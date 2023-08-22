Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Budds Creek National 1

Ohh the Stew vibes! Octopi Media
Fox has been playing with colorways for their Goat Strafer collection. Although this design is fairly synonymous with RC, this color combo is straight JS7. Octopi Media
We need this in our lives. Octopi Media
Custom Instincts to match. Octopi Media
Bell even dialed the PC guys in with helmets to do with the theme. Octopi Media
Levi Kitchen is nearing the end of his time with Star Racing, just four races remain before heading off to Pro Circuit. Octopi Media
No electronic power steering setup for J-Coop this weekend. Just plain ole stock triple clamps. Octopi Media
Stilez Robertson's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F Octopi Media
Octopi Media
The retro-themed helmets from Washougal were back. Interesting that Levi's was ever so slightly different, with his Alpinestar "A" being filled in. Octopi Media
Air Pod Maxs on the line. Octopi Media
Jalek was hyped after his moto one performance, and rightfully so! Octopi Media
Husky or Triumph in the future? We shall see... Octopi Media
The 705 belonged to Mark Fineis, who made his pro debut at Budds Creek. Octopi Media
Mark made his pro debut on his amateur bike, which has an in-house engine from KTM group's engine department. Octopi Media
The 790 was Casey Cochran, who similar to Haiden Deegan last year, made the quick jump from LL's B class to pro. He knocked out some pro-am motos at Unadilla and was in for Budds Creek. Although he's a part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, his race bike was a mix of amateur and pro. Most notably, he was still using his amateur bike suspension. Octopi Media
Welcome to the big leagues Casey. Octopi Media
48mm CV kit forks with Factory Connection tuning, paired to stock triple clamps. Octopi Media
Fly Racing's latest gear is seriously some of the best they've ever done. Octopi Media
The 929 was Julien Beaumer, who made his pro debut for the Red Bull KTM squad. Octopi Media
Beaumer will be replacing Max Vohland under the KTM tent in 2024. Octopi Media
Unlike Mark and Casey, who had amateur bikes or mixed bikes, Julien was on a full Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F factory bike for his pro debut. Octopi Media
Split clamps, like most of his new teammates. Octopi Media
Solid engine mounts. Octopi Media
We finally saw Jett Lawrence get a so-so start in moto one at Red Bud...but it didn't change much. Octopi Media
Octopi Media
Yoshimura always takes note of their rider's achievements. Octopi Media
Welcome back to the podium El Hombre and Rango. Octopi Media
A happy ride back to the rig. Octopi Media
It sounds like Ty could be continuing with the HBI Racing in 2024. Octopi Media
Ty Masterpool looked to have his Pro Circuit engine back for this weekend but now with a Rekluse manual clutch installed. Octopi Media
While Jay Wilson is sorta on Tomac's vacant machine, we did find it interesting he's running the engine mount combo that Ferrandis prefers. Octopi Media
Spring forks and a production style shock for Ferrandis as the season closes out... Octopi Media
No sublimated jerseys for the rookie... Octopi Media
Octopi Media
A satisfying ride. Octopi Media
Does anyone enjoy the podium more than Aaron Plessinger? Octopi Media
