Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 Motocross of Nations | Pre-Race

It's time for the biggest race of the year for our sport, the Motocross of Nations. One of the most exciting parts of this race is the lead-up and reveals, namely the gear, bikes, graphics, and more that we only see at this event. Riders and teams running their nation's colors with some of the most custom stuff we see all year. Here's a little preview of what we'll see tomorrow and Sunday.
We have coverage all weekend from our staff on the ground, Lewis Phillips and Sean Ogden, so stay tuned for more.
Coverage: 2023 Motocross of Nations
RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig's Factory Husqvarnas of team USA. They're both being housed with the Nestaan Husqvarna MX2 team this year.
Speaking of Nestaan, also under their tent are two of their regular riders Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf. De Wolf is racing for The Netherlands in MX2, while Coenen is MX2 bound for team Belgium.
Fox has a handful of the new V3RS helmets out and about, as they have riders spread across multiple teams/countries.
RJ Hampshire's Gaerne SG22s.
