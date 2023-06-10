Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 Motocross of Nations | Pre-Race

The best race of the year, period...

ML512
10/6/2023 7:42am
It's time for the biggest race of the year for our sport, the Motocross of Nations. One of the most exciting parts of this race is the lead-up and reveals, namely the gear, bikes, graphics, and more that we only see at this event. Riders and teams running their nation's colors with some of the most custom stuff we see all year. Here's a little preview of what we'll see tomorrow and Sunday.

We have coverage all weekend from our staff on the ground, Lewis Phillips and Sean Ogden, so stay tuned for more.

Coverage: 2023 Motocross of Nations

Photo
Glenn Coldenhoff's Tech 10s
Photo
Liam Everts' Tech 10s
Photo
Jett Lawrence's Tech 10s
Photo
Jeremy Seewer's Tech 10s
Photo
Aaron Plessinger's Tech 10s.
Photo
Custom engraving for team USA.
Photo
Ken Roczen's HEP Suzuki RM-Z450
Photo
Jett Lawrence's Team Honda HRC CRF450RW

 

 

RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig's Factory Husqvarnas of team USA. They're both being housed with the Nestaan Husqvarna MX2 team this year.

 

Speaking of Nestaan, also under their tent are two of their regular riders Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf. De Wolf is racing for The Netherlands in MX2, while Coenen is MX2 bound for team Belgium.

 

Fox has a handful of the new V3RS helmets out and about, as they have riders spread across multiple teams/countries.

Photo
From left-to-right: Christian Craig, Dean Ferris, Lucas Coenen, Kay de Wolf, Ruben Fernandez, Dylan Wright, Tim Gajser, and Ken Roczen
Photo
Photo
Ken Roczen's Team Germany V3RS
Photo
Christian Craig's Team USA V3RS
Dylan Wright's Team Canada lid.
Dylan Wright's Team Canada V3RS
Photo
Tim Gajser's Team Slovenia V3RS
Photo
Photo
Team Slovakia nailed their setup
Photo
Photo
The host country's team of Maxime Renaux, Romain Febvre, and Tom Vialle
Photo
Romain Febvre's Team France Just1 lid
Photo
Photo
Romain Febvre's KRT Kawasaki
Photo
Tom Vialle's Red Bull KTM
Photo
Team New Zealand
Photo
Team Great Britain's Ben Watson aboard the Beta
Photo
 

RJ Hampshire's Gaerne SG22s.

Photo
Team Canada's Dylan Wright in action
Photo
Team Canada group picture
Photo
Team Canada's Jess Pettis
Photo
Photo
Team Canada's Ryder McNabb
Photo
Team Sweden
Photo
Liam Everts' Team Belgium Airoh helmet
Photo
Jago Geerts' Team Belgium TLD helmet
Photo
Ruben Fernandez's HRC Honda for Team Spain
Team Chile's Benjamin Garib - BUD Racing Kawasaki

For more, head over to our forum thread that's all about the gear, bikes, and graphics of the race: 2023 MXoN Bikes, Gear, Etc...

