Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 MXGP of Sardegna

The series is back in Europe, which means semis and traditional pit areas were back in the paddock.
KTM's MXGP pits have a similar feel to their US setup, with full flooring and backdrops separating the clutter and ways in and out of the semi from peering eyes. Keeping a clean and consistent look around their race machines.
To the right of the work area are each rider's spare machines.
Off-to-the-side of the main work area and behind the backdrops is a little area for the riders, their gear, change, and get prepared.
In MXGP, the KTM team utilizes a Beta toolbox that is much smaller and compact compared to the US team's big pit carts. Milwaukee is a new sponsor for the operation this year and they found a place for some great branding on the front of these toolboxes.
Don't mess with the Sandman.
Sacha Coenen's waiting machine has stock triple clamps onboard and a set of 48mm Cone Valve forks instead of the works 52mms of this teammates.
Which has a smaller axle size (same as stock) and a different fork lug design.
His rear shock is also the consumer available version of the Pro Components shock, instead of the work's version.
Unlike 2022, all of the Austrian factory racing 250 programs are on the new version of their engine, not splicing in the old cylinder head and other associated components.
The ole zip-tying the spokes incase one breaks trick.
This has been in wait for a while.
As we mentioned in the first GP Bits of the year, Claudio DeCarli has taken a role similar to Roger DeCoster here in the US, overseeing all of Pierer Mobility's racing operations in MXGP.
DeCarli's Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing pits are laid out a little differently than the KTM squad but overall feature similar equipment.
There's just something about Akrapovic exhausts. Pure quality.
Still surprised we don't see any MotoXLifts inside the US.
The white roll-off system is pretty bright on Prado's signature Scott goggles.
The DeCarli machines, like TLD's US program, are title sponsored by Red Bull but overall have a mellower look to their design.
Unlike his brother Sacha's KTM, Lucas Coenen's Neestan Husqvarna FC 250 featured works 52mm Cone Valve WP forks.
Kay de Wolf's fun to watch in action or paused in images.
The next generation of Red Bull KTM racer.
Courtney Duncan was the lone Dixon Kawasaki racer at round two, as it sounds like MX2 regular for the team Mikkel Haarup, will be moving to the Factory Kawasaki MXGP squad for the remainder of the season.
The nice way of telling your rider to hurry the hell up?
We can't read Italian but we're guessing it says Fernandez is right behind him?
Jeffrey Herlings being updated on what it would take to for the race win.
We love the expanded info on the slightly larger pitboards found in MXGP.
What Herlings was receiving the same lap.
The Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Factory team is of course racing the newest generation Yamaha YZ450F and there are some solid goodies to drool over on it.
While the Factory Yamaha 450 / Star program in the US is utilizing works billet Nissin calipers, the MXGP effort is still utilizing the standard YZ-style Nissin cast caliper.
Jeremy Seewer has commented about the team utilizing a stiffer-than-stock swingarm and a little peek underneath shows some extra welded-in bracing towards the front third of the unit.
While the US / Star program utilizes Rekluse clutches, the MXGP Yamaha effort is still partnered with Hinson.
As we see quite commonly with works KYB forks on Yamahas, they continue to utilize a stock cast fork lug instead of a billet or forged unit found on other works style forks.
Maxime Renaux's machine features a different set of upper engine mounts, machined from billet aluminum vs the thinner stock steel versions.
While his from mounts are a sticker set of aluminum mounts as well, with what looks to be steel hardware instead of titanium.
The newest generation YZ450F has a fairly large exhaust can and the Akrapovic seems to be the only aftermarket system we've seen so far that looks more compact then the stock setup.
Similar to the US, the Factory Yamaha squad is racing with the LSF hybrid fork.
Coldenhoff's machine getting a little overview and update in the morning. The factory Yamaha MXGP effort looks to be using GET for all their electronics needs.
Sardegna isn't as deep as a Lommel or Lierop, but it looks so much tougher on the body when raced.
Need a pair of Tech 10s?
De Wolf's helmet has a pretty cool iteration of his name onboard that you normally wouldn't see due to his goggle strap.
The old free the rear up before setting sag push.
Time to rinse and repeat, see ya at the next one...