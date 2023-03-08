Skip to main content
Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 MXGP of Finland
1
More GPs, more GP Bits. This time from Finland!
ML512
8/3/2023 2:33pm
Trucks look a little different on that side of the pond...
Juan Pablo
The fish bowl trailers, as they've come to be known, are trick but really go against the classic feel of the moto pits. Can't touch or feel much from these.
Juan Pablo
The IceOne Kawasaki team is one of the few factory teams worldwide that runs separate suspension programs across their two riders. With Mitch Evans on KYB and Romain Febvre on Showa.
Juan Pablo
Red Bull KTM continues on with a traditional pit area and it's dialed.
Juan Pablo
What a clean layout.
Juan Pablo
Jeffrey Herlings returned to racing with very, very minimal time on the bike.
Juan Pablo
Where Wilvo MXGP will land next year still seems to be a serious mystery.
Juan Pablo
Honestly, Jeremy Seewer has the best helmets. It's interesting to see Seewer still running a Fox View goggle with his own personal sponsor on the goggle strap.
Juan Pablo
Just a few more races...
Juan Pablo
Juan Pablo
Glenn Coldenhoff rocking some new A-Stars gear we recenetly saw with Chase Sexton.
Juan Pablo
Glenn Coldenhoff is another rider who's future is still a bit up in the air. There's an option for him at Yamaha if the brand chooses to take it. If not, thinks could be looking a bit red.
Juan Pablo
If so, it might come at the cost to this man, Brian Bogers.
Juan Pablo
Fresh Scott goggles.
Juan Pablo
Some of the best looking Thor gear we've seen in a while.
Juan Pablo
Kind of wish the US pits were this dialed in.
Juan Pablo
Are you a fan of the bigger pit boards?
Juan Pablo
AA80
Juan Pablo
Adamo was another rider we saw running some new A-Stars colors, similar to what we've seen Jett Lawrence in recently.
Juan Pablo
While Adamo has carried the red plate for a while now, this past weekend in Finland was the first one-one moto scores for the young KTM rider.
Juan Pablo
Romain Febvre has five MXGP wins in a row, the highest streak Kawasaki has ever seen in the series.
Juan Pablo
Which makes it even crazier that he could possibly be off the team at year's end.
Juan Pablo
We don't know Spanish but we're going to guess it says "Keep on swimming".
Juan Pablo
Could Alberto Forato be on Italy's MXoN squad? Also, another rumor. Revo to KTMs with Alberto Forato and more factory support? Listen into our MXGP podcast for the latest rumors.
Juan Pablo
Place holder
Juan Pablo
Has Calvin Vlaanderen inked a new deal for 2024? Sounds like he has something in the works as well. MXGP Silly Season is going to be great this year.
Juan Pablo
With Pauls Jonass set to return, we may have seen the last of Jeremy Van Horebeek's return from retirement...at least for now.
Juan Pablo
The size difference between Sasha and Simon is a bit comical in this photo. Also note the visor extender for Simon.
Juan Pablo
Just a perfect sand berm shot from Jorge Prado.
Juan Pablo
Data, data, and more data...
Between KTM, GasGas, and Husky...that's a lot of Austrian bikes out front and Red Bull helmets.
Juan Pablo
ML512
8/3/2023 2:33pm
1 comments
Comments
