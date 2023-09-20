Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 MXGP of Italy

ML512
9/20/2023 5:26pm
MXGP of Italy
Welcome to Italy. Juan Pablo
Things got a bit sloppy over the weekend. Juan Pablo
Very sloppy... Juan Pablo
And frustrating... Juan Pablo
Roll-offs were being put to the test. Juan Pablo
Jeremy Seewer actually wears a Fox goggle with a custom sponsored goggle strap. Juan Pablo
Did we mention it was a little muddy? Juan Pablo
Jorge Prado is now a MXGP World Champion. Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Lewis Phillips is right, the MXGP championship celebrations are much more exciting than the ones we have in the USA. Juan Pablo
Details. Juan Pablo
All the emotion. Juan Pablo
The gold is a nice touch. Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Prado dawned the number one for moto two in Italy. Juan Pablo
Oddly enough, with three overall MXGP victories...Seewer has more wins than Prado in 2023. Juan Pablo
Where will Brian Bogers land in 2023? As his place at Standing Construct winds down with one race to go. Juan Pablo
Alberto Forato is "Standing" tall after his first qualifying race win. Juan Pablo
Again, MXGP celebrations are just awesome. Juan Pablo
From never having won a GP in 2022, to World Champion in 2023. Red Bull KTM has the MX2 class program dialed. Juan Pablo
Adamo's world champ lid from Airoh...which is an extra small. Hmm... Juan Pablo
Place holder Juan Pablo
Boys will be boys. Juan Pablo
The DeCarli team was ready with a full championship bike. Juan Pablo
Gold hubs on gold hoops. Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Now, can he defend it? Juan Pablo
