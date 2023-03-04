"The Thought of Potentially Winning or Being on the Podium...Puts a Smile on My Face" | Cole Seely on WSX

Cole Seely recently made his return to US Supercross in Seattle. He hasn't lined up at the premier level since 2019 in Las Vegas. Cole made the choice to ride for MotoConcepts at a couple rounds to be better prepared for the upcoming World Supercross Championship than he was last year. He recently came on an episode of the MotoXpod Show to discuss his first race back, what has changed since '19, his goals, and lots more. The interview was conducted by Jamie Guida, Scotty Thomson, Michael Lindsay, and TJ Smith.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: Good to have you back. How'd that feel?

Cole Seely: Oh, man, it was fun. We accomplished some goals and checked off some boxes, so I'd call it a successful night.

Jamie: What were the goals coming in? What made it successful for you?

Cole: Going into last year when we did the two rounds of World Supercross, I just wasn't very comfortable and I really wasn't, from a competitive level, where I wanted to be when we lined up. I did my homework, I did my riding and training and all that kind of stuff, but the experience was lacking. So, this is a trial run to get me comfortable and ready. The main thing was just comfort. I came out of the weekend feeling a lot more comfortable. Even in the couple of days that we've had at the test track since then, I've had a little bit more pep in my step and definitely learned what I need to focus on. I'm a seasoned rider, but at the same time, I feel like I'm jumping right back into this and I feel like I'm a rookie all over again. It's definitely a different kind of situation than I'm used to lining up with all these guys.

Jamie: I believe the last time you raced a US Supercross was in Vegas in ‘19. What has changed? Does it feel like a lot's changed?

Cole: Oh, yeah. A ton of change. When I stepped away, I didn't really ever plan on racing competitively again, especially at this level. When I stepped away, I was like, “The monkey is off my back. I don't have to worry about the pressure or I don't want to worry about the stress that I put on myself stepping back into it.” So, I kind of came back into it almost blind again. I was like, “Man, I completely forgot what it's like to be on the track.” Not only that, but the competition is so high now. It was high when I stepped away. Everyone stepped up their game. Everyone's faster than they were. It's a lot to digest for me. I'm a little older now. I'm not as willing to put my body and my life on the line as I was back then. So, a little bit more 'playing it-safe' mentality. I just wanted to get more comfortable for World Supercross. Really the goal is to make it out of these two healthy and feeling a little bit more energized and refreshed lining up on July 1st when we line up for the first round.

TJ Smith – MotoXpod Show: You mentioned a bit of a shock coming in with the racing. After the weekend were you like, “I need to change some stuff” or are you coming in and going, “No, this is where I thought I would be?” As somebody who's watched you race coming up and you were always a front runner, in my mind this was shocking to see.

Cole: No, it's completely understandable. I'm kind of in the same boat where I'm saying, “I know where I used to be.” Part of me is like, “Come on, man, push towards the front, and you belong up there.” At the same time, I'm in a completely different stage of my life. Honestly, my main goal was to get out of that Heat race clean. That was what I had my sights set on. To perform well in the Heat race. Even going into the Heat race, I was a little bit in my head about it because the track was so brutal. It didn't really look like it on TV, but I was talking to Christian Craig and Justin Barcia right before the Heat race, and they're like, “Man, you came back at the wrong time. This is the worst track we've had all year.” I said, “Oh, thanks, guys. Welcome back.” I struggled with comfort all day and finding my flow. Nothing to do with the bike. The bike's great. I'm really happy with the chassis and the progress that the team's developed. In the Main Event what it came down to for me was a bit of fitness. What really got in my head was I knew where these guys are in their championship fight, especially the top three. When I see them gaining on me a lap down, I've been in their shoes before. I've been the guy lapping guys, and I know how frustrating it is. I was a little over-cautious letting them by. My times dropped a lot every time I got lapped because I was trying to stay out of the way and really not be that guy that holds up the leader or holds up a guy in fifth place who might be fighting for a fifth-place spot in the point series. Again, I have all the respect in the world for these guys and what they're doing every single weekend.

Michael Lindsay – Vital MX: What's it been like coming back to ride the 450? You tried the 250 last year for WSX. The 250s take a lot of aggression. Has it been easier for you to come back and adapt to a 450 than it was to try to find that pace on a 250?

Cole: Yeah. I mean, not to make excuses, but I just didn't blend well with the 250. I really like riding the 250. When I go to the test track and ride it, I have a blast on it. The Honda 250 chassis with that engine works really well. Not to say that the 450 doesn't, but there’s actually a surprising difference in the feeling of the chassis. When it comes time to racing, my riding style fits the 450 a lot better. I wanted to race the 450 last year. The main purpose for racing the 250 was that was the only spot available on the MotoConcepts team. I really wanted to come back on a team that has a really good foundation and a good program with people that I trust. With Justin Brayton moving on the spot opened up for the 450 and thankfully I was able to land a spot on the team on a 450 this year.

