Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 MXGP of Flanders
The Lommel GP...legendary and gruesome to race. Dive in for Pit Bits from the MXGP of Flanders.
ML512
8/1/2023 8:35pm
While the 90s look had taken over most of the Yamaha's at recent races, Benoit Paturel went for an even older look with the yellow setup.
Juan Pablo
Thoughts?
Juan Pablo
HGS seems to have been really on it the last couple years, getting on more and more teams and pushing a bit outside of Europe.
Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Shot even dialed Benoit in with gear to match the occasion.
Juan Pablo
While Prado's signature Scott goggles are the focus of this photo, check the levers with the engraved number.
Juan Pablo
De Wolf has had a rough go as of late...
Juan Pablo
The Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Racing team (Wilvo) joined in on the 1993 anniversary look, as Yamaha rolls out a production colorway of this bike for their YZ450F, YZ250F, YZ250, and YZ125 in 2024.
Juan Pablo
For the most part, the Wilvo machines were pretty close the USA look...minus a purple valve cover and purple rims.
Juan Pablo
With the Monster claw and color choice, the Wilvo bike was very similar in graphics look to Star Racing's USA setup. Also, if you look closely at the airbox lid, you'll see the new version of Wilvo's ram air style airbox.
Juan Pablo
The Renthal bar pad cover is a nice touch.
Juan Pablo
Hmmm, while both Coldenhoff and Seewer are running hydraulic clutches on their YZ450Fs...we found it interesting that Coldenhoff is running a Nissin master cylinder (possibly off a Kawasaki), while Seewer is on Brembo. Brembo is the brand supplied with the GYTR hydro clutch kit the public can buy for this bike.
Juan Pablo
We wish there was a little more freedom in the US sides numbers. Such as the Swiss touch in Jeremy Seewer's numbers here.
Juan Pablo
While Alpinestars didn't go for the retro vibes we saw Thor do in the USA with Star, they still nailed a custom kit that was very matchy-matchy.
Juan Pablo
Could Jeremy Seewer be moving on from Yamaha? There are multiple teams looking to lock in the Swiss' services for 2024 and beyond.
Juan Pablo
Jeremy Seewer's custom Shoei lid to match the 1993 look and with a visor extender in the sand.
Juan Pablo
The Hoff is not "off", he's "on" at the moment.
Juan Pablo
A visor (or peak) extender for Coldenhoff as well.
Juan Pablo
Liam Everts was dialed in by Alpinestars with a custom kit for his home race.
Juan Pablo
With little details everywhere.
Juan Pablo
Would you run it?
Juan Pablo
Even down to the custom boots.
Juan Pablo
Romain Febvre has pushed Kawasaki's MXGP win streak into a territory they've never seen before.
Juan Pablo
We hear that Romain Febvre quite likes the new KX450SR and would like to stay, but it seems the IceOne Kawasaki team's hesitation to offer him a deal he's happy with may push him to another brand for 2024...
Juan Pablo
The JM Honda squad has been running KYT helmets this year, a brand that won a MXGP title with Romain Febvre back in 2014. Check them out at
KYTAmericas.com
Juan Pablo
Wet sand and roll-offs just go together.
Michael Lindsay
Jeremy Van Horebeek has been killing it on his return from retirement/fill-in gig for Standing Construct Honda. Would be cool to see him get one more shot at MXON for team Belgium, but it sounds like an all MX2 team of riders will be sent instead.
Juan Pablo
Yamaha's factory MX2 effort, Kemea, also joined in on the 50th anniversary fun.
Juan Pablo
It's always been odd to us that Kemea runs a production non-coated upper fork tube but has a full works billet shock body. Odd combo... Also, note the Brembo hydraulic clutch aboard Benistant's bike.
Juan Pablo
Note the electric water pump and mount behind the right side radiator? That's from Star, just like the whole engine is rumored to be from...
Juan Pablo
The BEEETA! In action.
Juan Pablo
