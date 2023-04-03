Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Daytona Supercross - Part One

Welcome to the most unique stop on the Monster Energy Supercross schedule, Daytona Speedway! Dive in for the latest Pit Bits.

The Factory Kawasaki crew rolled their awning cart in the garages with their new work bench/tool box combo attached to it. Giving the guys some familiar work space away from the rig.

Truck drivers always at work.

You know Aaron Plessinger had a NASCAR themed helmet ready to go for Daytona.

"You can't let one bad moment spoil a bunch of good ones" Amen Dale, amen.

Kyle Chisholm's bike was parked this weekend, as he suffered a concussion earlier in the week, choosing to sit out and get well for Indy.

Joey Savatgy's Rick Ware Racing Kawasaki was also sitting still, as Joey's wrist was a bit too weak to lineup fro Daytona.

This week's layout was the most green we've seen on his bike all season.

The team lineup another RWR Nascar sponsor with BurgerFi for the weekend. It's always good to see more brands getting into the sport.

This woulda been the last time we saw Joey Savatgy this season aboard his RWR Kawasaki. The team told us they wanted to support Joey for the remaining nine races but wanted him to sign up for all the rounds with them, no going to Factory Kawi or anywhere else for a fill-in mid-season. So for now, the deal is shelved. They do plan on continuing with Savatgy come the 2023 WSX schedule, starting in July.

RJ Hampshire didn't opt for a scoop tire in qualifying, but instead a mid-to-soft style tire that's been grooved on every other center tread to replicate a mini-scoop tire.

A big chunk of the 250 class chose to enter qualifying with a scoop equipped. We've heard a few riders might keep them on all the way to the nightshow.

Retro logo for Pro Honda lubricants on the HRC bikes this weekend.

Yup, Chase Sexton is still on Showa's BFRC shock and he's the last one in the pits left on it.

The facility crew was busy putting up the team's signs above their garages. A unique feature of Daytona.

Yes, the official team name is Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Not Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha.

More signs.

Air supply is one challenge in the garages, as teams have to run airlines from their semis, across the pits and either hook them to carts or from the ceiling to get all their mechanics dialed.

The Phoenix Honda crew was ready for garage life this weekend.

Squad up...

Michael Byrne can be found at the races again and wearing Honda HRC digs, as he's working with the Lawrences at their facility.

Justin Brayton was the first ever official grand marshal for the Daytona Supercross, working Race Day Live and even riding some laps on press day! He's also done a bit of testing for HRC Honda lately...

Uncle Duffe reuniting with Brayton's kids.

Jared Lesher's bike is fire again! Based off Davey Allisons 1987 Rookie of the Year Cup car,

The gold badging on the Anchor Tape frame grip tape is a nice touch.

Please make vented front plates the regular, please.

MotoPro Graphics went all out and tried to give all his sponsors the Nascar look.

Custom mapped GET ignition box by HP Development.

Details.

It's the little touches that stand out. Very nice Anchor Tape.

Chris Blose getting his morning routine in.

Really rough life in the privateer garages...

Cooper Webb merch spotted.

We hear there may be more athletes in Alpinestars goggles come 2023...

You will always find a Concept2 Ski-Erg in Roczen's pit.

Chase Sexton sharing the love, rocking a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shirt, who happens to be a big Supercross fan!

It's great to have James Stewart back at the races.

The Factory Kawasaki crew went away from big posters and instead has these team collector card dispensers at their pit area.

An AIM stopwatch is something you will see on almost every rider's toolbelt or around their neck. It allows them to track up to four riders at a time.

We spotted this stand on both of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 rider's benches...

And it's to hold fuel tanks during shock changes or other work where the tank needs to be removed.

Logan Karnow had some fresh merch at the race. We were slightly questioning the hoodies in Florida though.

See ya all this week for part two!