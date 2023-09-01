Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross - Part Two 4

Part two of everyone's favorite feature from Vital MX

ML512
1/9/2023 9:10am
pitbitsA12023part2 0

Welcome back! This is part two of our infamous Pit Bits coverage from the 2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross. Yes, we split this feature as there's always so much to talk about at the opening round of the season. If you missed part one, click here: Pit Bits Part One from A1. If not, scroll down and enjoy. Also, we've got plenty more in the bank but let's be honest, we've got to save a little something-something for the next few weeks. So keep tuning in.

1H0A1202.jpg?VersionId=x.xKf9x6e4J4py.
Michael Lindsay

The Angel's A is a pretty iconic backdrop to start the season with. 

1H0A1156
Michael Lindsay

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna crew got themselves a new technical truck this year. The trailer is a mix of the latest ideas we've seen implemented on the other newest trailers in the pits (Factory Kawasaki and Star Yamaha 450). We'll get in this thing in the next couple of weeks and do a tour for all you to enjoy.

1H0A1158.jpg?VersionId=OF6VoDts
Michael Lindsay

Speaking of new trucks, KTM will have a third semi to bring to the races starting in just a few weeks. The hope was to have it for A1 but it's just getting wrapped up. It'll have a different look and layout from anything we've seen in our pits before. Think hospitality...

1H0A2194
Michael Lindsay

Dean Wilson has raced Kawasakis, Yamahas, KTMs and Husqvarnas professionally...and of course, he's added Hondas to that list with the Firepower machine. They've also gone for a unique look this year that's quite different between their 250s and 450s. Something unique we noticed is while the team's 250 riders are working with Factory Connection on the suspension side of things, Wilson is working directly with Factory Showa.

1H0A2199
Michael Lindsay

Firepower team owner, Yarrive Konsky, is the HGS importer for Australia.

1H0A2200
Michael Lindsay

The team has used EZE hard parts for quite a while now, an Australian brand that makes hubs, triple clamps, and more. This year, it looks as if they're just using the hubs though.

1H0A2203.jpg?VersionId=p1gKKikxMbpf.AbIVa1w8Wgec52ulD
Michael Lindsay

 It's the little things that matter.

1H0A2227
Michael Lindsay

The Firepower team's 250 look is a bit reminiscent of the Geico Honda look from 2019.

1H0A2224.jpg?VersionId=FkrqahVUhNK2iX0
Michael Lindsay

Lots of ventilation going on for their CRF250R. There's been a lot of changes going on with CRF250R teams and their airboxes, based on a concept that HRC came up with last year. We'll dive into that more next week.

1H0A2215
Michael Lindsay

Racing Time is a hard parts company that's popular in world enduro. They've been making this hydraulic clutch conversion kit for the CRF250R for a few years now. Oddly enough, with all the trickery going on, the bike is still on stock footpegs brackets, and stock pegs! Don't see that too often.

1H0A2141
Michael Lindsay

At this very moment, Alex Ray was arguing with another rider on who was "sketchier". Shocking, right?

1H0A2229
Michael Lindsay

Speaking of Alex Ray, he's back on BluCru this year with some assistance from longtime sponsors O'Neal and Maxxis...along with SwapMoto Live, Yoshimura, Dubya, and more. His bike is being transported to the races by Rock River.

1H0A2334
Michael Lindsay

The rider that A-Ray was arguing with? His good ole friend (well, we think they're friends), Cade Clason. Cade has returned to the PRMX team after a year away and the Canadian-based program looks to continue building. There are some fairly unique components on their KX450s, with the most obvious being HGS exhausts, WP suspension, Luxon clamps, and more. We'll take a deeper look at Cade's machine in the coming weeks.

1H0A2335.jpg?VersionId=6K8LQSAr7dnud2bQ1Am
Michael Lindsay

The team is also one of a few that made a last-minute switch to Haan wheels through Dubya USA.

1H0A1964
Michael Lindsay

Two head pipes? One is for the 450 and one for the 250. But, they can use the same can! Speaking of exhausts, we did notice something interesting in the pits.

1H0A2169
Michael Lindsay

Justin Barcia had the long spec Akrapovic head pipe...

1H0A2173
Michael Lindsay

And so did Cooper Webb. We wouldn't be shocked if these two are on different engine specs than some of the others on the Austrian 450s.

1H0A2177
Michael Lindsay

Where Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger were on this much shorter spec, reminiscent of the 250 header.

