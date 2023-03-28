Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 MXGP of Sardegna

Welcome to the second round of the 2023 FIM MXGP World Championship, the first one inside Europe.

Juan Pablo

The series is back in Europe, which means semis and traditional pit areas were back in the paddock.

Juan Pablo

KTM's MXGP pits have a similar feel to their US setup, with full flooring and backdrops separating the clutter and ways in and out of the semi from peering eyes. Keeping a clean and consistent look around their race machines.

Juan Pablo

To the right of the work area are each rider's spare machines.

Juan Pablo

Off-to-the-side of the main work area and behind the backdrops is a little area for the riders, their gear, change, and get prepared.

Juan Pablo

In MXGP, the KTM team utilizes a Beta toolbox that is much smaller and compact compared to the US team's big pit carts. Milwaukee is a new sponsor for the operation this year and they found a place for some great branding on the front of these toolboxes.

Juan Pablo

Don't mess with the Sandman.

Juan Pablo

Sacha Coenen's waiting machine has stock triple clamps onboard and a set of 48mm Cone Valve forks instead of the works 52mms of this teammates.

Juan Pablo

Which has a smaller axle size (same as stock) and a different fork lug design.

Juan Pablo

His rear shock is also the consumer available version of the Pro Components shock, instead of the work's version.

Juan Pablo

Unlike 2022, all of the Austrian factory racing 250 programs are on the new version of their engine, not splicing in the old cylinder head and other associated components.

Juan Pablo

The ole zip-tying the spokes incase one breaks trick.

Juan Pablo

This has been in wait for a while.

Juan Pablo

As we mentioned in the first GP Bits of the year, Claudio DeCarli has taken a role similar to Roger DeCoster here in the US, overseeing all of Pierer Mobility's racing operations in MXGP.

Juan Pablo

DeCarli's Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing pits are laid out a little differently than the KTM squad but overall feature similar equipment. 

Juan Pablo

There's just something about Akrapovic exhausts. Pure quality.

Juan Pablo

Still surprised we don't see any MotoXLifts inside the US.

Juan Pablo

The white roll-off system is pretty bright on Prado's signature Scott goggles.

Juan Pablo

The DeCarli machines, like TLD's US program, are title sponsored by Red Bull but overall have a mellower look to their design.

Juan Pablo

Unlike his brother Sacha's KTM, Lucas Coenen's Neestan Husqvarna FC 250 featured works 52mm Cone Valve WP forks.

Juan Pablo

Kay de Wolf's fun to watch in action or paused in images.

Juan Pablo

The next generation of Red Bull KTM racer.

Juan Pablo

Courtney Duncan was the lone Dixon Kawasaki racer at round two, as it sounds like MX2 regular for the team Mikkel Haarup, will be moving to the Factory Kawasaki MXGP squad for the remainder of the season.

Juan Pablo

The nice way of telling your rider to hurry the hell up?

Juan Pablo

We can't read Italian but we're guessing it says Fernandez is right behind him?

Juan Pablo

Jeffrey Herlings being updated on what it would take to for the race win.

Juan Pablo

We love the expanded info on the slightly larger pitboards found in MXGP.

Juan Pablo

What Herlings was receiving the same lap.

Juan Pablo

The Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Factory team is of course racing the newest generation Yamaha YZ450F and there are some solid goodies to drool over on it.

Juan Pablo

While the Factory Yamaha 450 / Star program in the US is utilizing works billet Nissin calipers, the MXGP effort is still utilizing the standard YZ-style Nissin cast caliper.

Juan Pablo

Jeremy Seewer has commented about the team utilizing a stiffer-than-stock swingarm and a little peek underneath shows some extra welded-in bracing towards the front third of the unit.

Juan Pablo

While the US / Star program utilizes Rekluse clutches, the MXGP Yamaha effort is still partnered with Hinson.

Juan Pablo

As we see quite commonly with works KYB forks on Yamahas, they continue to utilize a stock cast fork lug instead of a billet or forged unit found on other works style forks.

Juan Pablo

Maxime Renaux's machine features a different set of upper engine mounts, machined from billet aluminum vs the thinner stock steel versions.

Juan Pablo

While his from mounts are a sticker set of aluminum mounts as well, with what looks to be steel hardware instead of titanium.

Juan Pablo

The newest generation YZ450F has a fairly large exhaust can and the Akrapovic seems to be the only aftermarket system we've seen so far that looks more compact then the stock setup.

Juan Pablo

Similar to the US, the Factory Yamaha squad is racing with the LSF hybrid fork.

Juan Pablo

Coldenhoff's machine getting a little overview and update in the morning. The factory Yamaha MXGP effort looks to be using GET for all their electronics needs.

Octopi Media

Sardegna isn't as deep as a Lommel or Lierop, but it looks so much tougher on the body when raced.

Juan Pablo

Need a pair of Tech 10s?

Juan Pablo

De Wolf's helmet has a pretty cool iteration of his name onboard that you normally wouldn't see due to his goggle strap.

Juan Pablo

The old free the rear up before setting sag push.

Juan Pablo

Time to rinse and repeat, see ya at the next one...

