Vital MX GP Bits: 2023 Motocross of Nations | Part 1

ML512
10/21/2023 6:21am
GPBITSMXON.jpg?VersionId=t1
Place holder
The USA held the numbers 1, 2, and 3 for the first time since 2012. Juan Pablo
Place holder
With assistance from Austria, the US team just had to ship components instead of complete bikes this year. Yes, AP is still on his 48mm air fork. Note the Herlings stand? Juan Pablo
Place holder
Some USA themed graphics from DeCal Works. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Uhh is Hunter taller than Jett? Their matching Australian-themed Alpinestars kits were an point. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Dialed. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Expanding trailers everywhere! Scott brought out one to show off their new goggdies. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Juan Pablo
Place holder
The Dutch kits are always bright, here's Fox's kit with Kay de Wolf. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Ernee was electric! Juan Pablo
Place holder
Ken Roczen's HEP team also just shipped components, working with a large Suzuki dealership in Germany for two bikes built. Interestingly enough, this dealer had works Suzuki hubs and wheels, making this bike the most "factory" that Kenny has raced all year. We also noticed Kenny had kit KYB suspension (mostly just coatings) for the first time this year, which will likely carry over into 2024. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Germany's kits were on point as well. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Craig above a sea of French fans. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Christian Craig's bike was equipped with 48mm CV kit forks. It really looks like Austria is totally abandoning the 52mm works fork in 2024. Juan Pablo
Place holder
The little details. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Glenn Coldenhoff's kit. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Glenn had a ROUGH weekend. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Yes, there were American flags here and there. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Calvin Vlaanderen's team went all in for the Dutch look in their final race. Next year, Cal moves to the new factory Yamaha MXGP effort and his prior team, Gebben Van Gerberoy, looks to be going away.  Juan Pablo
Place holder
The Honda HRC USA machinery...all under Aussie banner. Kinda funny how that worked out. Juan Pablo
Place holder
The country graphic themes are one of the best parts about MXoN. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Jett takes racing seriously, period. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Juan Pablo
Place holder
Team Spain before the event. With a healthy Guillem Farres in 2024 for MX2, this team really could be a contender for a win in the future. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Prado's whole kit is amazing. Juan Pablo
Place holder
While his pre-race display bike had 52mm forks, he raced with 48mm forks for the first time this year. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Ruben Fernandez's works HRC Honda CRF450RW. This bike had a unique frame and subframe combo, rumored to the 2025 CRF450R chassis. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Juan Pablo
Place holder
The Belgiums showing their support. Juan Pablo
Place holder
The paddock was slammed all weekend long. Juan Pablo
Place holder
You never know at MXoN... Juan Pablo
Place holder
Commitment. Juan Pablo
Place holder
Putting rumors to rest. Yes, Vialle raced his US-spec bike with MXGP fuel and mapping. That's it. Juan Pablo
Place holder
A legendary crowd at a legendary location. Stay tuned for more Pit Bits from MXoN... Juan Pablo
Related:
Motocross of Nations
GP Bits
GP Bits 2020
0 comments