1H0A2172.jpg?VersionId=JK2rN Mq4PnQX05vXpWG6o
Michael Lindsay

While Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart's FMF systems seem to be somewhere in the middle in terms of length.

1H0A1487.jpg?VersionId=dO2
Michael Lindsay

Why the black seat on the Progressive bikes? Gotta separate the look between them and the Twisted Tea machines a bit.

1H0A2265.jpg?VersionId=F4sl 7Y
Michael Lindsay

However, we love the look of the all-yellow. Which bike do you prefer?

5W0A5378
Michael Lindsay

The injured Brandon Hartranft wasn't in attendance but a bike with his numbers was on display.

1H0A2280
Michael Lindsay

The Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z250s are new for the HEP squad this year. The engine package was also put together by Twisted Development but isn't the same as the BarX setup. According to HEP team manager Larry Brooks, the BarX bike has an electric water pump and one other internal component he helped develop, which aren't in this Progressive machine. Why's that? Larry answered it was simply down to budget.

1H0A2288
1H0A2292.jpg?VersionId=zcSBoYGFchJME6U7EpartJApWC71Ie

We gotta admit, its cool to see Pro Circuit exhausts on something other than a Kawasaki.

5W0A5430.jpg?VersionId=IXer
Michael Lindsay

Here's a peek at Derek Drake's BarX Suzuki, another machine we spent a solid while looking at and filming for an upcoming In-Depth video.

5W0A5427
5W0A5423.jpg?VersionId=CH1ygVtsKo7bDwjsHOQcEqz9
Michael Lindsay

As Brooks mentioned, the BarX machine still has the electric water pump in place and something else we can't see.

5W0A5392.jpg?VersionId=
Michael Lindsay

While Suzuki themselves are still the primary branding on the BarX machines, they've gained a bit more support from DBK this year.

5W0A5387
Michael Lindsay

Works Connection holeshot devices everywhere!

1H0A2261
Michael Lindsay

AHM is more known for its Baja and off-road suspension setups. But with some assistance from Showa, Brandon (pictured) and his crew are diving into Supercross support with the BarX team this year.

1H0A1147.jpg?VersionId=w
Michael Lindsay

Here's what the current Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive semi looks like...

1H0A1148
Michael Lindsay

While here's the new rig the team got for the Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki side of things with Ken Roczen, Dilan Schwartz, and Marshal Weltin. This trailer was snagged only about two weeks prior to the season starting, added a quick awning and wrap, then down to Anaheim 1.

5W0A5308.jpg?VersionId=B4Z1Xda
Michael Lindsay

Look familiar? Previous Vital MX staffer, Sean Klinger, is now at Kawasaki's PR agency Fuse. Congrats Sean!

1H0A2235.jpg?VersionId=MqJzl4awUfrjy6X4
Michael Lindsay

Benny Bloss had a whole two days or so aboard the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F ahead of the opening rounds at A1. A mix of his own program and Rock River, which sadly ended with a hospital trip for Benny. Get well soon!

1H0A1558
Michael Lindsay

Cody Champagne is the new race wrench for Justin Barcia, as Olly Stone moves to a crew chief position for the team.

1H0A1560
Michael Lindsay

Interesting...very interesting Cody.

1H0A1564.jpg?VersionId=zK6UmXnN
Michael Lindsay

These carbon fiber starting blocks for Barcia have slotted teeth to go between the grates and magnets laid inside the base of the carbon to keep them latch into place.

1H0A1552
Michael Lindsay

A well-prepared mechanics waist belt.

1H0A1583.jpg?VersionId=YV
Michael Lindsay

The GasGas brands machines for most are better looking than the KTM or Husky models. Moving into the new gen bike and with TLD's touch, we'd still have to agree. 

1H0A1568
Michael Lindsay

Lines up perfectly.

1H0A1576
Michael Lindsay

MORE AIR! Extra ventilation to the airbox has become such a common place thing for the Austrian brand's 250s.

1H0A1572.jpg?VersionId=yq1tpPzmae6IgoowxrFEHnHLLM9
Michael Lindsay

Spy the GPS sensor on the neck of the frame? Right in front of the gas tank. Also, the whole TLD team is on split clamps right now.

1H0A1866
Michael Lindsay

So is Christian Craig at Rockstar Husqvarna.

1H0A1909
Michael Lindsay

RJ Hampshire as well.

1H0A1908
Michael Lindsay

But not Malcolm Stewart.

