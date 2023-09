Here's a little pre-race Pit Bits from Chicago! Check back later in the week for a larger and more in-depth version as well.

Team USA was finally announced publicly on Friday, lets go boys! Michael Lindsay

That last name is pretty familiar. Yup, that's Ben Townley and his son, who came over to compete in the Supermini All-Stars race this weekend in Chicago. Michael Lindsay

First time we've seen a red plate on a Pro Circuit bike in a while. Michael Lindsay

Jo Shimoda has a pretty simple but unique kit from Fox this weekend. Michael Lindsay

Welcome to the Jo Show. Michael Lindsay

Red plate and red fork stickers for Deegan. Michael Lindsay

Last weekend, Haiden Deegan was on air forks (his Supercross setup), but this weekend he's on the spring forks he ran during outdoors. Michael Lindsay

J-Coop is still on air forks but went back to stock clamps like he ran outdoors. A common theme this weekend is nearly every rider has swapped from a Supercross setup to an outdoors setup to start with. Both suspension and chassis. Michael Lindsay

Jordon Smith is on spring forks, similar to what we saw from him late in Supercross. He was also on air last weekend. Michael Lindsay

Little morning air check for J-Coop's machine. Michael Lindsay

Truetimber is on onboard one of Honda's side-by-side models and they brought that look to their race bikes this weekend. Michael Lindsay

Last weekend Plessinger was on 48mm spring forks... ...this weekend he's back on 48mm air forks.

Great website choice. Michael Lindsay

Top of Cooper Webb's LSF hybrid fork. Michael Lindsay

Austin Kent has been Cooper Webb's practice wrench for a couple of years now (his last race mechanic gig was with Blake Baggett). He's made the move to Tallahassee alongside Webb. Michael Lindsay

Both Webb and Ferrandis' machines have this gusset/extra material added to the front of their swingarms. Michael Lindsay

Ferrandis started Friday with these spring forks with the usual coated legs. Michael Lindsay

But swapped to a set of forks with no coatings as he was trying new settings between sessions. Michael Lindsay

Factory Connection's Mike Haist has been assisting Ferrandis since Unadilla. Mike also works with Max Anstie and was assisting Ken Roczen earlier in the year. Michael Lindsay

Cooper Webb with a works KYB shock. Dylan Ferradnis with a revalved production shock.

Cooper Webb was amongst a few riders that asked for changes on Friday. Michael Lindsay

The latest digs from FTA. Michael Lindsay

Last weekend, Ken Roczen was on Showa A-kit suspension (his Supercross setup) but this weekend he was on KYB suspension (his outdoor setup). These are the stock RM-Z250 tubes with a KYB PSF1 air fork cartridge inserted. Michael Lindsay

Roczen was also trying new settings on Friday and making changes. Michael Lindsay

Last weekend we weren't sure if his teammates were both on KYB air or not. Well, both Noren and Chiz are on air. Michael Lindsay

A random Suzuki frame? Michael Lindsay

The HEP team was dissembling a Ken Roczen bike and preparing to ship it for MXon. The team mentioned they just found out this past week that Kenny would be racing in France, thus the teardown and prep to ship while at the race.

Roczen's fresh Haan hubs. Michael Lindsay

The track is even bigger and more open than teams expected, so some were making gearing changes and cutting new chains. Michael Lindsay

Chris Blose in Fox and on Phoenix Honda? Blose raced Arenacross with Phoenix a few years back and linked up with the crew for SMX. He has a personal deal with Fox, Bell, and Scott after his Pro Circuit fill-in gig (and for WSX) but the Phoenix guys normally run Moose and 6D. They worked things out. Michael Lindsay

Chris Blose owns his own Race Tech suspension center (Fenix Suspension) based in Phoenix, Arizona. So Blose is probably the only rider in the field who built his own suspension. Michael Lindsay

During outdoors, Jason Anderson ran a BFRC shock and some different chassis parts. He's one of the few riders in the field who has looked to retain as much of his Supercross setup for Chicago. We believe he's on motocross suspension settings but still interesting. Michael Lindsay