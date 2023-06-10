Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 Motocross of Nations | Pre-Race

It's time for the biggest race of the year for our sport, the Motocross of Nations. One of the most exciting parts of this race is the lead-up and reveals, namely the gear, bikes, graphics, and more that we only see at this event. Riders and teams running their nation's colors with some of the most custom stuff we see all year. Here's a little preview of what we'll see tomorrow and Sunday.

We have coverage all weekend from our staff on the ground, Lewis Phillips and Sean Ogden, so stay tuned for more.

Glenn Coldenhoff's Tech 10s Liam Everts' Tech 10s

Jett Lawrence's Tech 10s

Jeremy Seewer's Tech 10s Aaron Plessinger's Tech 10s.

Custom engraving for team USA.

Ken Roczen's HEP Suzuki RM-Z450 Jett Lawrence's Team Honda HRC CRF450RW

RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig's Factory Husqvarnas of team USA. They're both being housed with the Nestaan Husqvarna MX2 team this year.

Speaking of Nestaan, also under their tent are two of their regular riders Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf. De Wolf is racing for The Netherlands in MX2, while Coenen is MX2 bound for team Belgium.

Fox has a handful of the new V3RS helmets out and about, as they have riders spread across multiple teams/countries.

From left-to-right: Christian Craig, Dean Ferris, Lucas Coenen, Kay de Wolf, Ruben Fernandez, Dylan Wright, Tim Gajser, and Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen's Team Germany V3RS Christian Craig's Team USA V3RS

Dylan Wright's Team Canada V3RS

Tim Gajser's Team Slovenia V3RS

Team Slovakia nailed their setup

The host country's team of Maxime Renaux, Romain Febvre, and Tom Vialle

Romain Febvre's Team France Just1 lid

Romain Febvre's KRT Kawasaki Tom Vialle's Red Bull KTM

Team New Zealand

Team Great Britain's Ben Watson aboard the Beta

RJ Hampshire's Gaerne SG22s.

Team Canada's Dylan Wright in action

Team Canada group picture

Team Canada's Jess Pettis

Team Canada's Ryder McNabb

Team Sweden

Liam Everts' Team Belgium Airoh helmet Jago Geerts' Team Belgium TLD helmet

Ruben Fernandez's HRC Honda for Team Spain

Team Chile's Benjamin Garib - BUD Racing Kawasaki