1H0A2312.jpg?VersionId=l.2
Michael Lindsay

Never know what you'll see at Anaheim 1.

5W0A5259.jpg?VersionId=T6nSWPigz7qZTjlYpvAc.oW
Michael Lindsay

Does the SkidSteer Solutions logo look familiar? They were involved with the IBCorp team around five years or so ago, along with their sister brand Eterra. Great to see them back at the races and now with the ClubMX program.

1H0A1057.jpg?VersionId=dWFRXKmwKZ9ctAbifKA.
Michael Lindsay

The ClubMX team was one of a few higher-level 250 programs that weren't on electric water pumps last season. They had the option but the parts became available so late and would've required retrofits of all their already built engines and at a higher cost. But for 2023, they're on board.

5W0A5316.jpg?VersionId=
Michael Lindsay

The Monster Energy Kawasaki crew is always up to something in their pit area. This year, they've gone away from having tool boxes on their benches, and instead have made these custom boxes and mounted them under their work benches. This is something we see from time-to-time in NHRA Drag Racing setups, we're wondering if that's where BigB and the crew got the idea. It's sano and continues to clean up their already top-notch work area.

5W0A5347
5W0A5348

What was up with the all-white Honda HRC bikes from Saturday?

5W0A5361
5W0A5357.jpg?VersionId=0KHnTWG9LOUn3cx7d5s

The team had a photoshoot planned to show off the new look of their XR lineup with some matching full-sized race machines. Sadly, we didn't get to see them on track as press day riding was canceled due to the soft conditions and rain all week. The bikes were returned to their regular look by Saturday morning.

1H0A2425
Michael Lindsay

The beard is back! Ben Schiermeyer (AKA SheetMetal) is helping out at the BarX Suzuki squad for the first few rounds of the season. The team has had almost their entire staff move to other gigs so with a fresh group under the tent in 2023, Ben was brought in to give some guidance and lend a helping hand for a bit.

1H0A2361
Michael Lindsay

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC still has a presence in 2023, partnering up with the Rides Unlimited KTM program. It's still a small deal but the team is growing. However...we're not sure we're onboard with the number fonts.

1H0A1763.jpg?VersionId=riKeIhdbJBNsVGSaGOYzXlW
Michael Lindsay

What's that little logo on almost every team in the pits grip tape? That's Anchor Tape! Check them out.

1H0A1745
Michael Lindsay

Mmmm...Fresh awning! The HRC crew got a new logo early into last season but now everything has been updated with it.

1H0A2620
Michael Lindsay

The ole pit cart lineup on the floor of the stadium. Teams typically haul these down first thing in the morning and leave them all day. They have tools, exhausts, wheels, stands, and mostly everything they would need to do a quick parts change from a crash or other easy-to-fix damage.

1H0A2297
Michael Lindsay

100% really takes care of their athletes. Bravo Kuzo, bravo.

1H0A2249.jpg?VersionId=PhC2UO
1H0A2256
Michael Lindsay

The Solitaire Yamaha crew has a new title sponsor! HeartBeat Hot Sauce! It's cool to see new brands get into the sport. On top of that, they also brought in German tool maker Wiha tools.

1H0A2433
Michael Lindsay

The AEO Powersports KTM team is on the new generation bike this year after spending 2022 on the outgoing bike. Their support from KTM continues to increase and with having ex-Red Bull KTM suspension guru Mark Johnson doing the suspension and chassis work here, along with their excellent engine program... We'd argue this is the best non-factory bike in the field, at the moment.

1H0A1733
Michael Lindsay

Do these pit carts look familiar? With the Rockstar Husky crew getting freshies, the AEO team got some sick hand me downs.

5W0A5332.jpg?VersionId=Q.huBzA0bEbqokLCfGwZEpx1QD
Michael Lindsay

J-Mart was originally scheduled to race West, but swapped to East just a week or two before A1. However, his bike is loaded and ready. See you all next weekend from Oakland! 

Related:
Vital MX Pit Bits
Insta Hub
Anaheim 1
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
Pit Bits 2019
4 comments

View replies to: Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross - Part Two

c50 Washougal unidilla RIcky Carmichael 2001 0008 1644353732
mikebrownsound
1 hour ago

I for once enjoy the "more stock like" black look on Roczens seatcover. Not a huge fan of the Yellow, but thats me, and i saw Savatgy´s forkguard being white, reminds me on the good old Kawi´s in the early days of the four stroke lineup with Stew, simplistic imo.