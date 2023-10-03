Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Daytona Supercross - Part Two 1

3/10/2023 10:15am
Here's some leftovers from the 2023 Daytona Supercross!

1H0A9444
Michael Lindsay

Even though the Star Racing team has moved from Southern California, their team deal with Toyota of Escondido is still in play.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Again, more Starlinks...we should get a discount code going with them. Anyone got Elon Musk's email?

1H0A9421
Michael Lindsay

Also, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 semi is maybe one of two in the whole pits that has an access hatch in the roof. Instead of having to climb up a later or jump up from the rear lift gate. Handy.

1H0A9477
Michael Lindsay

It's not a Honda, but still cool to see a Woody the Woodpecker throwback.

1H0A9652-2
Michael Lindsay

Michael Shaw's guncase toolbox is still one of the coolest things in the pits...BY FAR!

1H0A9653
Michael Lindsay

Want.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

This tool chest has a lot of goodies from Wera in it, who is also sponsoring the Solitaire Yamaha crew for 2023.

1H0A9656
Michael Lindsay

Ti T-handles on a carbon fiber holder. Does it get anymore Sano?

1H0A9609
Michael Lindsay

The PRMX/Partzilla team showed up with a Daytona beach theme.

1H0A9669
Michael Lindsay

Pit shirts included?

1H0A9805
Michael Lindsay

Fly Racing had some bright Kinetic Mesh gear for their athletes this weekend.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

The HEP crew included.

1H0A9751
Michael Lindsay

Speaking of HEP, they updated some of their riders helmets this weekend. Here's Marshal Weltin's Progressive themed Fly helmet.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Shane McElrath's Twisted Tea lid.

5W0A9392
Michael Lindsay

Hunter Lawrence was head-to-toe for Alpinestars latest LE gear, helmet, and boot launch. Also note his Tech 10s are special made without the lock system in front between the bottom and middle buckles. Meaning his boot has a bit more movement in the ankle area than a standard pair...

1H0A9464
Michael Lindsay

This was the last Supercross for Chance Hymas in 2023, as he turns his attention to Pro Motocross prep.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Nate Thrasher and the Star team has kept his knee injury as quiet as possible. 

1H0A9409
Michael Lindsay

Seriously, there's something about Pro Circuit's titanium footpeg mount, peg, pin and mud cover that is just so drool worthy.

1H0A9449
Michael Lindsay

More of Stars 250 riders have reverted back to stock engine mounts but Nate Thrasher's machine still features aluminum tops and titanium fronts from WCL.

1H0A9471
Michael Lindsay

Red plates just look good on Hondas...

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Phone mount or water bottle holder?

1H0A9727
1H0A9728

Cooper Webb had a fresh Red Bull theme helmet for Daytona, featuring tribal designs all over.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

We've noticed more and more riders going to full waffle grips. Pictured here on Justin Barcia's machine.

1H0A9480
Michael Lindsay

Those calfs have been busy...

Michael Lindsay
1H0A9462-2

Tom Vialle's latest Red Bull helmet has a USA theme with a little Top Gun-esque look to his name.

1H0A9492-2
Michael Lindsay

The TLD crew trying to find ever last ounce, as they drill out their rear brake cable guide in a couple key spots.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Hoffman showedu p with his own look for Daytona.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Even Eli Tomac's Bell Moto-10 was done up to match the LE setup from Alpinestars over the weekend.

1H0A9739
Michael Lindsay

Some teams have gone for some fairly extravagant pit carts, while the Star team has kept it fairly simple.

1H0A9454
Michael Lindsay

Honestly...we have no words.

Michael Lindsay
Michael Lindsay

Guess who's mule. See ya in Indy!

