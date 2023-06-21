Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 High Point National 3

Welcome back to the "country club" of motocross for another round of Pit Bits

ML512
6/21/2023 9:29am
Cooper Webb's machine is a mix of trick factory components and quite a few production goodies. Michael Lindsay
Three weeks of Cooper Webb changing engine hangers. From stock, to a medium cut, to this version that Plessinger has been one for a bit now. Michael Lindsay
The larger piston Brembo front brake caliper we see on Webb's bike and others in the factory Austrian camp is much more popular in the US than GPs. Michael Lindsay
Maximus Vohland's 250 has a set of engine mounts similar to his 450 teammates... Michael Lindsay
While Tom Vialle opts for the standard set, along with being the only rider on the team to run solid triple clamps instead of split. Michael Lindsay
All the factory Austrian equipment use a different radiator that accepts a standard radiator cap, unlike the awkward plastic one of the stock bikes now come with. Michael Lindsay
Long-time mechanic, Carlos Rivera, has been at Red Bull KTM since Roger DeCoster made the move years ago. After wrenching for Ryan Dungey and Cooper Webb, Carlos has moved over to a crew chief position for the future. Michael Lindsay
Scott Adkins was doing the rounds at his hometown race, meeting with his past students at nearly every factory team. If you too would like to become a factory level mechanic, check out www.prosxmxtech.com Michael Lindsay
Truck drivers, always working... Michael Lindsay
Qualifying was rough on gear... Michael Lindsay
This guy looks familiar...heard he was pretty good in the trees or something like that. Michael Lindsay
Kenny Day (Fox) and Lucas Mirtl are probably going over some future gearsets for one of his athletes (Jo Shimoda?). Michael Lindsay
Ken Roczen's machine was pitted off to the side of the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance semi and main pit area. This bike was finished on Friday, as there were a few changes brought to the table for Ken. Michael Lindsay
Ken Roczen chatting to his last boss when he was on Suzuki, Ricky Carmichael. Michael Lindsay
Ken Roczen's Progressive Insurance/ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z450 Michael Lindsay
After racing racing Supercross board Showa A-kit suspension, Kenny showed up for High Point aboard KYB components. The shock was a revalved unit off a stock RM-Z250. No added coatings, stick 16mm shaft. Michael Lindsay
Fork legs are also stock KYB units from a RM-Z250... Michael Lindsay
But a KYB PSF1 air fork cartridge has been installed. The same cartridge style that Star Racing has been using since 2013. Kenny won his outdoor title in 2016 aboard KYB's PSF1 air fork. Michael Lindsay
Roczen was on a different engine spec than the rest of the team. While Weltin, Chisholm, and Noren have all moved to something mellower and smoother...Kenny stuck with his more aggressive engine package from Supercross. Michael Lindsay
Teams seemed to struggle with whether to go full paddle or soft terrain at High Point. While it was muddy, it got pushed off and down to the base quickly in places. So we even saw some teams groove center knobs to get something in between. Michael Lindsay
Ken and Griff-man Roczen had a great Father's Day weekend together. Michael Lindsay
Cooper Webb had a motorhome at the races we hadn't seen before. Michael Lindsay
FTA, an off-shoot of FXR, stands for Full Throttle Addiction.  Michael Lindsay
Phil Nicoltti has been with FXR for quite a bit now and is the rider they wanted to debut the new brand with. Michael Lindsay
After starting the Pro Motocross season focused on the 250 class, the ClubMX team has most of their firepower in the 450 class now. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Two very different seat choices here. Marchbanks has gone about as thick as we could imagine with his raised seat, while Nicoletti has a standard height seat but with the farthest back seat hump we've ever seen.

According to Nicoletti, the engine package is fairly straightforward. Twisted Development ported head, a Vortex ECU, Hinson clutch, and a FMF exhust. Michael Lindsay
Only Phil would have a bike failure half-way through the first lap of practice... Michael Lindsay
The ClubMX team went full mad dash to get an engine swapped and get Phil back out for the second session. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Derek Dwyer with his main rider and his Summer fling. Michael Lindsay
The Pro Circuit mechanics were busy doing fork swaps just minutes before the bikes had to roll out on track for the first qualifying session. Michael Lindsay
More tall starting blocks...thanks grates. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
What's the hanging broken lever for? It's been cut and modified to loosen the special cap on the HRC oversized titanium fuel tank. Michael Lindsay
Weekly air vs spring check-in. Haiden Deegan looks to still be the only rider at Star Racing on spring forks and with X-Trig clamps. Michael Lindsay
More spares for Star, via the crew at FMF. Michael Lindsay
If you look closely the grip on Jett's bike has been notched to clear the clutch lever. Michael Lindsay
Why the extra hole on the top of the vented side panel? Simple, it's to access the one-seat bolt aboard the GasGas MC 250. Michael Lindsay
What's the threaded area on the end of the axle? Simple, it's a point at which to bolt the front brake disc guard. Michael Lindsay
Ty Masterpool's nearly stock KX450. Michael Lindsay
Stock ECU... Michael Lindsay
Stock clutch, stock engine, and an FMF exhaust. Shocking to some. Michael Lindsay
The 956, in honor of Ty's brother Jesse, you can usually be found on all his bikes or gear somewhere. Michael Lindsay
Wildcat racing is still purring along. Michael Lindsay
There's a KYB shock onboard Butron's GasGas to go with his WP forks, which had RaceTech stickers on it at round one... Michael Lindsay
Speaking of mix-match suspension. Matti Jorgensen, who made his pro debut at High Point and qualified second, had an unusual combination. Michael Lindsay
KYB complete forks, air forks at that. Michael Lindsay
Couple with a WP Pro Components SuperTrax shock. Sadly, Matti's day ended early with a blown engine in moto one. Michael Lindsay
The aftermath of the qualifying sessions. Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay
Grant Harlan's always on the lookout. Michael Lindsay
WP suspension on a Yamaha? Yeah, we're equally confused. Michael Lindsay
See you at RedBud! Michael Lindsay
3 comments

johnk408
57 minutes ago

Saw the FTA on the latest clumx vlog, was wondering what that was about.

Lillefty27
4 hours ago

Imagine that, pro Suzuki riders adjusting their engine character "to something mellower and smoother" 🤯

(yes I'm stirring the pot lol)

Also, Masterpool staying in the top 10 with a stock motor...nice.

