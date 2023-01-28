Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross - Part One

Welcome back to Angel's stadium for another great edition of Pit Bits! Here's a quick look at what we found around the paddock and on track, with our deeper dive coming in Part two early next week.

Michael Lindsay

The Honda team was supposed to ride this all-white setup on Press Day at A1, but it was canceled. Instead, we're racing with it at A2! It's to commemorate some limited edition colorways that Honda has released for their CRF min-bike line.

Michael Lindsay

This isn't from the Italian CMT, this is an American company run by a member of our own Vital forum. These skidplates were made to HRC's specs and can be bought. But they aren't cheap.

Michael Lindsay

The GET system is the biggest change to the HRC program, from the outside at least. In 2022, the HRC 250s used Vortex ECUs while the 450s used Factory ECUs.

Michael Lindsay

Little Aussie flavor.

Michael Lindsay

The blue-ish, green titanium nitride lower fork tubes on the HRC machine's suspension is straight drool...

Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay

Unlike the HRC 450s' BFRC, Jett's 250 still utilizes a traditional Showa A-kit shock. The BFRC doesn't have an A-kit equivalent version that meets the price rules of the 250 class.

Michael Lindsay

The forks on the HRC 250 and 450s are the same though, both A-kit.

Michael Lindsay

The works linkage and rocker can't be bought though.

Michael Lindsay

Nope, this isn't a guard for the rear master cylinder. It's a frame grip extender that's on both sides of the bike to help Jett better control his bike.

Michael Lindsay

Like previous HRC machines, the water pump spigot is welded and bolted in place. Where the stock part is press-fitted and can pop out under heavy pressure/heat.

Michael Lindsay

Why is the Yoshimura system's head pipe so much shorter on the Factory bikes then on the consumer version? The race machine has a wildly different airbox and engine spec that is better complemented by the quicker rev character that's usually found on a shorter system.

Michael Lindsay Michael Lindsay

Last year, the HRC 250s had cast/stock lugs but this year they have forged units that come on Showa A-kit.

Michael Lindsay

The CRFs no longer come with steering dampers but the HRC machines have a modified frame to accept one still.

Michael Lindsay

The works hydraulic clutch and works ignition cover are two of the most trick items aboard Lawrence's bike.

Michael Lindsay

Yup, there's a billet Nissin caliper onboard.

Michael Lindsay

We spotted this data port just above the cylinder head on the right side.

Michael Lindsay

Since it's a Triple Crown, there are backup bikes. These ones are red though.

Michael Lindsay

The HRC 250 was the first bike to race with an electric water pump back in outdoors of 2021. Ironman national to be exact.

Michael Lindsay

Decisions...decisions...

Michael Lindsay

Tommy Harris will get to put this fresh race box to use next weekend when his rider, Chance Hymas, makes his Pro Supercross debut.

Michael Lindsay

Cameron McAdoo took one heck of a digger in the first timed session. The replay can be found here.

Michael Lindsay

Truck drivers...always working?

Michael Lindsay

Ryan Morais coming out of retirement to fill-in for Marvin Musuqin? Ehh, not quite. Mo's test bike was equipped with a new exhaust system they wanted to test at the stadium in sound testing and on track.

Michael Lindsay

Honda did the same with Nichols machine. These two bikes were equipped with exhaust systems meant to pass a 109db max RPM standard, where the current test is at 116db.

Michael Lindsay

We just want to take a peek inside. Please?

Michael Lindsay

Rockstar is rolling out some limited edition drinks again in 2023 and to commemorate it, Fox setup a custom kit for Christian Craig.

Michael Lindsay

A peek at the boots.

Michael Lindsay

The full picture.

Octopi Media

And now the full setup.

Michael Lindsay

Next time you bleed your brakes, give this a go. Air likes to travel uphill after all.

Michael Lindsay

We personally love the all-blue setup that the Star Racing amateur's run. We wish that the pro team could give this setup a shot.

Michael Lindsay

KYB PSF1 fork cartridges inside stock tubes.

Michael Lindsay

This will likely be the last race we see Deegan run the amateur all-blue look, as it's very likely he'll be lining up for Houston to take on the whole 250 East region.

Michael Lindsay

Dean Wilson was talking about detuning his bike for this weekend and based on what we saw on Friday, there was some engine changes made.

Michael Lindsay

Dylan Ferrandis' Bell helmets are insane.

Michael Lindsay

Gotta get our one photo of Phil flipping us off at each race.

Michael Lindsay

Titanium pegs? Check. Titanium footpeg mounts? Check. Titanium footpeg spring covers? Check again. The Pro Circuit bikes have it dialed.

Michael Lindsay

There's something about the spare bikes for Triple Crown that is just so cool

Michael Lindsay

Just a bunch of dirt bike kids making dirt bike noises and talking with their hands.

Michael Lindsay

We would've never guessed we would see Larry Brooks and Ken Roczen working together.

Michael Lindsay

This guy has to be feeling some pressure after not qualifying for the main last weekend.

Michael Lindsay

TLD had a surprise for Pierce Brown, who is racing with this helmet tonight before presenting it to the rap star Wiz Khalifa, who's a special guest this evening.

Michael Lindsay

ORW has helped a few teams in the pits and brought a full Baja Prerunner to display in the ClubMX pits.