ML: You're preparing for the WSX season that's upcoming. As far as we're aware, Kenny's (Roczen) not going to be racing. A couple of the bigger names from last year like JB (Justin Brayton) will be back, but you're on a 450 that nearly won the title both in JB and Vince's (Friese) hands. Does that change your perspective at all on where you think you'll be in terms of top five podiums and championship level for the season? Does it motivate you a little more?

Cole: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, it doesn't necessarily motivate me more, but it's the thought of potentially winning or being on the podium being that much more within reach. It definitely puts a smile on my face. It's cool. I love Kenny. I love hanging out with him. I love riding with him. He's an insanely talented guy. Yeah, to have his focus on the outdoors in the position that he's in his career and his age, I think that's probably the right move for him. I'm happy for him. I think it's a positive being able to line up with one less guy that I'm probably not going to beat every single weekend. The bike, the team, and everything is really good. They've been around for years and years and years and they've developed a really good foundation and a program that really works. All the guys in our corner make my job that much easier. We have a good engine package, especially on the 450. Working with Showa again has been awesome. Our guy is one of the best guys I've worked with when it comes to setting up the suspension. I think we've had only two test days and I really haven't changed much. We kind of hit the nail on the head on the first try. Going back to what I said about wanting to race with the MotoConcepts guys, I know that they know what they're doing. I know that I can trust them, and I can trust everyone in my corner. It's just one less thing to worry about.

ML: WSX last year was just two races, so it may be hard to get a sampling for it. Between that and getting prepped for this, where's your head at with continuing racing? Is this a total see how this year goes or are you already feeling like there's a chance that we see you continue in select events for a couple more years?

Cole: I'm still just seeing how things go. Last year I had to take it with a grain of salt because I hit the ground five times out of the six races. In the only race that I didn't hit the ground, I got second. I was really bummed by that. It lit a fire underneath me that I haven't had in a while when I got home and started taking mental notes, taking actual notes, and thinking about what I needed to work on. Because the racing was so different. I overtrained in some respects. I focused too hard on certain things and let other things wash away. It's a different style of racing. Going back to this year, I know what I need to focus on. I know where I need to be better. The team has given me all the tools I need. It's just really applying myself to be a better racer when it comes time to line up again. One of those things was a comfort issue. Our last race was in mid-October of last year. Tony (Alessi) and Mike Genova, we hopped on a conference call, and I told them I just want to be comfortable coming in. Mike was the one that was like, “Well, what do you think about doing Seattle and Glendale? We're already going to be there. You can hop on a 450 with no pressure. Go get comfortable, have fun, and get some gate drops. Have confidence coming into the World Supercross round.” This whole two-race trial that I'm doing is going to pay off big time when it comes time to lineup for those guys. I think this year I'll be prepared. I'll know what to focus on at the test track, I'll know what to focus on in my training and we can come in ten times more prepared than we were last year.

Jamie: Looking back on your career are there any regrets or decisions that you would have liked to have done differently?

Cole: I wouldn't say regrets. No, I don't have any regrets because I come from a very modest background. In my first year in 2009, I was a nobody. I got lucky to land a spot on a privateer team. I got lucky to show some speed here and there. After that, I was going to college. The guys were just faster than me, straight up. I knew that. I got breaks here and there. Signing on to the Troy Lee team in 2010 was really a lucky thing for me. So, I don't have any regrets. I'm very thankful for all the people I've got to work with and my past career and my new second chapter in my career. I had offers from other teams and thought, “I wonder how it would have played.” You're always going to wonder about that. I got to ride for Factory Honda for 5 or 6 years. You don't get much better than that. It's an honor to work for those guys and the whole team. The whole corporation has been really good to me and I'm very thankful for that. There's always that question, “What if I would have signed at KTM or somebody else throughout the years. What would my career have looked like?” You wonder that, but to call it a regret, I think that's a little harsh. I was lucky and I never took anything for granted.

Jamie: When you are sitting at home and watching these races, do you still miss it or are you a little over it full-time? The travel and everything?

Cole: No, I definitely don't miss the travel. We're spread so thin. These guys, it's impressive to show that much speed every single weekend and this deep into the end of the season. I'm a huge fan of the sport. I'm always going to follow it. My wife asked me the same thing because I watch it so religiously. She's like, “Do you ever miss being out there?” I said, “No, I don't. I had my time in the sport. I got to live my glory years racing for Factory Honda.” I miss the community. Coming back this weekend felt special. I did track walk with Chase Sexton and talked to him and Kenny and Christian Craig. All these guys that I raced against; we grew great friendships. Being down on the line and Roger DeCoster wishing me luck in my Main Event, I'm like, “Man, it just feels so cool to come back and still feel that bond. I've been gone for four years and they're still happy to see me back. It was a special weekend. My wife never got to see me race in my professional years. She was probably more nervous than anybody else in the pit. It felt special to be back and have fans welcoming me back. I got to see a lot of people that I haven't seen in years and everybody was very welcoming.