Ohh this couldn't have been a good feeling...
Ohh this couldn't have been a good feeling... Juan Pablo
You could say that Jeremy Seewer is a bit popular at his home grand prix.
You could say that Jeremy Seewer is a bit popular at his home grand prix. Juan Pablo
He even had a custom kit in honor of racing on his home soil.
He even had a custom kit in honor of racing on his home soil. Juan Pablo
With a matching helmet to boot.
With a matching helmet to boot. Check out the detail... Juan Pablo
Family crest-esque? Juan Pablo
The JM Honda Racing team has an extra MX2 rider at select rounds this year, with Indonesian champ Delvintor Alfarizi joining them. Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Umm, the rider on the right is grabbing his pipe... Juan Pablo
American Jack Chambers made his MXGP series debut in the MX2 class for DRT Kawasaki. A last-minute snatch to fill a now vacant position as the team parted ways with Mikkel Haarup. Chambers scored a 12th overall on his debut Juan Pablo
Speaking of Haarup, he was on track at Switzerland but for the WZ KTM Racing Team... Juan Pablo
Brent Van Donick has really been shining this year aboard his JM Honda racing machine, so we took a closer look. Juan Pablo
Suter is known for their road race clutches and the ones behind the slipper technology found in Hinson's slipper clutches for dirt use. Juan Pablo
Front and rear the JM Hondas feature MotoMaster brake calipers.
Shiny...
A little extra petrol volume from a CRM carbon fuel tank. Juan Pablo
Place holder Juan Pablo
HGS exhausts are quite popular in the MXGP scene and are just as common as a Pro Circuit or Yoshimura would be in the states. Juan Pablo
A visual nod to Herlings' 100 GP wins, along with a golden bullet on the sideshroud and the ghosted 711, still in honor of Rene Hoffer.  Juan Pablo
Jeffrey Herlings is one of the few riders to run Twinwalls these days and his control layout has been much simplified over stock. With just a start button on one side and a kill switch on the other. Juan Pablo
Even the smaller GP teams have adopted the professional look that the KTM group has laid out. Juan Pablo
Some might have thought Red Bull was sponsoring the Nestaan Husky MX2 team due to Coenen and de Wolf's helmets...
But those are just personal deals and their third teammate, 
There is NO exhaust coverage on the new Beta. Juan Pablo
Pick a rut, any rut. Juan Pablo
Place holder Juan Pablo
Even Yamaha's team in the EMX125 class has the new global Monster Energy look. Juan Pablo
Umm, can we get these GYTR two-stroke exhausts over here, please? Juan Pablo
A production brake caliper that has been coated and a new logo cut into it. Plus we spy some titanium hardware. Juan Pablo
There's a lot of carbon to drool over here. Sano skidplate, ignition cover and even footpeg spring covers! Juan Pablo
Standard KYB forks with more of a ceramic looking coating on the upper tubes. Juan Pablo
See you next week! Juan Pablo
The “talon” in the carbon brake disc guard is so trick!!