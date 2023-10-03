Here's some leftovers from the 2023 Daytona Supercross!
Even though the Star Racing team has moved from Southern California, their team deal with Toyota of Escondido is still in play.
Again, more Starlinks...we should get a discount code going with them. Anyone got Elon Musk's email?
Also, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 semi is maybe one of two in the whole pits that has an access hatch in the roof. Instead of having to climb up a later or jump up from the rear lift gate. Handy.
It's not a Honda, but still cool to see a Woody the Woodpecker throwback.
Michael Shaw's guncase toolbox is still one of the coolest things in the pits...BY FAR!
Want.
This tool chest has a lot of goodies from Wera in it, who is also sponsoring the Solitaire Yamaha crew for 2023.
Ti T-handles on a carbon fiber holder. Does it get anymore Sano?
The PRMX/Partzilla team showed up with a Daytona beach theme.
Pit shirts included?
Fly Racing had some bright Kinetic Mesh gear for their athletes this weekend.
The HEP crew included.
Speaking of HEP, they updated some of their riders helmets this weekend. Here's Marshal Weltin's Progressive themed Fly helmet.
Shane McElrath's Twisted Tea lid.
Hunter Lawrence was head-to-toe for Alpinestars latest LE gear, helmet, and boot launch. Also note his Tech 10s are special made without the lock system in front between the bottom and middle buckles. Meaning his boot has a bit more movement in the ankle area than a standard pair...
This was the last Supercross for Chance Hymas in 2023, as he turns his attention to Pro Motocross prep.
Nate Thrasher and the Star team has kept his knee injury as quiet as possible.
Seriously, there's something about Pro Circuit's titanium footpeg mount, peg, pin and mud cover that is just so drool worthy.
More of Stars 250 riders have reverted back to stock engine mounts but Nate Thrasher's machine still features aluminum tops and titanium fronts from WCL.
Red plates just look good on Hondas...
Phone mount or water bottle holder?
Cooper Webb had a fresh Red Bull theme helmet for Daytona, featuring tribal designs all over.
We've noticed more and more riders going to full waffle grips. Pictured here on Justin Barcia's machine.
Those calfs have been busy...
Tom Vialle's latest Red Bull helmet has a USA theme with a little Top Gun-esque look to his name.
The TLD crew trying to find ever last ounce, as they drill out their rear brake cable guide in a couple key spots.
Hoffman showedu p with his own look for Daytona.
Even Eli Tomac's Bell Moto-10 was done up to match the LE setup from Alpinestars over the weekend.
Some teams have gone for some fairly extravagant pit carts, while the Star team has kept it fairly simple.
Honestly...we have no words.
Guess who's mule. See ya in Indy!
