To win a professional event for the first time is a memorable moment. Doing that in a dominant fashion is that little bit sweeter for an athlete, of course, as Lucas Coenen knows only too well after the Grand Prix of Sumbawa-Indonesia. Such a momentous occasion posed a question: How many riders have swept both races en route to their maiden motocross triumph? This list, which encompasses the last twenty seasons, does not include as many stars as one would presume. This features the riders who managed to sweep both motos in their very first professional motocross win, no matter the class, to clarify.

Lucas Coenen is the most recent addition to this list. Overlooked is the fact that Sumbawa was his first trip onto the Grand Prix podium, as well as his maiden win, so he really ticked a lot of boxes at once. It was his eleventh start in the FIM Motocross World Championship. It took him no time at all, but Jeffrey Herlings (three starts) and Ken Roczen (five) have him beat in the "speed" category. It took '94' twenty-four starts to go 1-1 though.

Another rider beneath the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing tent, Kay de Wolf, swept both motos en route to his first win at the Grand Prix of Latvia in the June of this year. It took de Wolf forty-one starts to achieve such a feat – it was well overdue. The overall win came 672 days after his first moto victory, which was at the Grand Prix of Flanders-Belgium in the August of 2021.

Simon Langenfelder joined the illustrious category at the first round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Great Britain, and swept everything. '516' had not finished in the top five overall before that race. It really came out of nowhere! Langenfelder has since won another Grand Prix and that too came via 1-1 scores.

Next is the most recent Pro Motocross entry. Hunter Lawrence claimed his first professional motocross win at Southwick in the July of 2021. It is often forgotten that he never won a Grand Prix, only a moto at the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship finale. Lawrence has since taken four additional wins in the outdoors – all this year – but an additional sweep of the motos has eluded him.

RJ Hampshire's first Pro Motocross win was in the August of 2018, but his first professional motocross win was at the Grand Prix of the USA eleven months prior. Hampshire, aboard a GEICO Honda for the final time, swept both motos at WW Motocross Park and stood atop the box for the first time. Hey, he is still undefeated as a Grand Prix athlete.

Pauls Jonass almost won the 2015 FIM Motocross World Championship, but his first Grand Prix victory did not occur until the first round of the 2017 term. Jonass came out swinging in the Middle East and made his title aspirations obvious for all with a clean sweep of both motos, as well as the qualification heat. '41' is now an eleven-time victor in Grands Prix.

Another random addition to this list. Jessy Nelson never won a round of Pro Motocross, unfortunately, but he stood on the top of a professional motocross podium. Nelson was dominant at the Grand Prix of the USA in the 2015 FIM Motocross World Championship and, like Hampshire above, is undefeated in the world series. Third was Nelson's best result in Pro Motocross, for what it is worth.

Much like Jonass, Jeremy Martin's first professional motocross victory came via 1-1 results at the first stop of his title-winning term. Martin won both stints at Glen Helen, round one of 2014 Pro Motocross, by more than fifteen seconds. In addition, he went 1-1 at Hangtown the next weekend. '6' started his "winner era" in a dominant fashion.

The most fascinating stars on this list are those who won a single Grand Prix, yet did that in a dominant fashion. Enter Dean Ferris! Jeffrey Herlings was sidelined with injury at the Grand Prix of Belgium, the fifteenth round of the 2013 FIM Motocross World Championship, so there was room for a new winner and Ferris rose to the occasion. '111' did not win another race at the highest level.

Similar to Ferris, Evgeny Bobryshev won his first and only Grand Prix via a sweep. The victory occurred at the ninth fixture of the 2011 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Germany, and he led every lap on the day. Even though he had another eighteen podium finishes, he never made it onto the top step again or even won another moto. Weird.

Jeffrey Herlings is the most recent all-time great to win his first Grand Prix with 1-1 scores. When was that? It was round three of the 2010 FIM Motocross World Championship, his third Grand Prix, which was 4812 days ago. Everyone knows what transpired since then: 101 additional Grand Prix wins and five world titles. Not bad at all, huh?

There are four riders on this list that took their maiden Grand Prix victory in the premier division; Max Nagl is one of those. Nagl was an unlikely success story – he had no silverware in the MX2 division and was a revelation once he hopped onto a 450F. The first win that he secured came at the 2008 FIM Motocross World Championship finale, run at Faenza, and set him up for a title bid in 2009.

Sebastien Pourcel is another rider who won his first Grand Prix aboard a 450F and, hey, that was also at Faenza. It was the tenth stop of the 2007 FIM Motocross World Championship and Christophe won the MX2 division on the day! Pourcel could have achieved a lot more in his time as a professional, but injuries derailed his progress and he retired with just four overall wins.

Is Christophe Pourcel an all-time great? Well, he is one of the more accomplished riders on the list. It was at Teutschenthal, in Germany, that he claimed his first Grand Prix victory via 1-1 scores. It is weird how frequently Teutschenthal has appeared on this list. Is there something to that? Anyway, Pourcel's first win came in the same season that he won the MX2 title (2006) – he won twice that term.

Another Pro Motocross reference for the feature! Ivan Tedesco went 1-1 at Thunder Valley for his first overall win and, like Christophe Pourcel, that was his first title-winning year. Thunder Valley was always kind to Tedesco; he took his first 450MX win via 1-1 scores at the same venue, not that that's applicable to this feature.

This Vital MX feature concludes with another visit to Teutschenthal and a rare instance where a rider's first win came via 1-1 scores in the premier division. Brian Jorgensen won one Grand Prix in his career – that came at Teutschenthal on May 02, 2004, on a day where he led every lap. This is exactly the same as Bobryshev above. Even down to the team that he was on!