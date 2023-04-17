Skip to main content
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Atlanta Supercross
Another speedway, another day in the garages for this edition of Pit Bits...
ML512
4/17/2023 8:10am
Atlanta is a NASCAR venue so just like Daytona, the teams were pitted out of the Cup series garages this weekend. No awnings, simple setups, and a different feel.
Octopi Media
For the fans, it offers just a bit more access than normal as you can get even closer to the equipment, the people, etc. With riders constantly going back and forth from the rigs to the garages, there's a high chance of seeing your favorite racer.
Octopi Media
The garages in Atlanta are also a bit larger than the ones in Daytona, offering enough space to leave a large walkway in between everyone's workspace. They even have hanging electrical outlets. No air outlets though...the teams still have to run lines from their trailers to the garages for that.
Octopi Media
Some teams, such as Star's 250 program, go old school in the garages with some pop up tables. Bringing their mechanic's boxes in and having some random supplies here and there.
Octopi Media
While some teams, such as Red Bull KTM here, have their all-encompassing pit wagons that can be rolled into their work areas. Hooking up power and air to them. Also holding all their tools, wheels, chemicals, etc.
Octopi Media
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's pit area was fairly similar to Red Bull KTM's, along with some additional signage but only one bike in action with Talon Hawkins aboard the 250. Looks like RJ Hampshire won't be competing in anymore 450 SX rounds this year.
Octopi Media
TLD's setup is a little different then the other Austrian factory teams, as they don't have any pit wagons.
Octopi Media
A look at HRC's area for Atlanta.
Octopi Media
And a peak into Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's area. Oh, by the way, Sushi is back!
Octopi Media
We finally got to see the #30 on track this year.
Octopi Media
Notice anything...out of place?
Octopi Media
Jo Shimoda is the first Pro Circuit rider we've ever seen lineup at a race with Renthal Fatbars instead of Twinwalls. Might seem like a small thing but it's pretty interesting to see a rider that is likely leaving to get something no one else has gotten.
Octopi Media
Chris Blose by example is on Renthal Twinwall bars.
Octopi Media
Pro Circuit's sticker of the week.
Octopi Media
Are these white-to-green fade boots a Pro Circuit exclusive? As of now, yes...but one can hope.
Octopi Media
Zombieeeeee
Octopi Media
Jo has got that "dog" in him.
Octopi Media
Cooper Webb is pulling out all the stops to get this title and made a pretty big change this week.
Octopi Media
The bright silver clamps did draw attention...
Octopi Media
Those look a lot like a set of 48mm stock forks, right? Well, at least the tubes are.
Octopi Media
Webb was running a set of production fork tubes, 48mm instead of 52mm. Which Aaron Plessinger did last Summer but with the air fork cartridges still inside. Webb however had the drop in Cone Valve/spring cartridges that you or I can go out and buy.
Octopi Media
The KTM team does use a larger than stock axle, meaning the stock tubes were connected to a set of CNC Billet fork lugs. Also, that brake caliper is not the usual KTM powerparts Brembo unit...
Octopi Media
We would love to cut apart one of Akrapovic's more recent resonance chambers to see how their newer design works.
Octopi Media
In sync.
Octopi Media
Alpinestars went in heavy with their athletes this week, running their new Squad LE kit.
Octopi Media
Squad LE boots....
Gear...
Even helmets, albeit only Star had a variation of it to accept their Monster logos.
Octopi Media
Congrats to Jared Lesher for putting the ole 250 2 smoker in the main event!
Octopi Media
Chase Sexton didn't rock the Squad LE this weekend...
But his kit was a collab with Nascar driver Chase Elliot.
Yes, the BFRC is still in place.
Octopi Media
Squad up.
Octopi Media
Ken Roczen's Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z450
Octopi Media
It's interesting that the last two very private Suzuki 450 race winning efforts, HEP and Rockstar Racing, were both powered by the work of Jamie Ellis.
Octopi Media
For those asking, no, Kenny didn't literally have a new shock design last weekend. Just a new setting in the style shock he's been running.
Octopi Media
Scott goggles and Pro Circuit go together hand-in-hand...
And they have a new collab goggle, available in May.
These three were all so genuinely happy for each other. Very cool to see.
Octopi Media
Jordon Smith getting a little feedback post race.
Octopi Media
The classic endo hand gesture.
Octopi Media
Caption this.
Octopi Media
Holy grip tape batman.
Octopi Media
We're still looking for the photo of Lewis Phillips getting his hug...
Octopi Media
See you next week!
Octopi Media
