different engine spec than the rest of the team. While Weltin, Chisholm, and Noren have all moved to something mellower and smoother...Kenny stuck with his more aggressive engine package from Supercross. Michael Lindsay

Teams seemed to struggle with whether to go full paddle or soft terrain at High Point. While it was muddy, it got pushed off and down to the base quickly in places. So we even saw some teams groove center knobs to get something in between. Michael Lindsay

Ken and Griff-man Roczen had a great Father's Day weekend together. Michael Lindsay

Cooper Webb had a motorhome at the races we hadn't seen before. Michael Lindsay

FTA, an off-shoot of FXR, stands for Full Throttle Addiction. Michael Lindsay

Phil Nicoltti has been with FXR for quite a bit now and is the rider they wanted to debut the new brand with. Michael Lindsay

After starting the Pro Motocross season focused on the 250 class, the ClubMX team has most of their firepower in the 450 class now. Michael Lindsay

Two very different seat choices here. Marchbanks has gone about as thick as we could imagine with his raised seat, while Nicoletti has a standard height seat but with the farthest back seat hump we've ever seen.

According to Nicoletti, the engine package is fairly straightforward. Twisted Development ported head, a Vortex ECU, Hinson clutch, and a FMF exhust. Michael Lindsay

Only Phil would have a bike failure half-way through the first lap of practice... Michael Lindsay

The ClubMX team went full mad dash to get an engine swapped and get Phil back out for the second session. Michael Lindsay

Derek Dwyer with his main rider and his Summer fling. Michael Lindsay

The Pro Circuit mechanics were busy doing fork swaps just minutes before the bikes had to roll out on track for the first qualifying session. Michael Lindsay

More tall starting blocks...thanks grates. Michael Lindsay

What's the hanging broken lever for? It's been cut and modified to loosen the special cap on the HRC oversized titanium fuel tank. Michael Lindsay

Weekly air vs spring check-in. Haiden Deegan looks to still be the only rider at Star Racing on spring forks and with X-Trig clamps. Michael Lindsay

More spares for Star, via the crew at FMF. Michael Lindsay

If you look closely the grip on Jett's bike has been notched to clear the clutch lever. Michael Lindsay

Why the extra hole on the top of the vented side panel? Simple, it's to access the one-seat bolt aboard the GasGas MC 250. Michael Lindsay

What's the threaded area on the end of the axle? Simple, it's a point at which to bolt the front brake disc guard. Michael Lindsay

Ty Masterpool's nearly stock KX450. Michael Lindsay

Stock ECU... Michael Lindsay

Stock clutch, stock engine, and an FMF exhaust. Shocking to some. Michael Lindsay

The 956, in honor of Ty's brother Jesse, you can usually be found on all his bikes or gear somewhere. Michael Lindsay

Wildcat racing is still purring along. Michael Lindsay

There's a KYB shock onboard Butron's GasGas to go with his WP forks, which had RaceTech stickers on it at round one... Michael Lindsay

Speaking of mix-match suspension. Matti Jorgensen, who made his pro debut at High Point and qualified second, had an unusual combination. Michael Lindsay

KYB complete forks, air forks at that. Michael Lindsay

Couple with a WP Pro Components SuperTrax shock. Sadly, Matti's day ended early with a blown engine in moto one. Michael Lindsay

The aftermath of the qualifying sessions. Michael Lindsay

Grant Harlan's always on the lookout. Michael Lindsay

WP suspension on a Yamaha? Yeah, we're equally confused. Michael Lindsay