Vital MX Fantasy 2025 Season is Now Open!

Welcome back to Vital MX Fantasy, it's almost time for the gate to drop and another season of fun to begin. If you played last year, then you know we're about to have a good time! If you didn't join us last year, then make sure you get signed up before A1. We've been refining the game and interface gradually, but the core gameplay remains unchanged from 2024. Prizes are still both weekly and seasonal, with the weekly prizes rotating every round to keep things fresh, and more on those prizes later this week.

The 2025 Fantasy League is now open and picks for Anaheim 1 are live! However, we won't have the final entry list until Thursday to get everyone in there, but all the big names are up with their prices if you're looking to get them added to your team. To get your team started, head here: Manage your team

Between now and this weekend's race there's plenty of time to join a league or even create one for you and your friends to compete against each other. These leagues can be open to the public or password-locked to keep it to your tight-knit group, your choice. Being at the top of the Global League rankings is a tough ask, but whopping on your friends in your domain is always a good time and leads to some great bench racing. To create a league, head here: Add a League

Suggestion, go join the "MotoXpod" league. There's a unique prize in this league each week, plus we talk about it on our show every Tuesday night.

Also, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create those previously mentioned leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

How to Play

Now you can be a Pro Motocross race team manager! You have a limited budget to build the best team and score the most points!

Get Started: Sign up and create your Vital Fantasy account. A regular, free Vital MX account is first required to join Fantasy. Free or Premium: Decide if you want to upgrade to a paid account. Paid users get convenient access to statistics from past races, they can see pick trends for current races, and they can create their own private league. All users are eligible for prizes based on their weekly and season-long performance in the Global League. Being a paid user does not directly increase your chances of winning. Build your Team: After picking a league, it’s time to build the team. During each round, spend your allotted budget to hire riders with the goal of earning the most points possible. One rider from each class is required and you can choose as few or as many riders as your budget allows. Teams must be selected before the lockout time of a race. If you don’t select a team before the deadline, Vital Fantasy will automatically assemble one for you. However, the budget for auto-picks is 75% of the normal amount. Vital Fantasy will not make auto-picks for you two races in a row. For each race, you’ll pick a new team. You can select the same racers or hire all new ones. Rider prices will fluctuate throughout the season based on their performance. Scoring Points: Once the race is complete, rider results are compiled and team scores are added up. The riders score you exactly what they do on track. The highest total score takes the victory.

Rules:

A team must consist of at least one rider per class (250 and 450). There is no maximum number of riders. A team’s cost must not exceed the maximum budget. A team must be selected and saved before the lockout time of each race. The lockout time is typically the start time of the 250 race. If you don’t select a team before the deadline, Vital Fantasy will automatically assemble one for you. However, the budget for auto-picks is 75% of the normal amount. Vital Fantasy will not make auto-picks for you two races in a row. Tie breaks: If two or more players tie on the total score for a race, the submission date and time for final picks will break the tie (earliest picks win). If there is a tie in the season standings, it will be broken in favor of the player with the single highest-scoring round. If a tie still remains, it will be broken in favor of the player who joined that season’s Vital Fantasy earliest. Except where prohibited by law, players in all states and countries are eligible to play Vital Fantasy. Players outside of the continental United States may be required to pay shipping and related charges in order to receive prizes. Vital MX reserves the right to modify the rules at any time.

Anaheim 1 is an interesting round to play because the rider prices are hard to estimate due to a full field and everyone's current level being a bit unknown. So you could land a big score at A1 and get the jump on your competition, good luck and have fun!