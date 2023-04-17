Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 MXGP of Trentino 3

We're back at the cliffs of Trentino for another round of GP Bits..

ML512
4/17/2023 5:16pm
gpbitstrentinoA.jpg?VersionId=IuojtQ9M4l6nAAjkQIz1JnDT2ifLmF
There's just something about Trentino... Juan Pablo
Let's take a minute to enjoy the visuals from this epic track. Juan Pablo
Liam Everts scored his first-ever MX2 podium in Trentino. Juan Pablo
Again, just an epic location. Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
But not quite exciting enough for some... Juan Pablo
We'd like to see a holeshot contest between Jorge Prado and Mike Alessi. Juan Pablo
Red Bull KTM's 250 program is rebounding well, with Adamo taking his first MX2 win. Juan Pablo
The Swiss GP may have been last weekend but their people were still in Trentino to support Jeremy Seewer. Juan Pablo
Did Antonio Cairoli lineup? Short answer, no. The team dressed up a spare 250 that caught some eyes though... Juan Pablo
"First, let's take a selfie". Cairoli was on-hand as he's now the Red Bull KTM MXGP team manager. Juan Pablo
The 2024 Kawasaki KX450 is one example of why MXGP's lack of a production rule is so cool... Juan Pablo
It looks like the KX450 water pump are has been changed a bit and what are the extra lines at the bottom of the case and behind the water pump? Those are oil cooler lines. From here we also get a slightly better look at the center port exhaust and new headpipe layout.  Juan Pablo
Place holder
Juan Pablo
Under closer review, you can see the CNC machining marks on the prototype frames that the Factory Kawasaki MXGP team is racing. Also, look just behind the frame spar and you can see the rear shock tucked behind it. Juan Pablo
Romain Febvre continues to work with Showa while his currently injured teammate, Mitch Evans, is using KYB. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Juan Pablo
New swingarm? Juan Pablo
At Trentino, Acerbis celebrated their 50th anniversary and equipped many of their sponsored bikes with gold handguards for the occasion. Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Hmmm, pretty sure we've seen that buttpatch on a US rider... Juan Pablo
Liam Everts has a lot to live up to with his family's name... Juan Pablo
Ben Watson's Factory BETA 450! ('beeta') Juan Pablo
The Beta might beat out the RM-Z450 for flattest seat profile. Juan Pablo
Beta's 450 uses KYB/Technical Touch billet lugs, with a KTM-style axle and hub, along with Nissin brakes. A slightly unusual combo. Juan Pablo
What has happened to exhaust coverage? Juan Pablo
While the US scene is currently dominated by Showa for non-KTM teams, MXGP has a broader mix with more teams on KYB and even non-Austrian teams on WP. Juan Pablo
It's a little unusual to see a brand not partnered with Hinson, Rekluse, or Suter. Juan Pablo
Jeffrey Herlings' lid features a couple personal sponsors, alongside his signature Oakley Airbrakes.  Juan Pablo
Multiple MXGP riders ran Alpinestars SQUAD LE kit like we saw their US riders run in Atlanta. Juan Pablo
Place holder Juan Pablo
Unlike most MX2 and MXGP bikes which have GET ecus onboard, the F&H Kawasaki has a Vortex. Juan Pablo
Steel hardware on the top engine hangers but titanium on the front... Juan Pablo
Place holder Juan Pablo
The brake caliper guard sure is nice. The caliper itself seems to be stock unit that's been cerakoted and laser engraved. Juan Pablo
Prado loses seven points to Maxime Renaux but still holds a 17 point gap.  Juan Pablo
See you in two weeks!  Juan Pablo
c50 51995CBA BB84 44F5 9DBB E0DE6C971410 1657994307
B00tySweat33
1 hour ago

How do you earn a single digit number in mxgp? Paturel and Tonus both have single digit numbers, so I’m just wondering how that happened. 