Tom Vialle on Los Angeles | Vital MX Interview

Tom Vialle of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has had a turbulent debut term in the United States. There are positives that he can extract from the complete SuperMotocross World Championship, encompassing both Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross, like the fact that he remained healthy and made it to each scheduled stop. There was that Southwick victory too, as well as laps led indoors and out.

One could make a case that the SuperMotocross playoffs marked a new beginning for Vialle, as he turned a corner and was one of the clear favorites. Poor luck robbed him of a shot at the title, unfortunately, but the confidence will be invaluable when preparing for the 2024 season. Heck, that will be useful when the gates fall at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in just under two weeks.

Vital MX: Overall, I think you may have been the best rider in this SMX series. You got screwed by some bad luck but, still, it is very positive that you can look back at these three races and think, "I may have been the best rider."

Tom Vialle: Yeah, like you said, I have been unlucky, especially last weekend when I lost my shifter in the second moto. I was right there in the fight for the championship. There was two minutes to go – it was tough to accept that. I was t-boned bad in the second moto by the Suzuki guy. I don’t even know his name, but he cleaned me out bad. My bike flew out of the track. I could not do much. The first moto was pretty good, and I was third. I did not have the best start in the second moto, but I was fifth or sixth and then that guy… I saw a video and, in the corner before, he cleaned out [Jordon] Smith and then it was in the next corner.

We were first and third in the first moto – that guy was tenth or something, I do not even know, and he cleaned us both out. That is stupid to do. I feel shit because it is not really a mistake from myself, with the shifter last weekend and then that guy cleaning me out. I think I could have been fighting for the podium or win tonight. It was nice to end the season with some good riding.

Yeah, it must be nice to have the confidence of being one of the best guys. These three races must have felt like being back in MXGP a little bit?

Actually, yeah! I felt good. I was fast in the second moto last weekend – I passed a lot of guys and came up to third. I led quite a few laps today too and that was nice.

What is the plan now? You are in for the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, so are you going to go to France early? Are you going to test an MXGP-spec bike or race with your American bike?

I am riding supercross on Monday, testing for 2024, and then I fly on Tuesday or something. I am going to ride the USA bike. The frame and suspension are kind of the same in the USA and Europe. It is just the engine… I am going to ride the USA engine. We are not 100% sure yet, but I think that is going to be a good way. We will see because we will have Saturday to see how the bike feels and then we will see for the race on Sunday.

What are your thoughts on this entire season? Was it harder than you expected to get used to the American things?

Yeah, for sure. The life and racing are way different here – the guys are way more aggressive. Those guys like RJ [Hampshire], Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence are like twenty-five with a lot of experience. Compare it to the MX2 class in Europe and everyone is young. That makes a big difference! Those guys are tough, like physically super strong and they know how to ride. We knew that supercross would be tough. I am healthy and finished the season – I went to every race and that is nice. There were some struggles, of course, but I think that we are going in a good way. The bike is feeling better and so am I. These last three races and even the last two motocross races were pretty good for me. I think that, with a good winter, we can be there fighting next year.

Talking about the differences between Grands Prix and the United States. I feel like the paddock in MXGP is more like a family and this is more business orientated.

Yeah, more business. There is way more money over here than in Europe. Everyone is a little more serious. I think that when you play with a lot of money then everyone gets more serious. It is a little bit different than MXGP. We come here for only one day too, whereas in MXGP it is the whole weekend and you pass more time with the people from the team. You come here, race and then leave to go home. The race day is a little bit different.