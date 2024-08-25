Is There a Rebirth of South African Motocross?

Look at the results from the Pro Motocross Championship, and you will find participants from multiple countries, including France, Germany, Australia, Japan, South Africa, and others. American motocross and Supercross have been the catalysts for many racers to come to fulfill a dream.

South Africa has a long history with motocross and has had a few standout riders become successful in the U.S. series. Greg Albertyn won the 1999 250MX title, and a few years later, Grant Langston took the 2003 125MX, 2005 125SX East, and then the 2007 450MX titles. Later, Tyla Rattray had good results and finished second in 2010 and 2011 in the 250MX championship, but since then, there hasn't been much success from the South Africans in America.

Before diving into why that may be, we should explore the roots of South African motocross. Like many countries, motocross started growing in the '70s and exploded in popularity in the '80s. Live TV broadcasts and top riders, including Russell Campbell, Alfie Cox, Derick Graham, and Robert Herring, helped the sport reach new heights. SA even hosted its first world championship event in 1985.

Grant Langston remembers his dad telling him how, after the movie On Any Sunday, every boy in high school needed a dirt bike. That movie catapulted dirt bikes and motocross in South Africa. The sport and SA's economy allowed them to contract international motocross riders such as Rex Staten, Larry Wosick, and Jim Tarantino, who were all stars in the U.S., and even Harry Everts to come race for good money.

Around this time the country started seeing a few of its young riders move to the international series to pursue a world championship. In the early '90s, racing was getting more expensive, and SA saw fewer riders at the gate for local races. Riders like Greg Albertyn were taking their talents to the GPs, and in 1992, Albertyn won the 125cc world championship, and SA had its first world champion.

Albertyn went on to win two more world titles in '93 and '94 before moving to the United States to have a try at American Supercross and motocross. He had a lot of success in the States and won the 1999 250MX title, effectively putting SA on the map in America. His success had international teams looking at the pool of young riders in SA and giving riders like Ryan Hunt, Glen Dempsey, and others a shot. It wasn't until 1998, when a young Grant Langston chose the route of the MXGP series, that SA saw their next legitimate threat to win a world title.

Greg Albertyn RacerX Archives

Langston won the 125MX world title in 2000, giving SA its 4th, and in 2001, he moved to the U.S. to begin his quest to win championships here. GL won his first American title in 2003 when he clenched the 125MX title, and later won the 2005 125SX East, 2006 125SX West, and 2007 450MX titles. Once again, a rider proved championships were attainable from South African-born riders. The door was open for future riders like Gareth Swanepoel and Tyla Rattray.

When asked why he chose the European route first, Grant said Greg Albertyn's dad had told his dad it was an easier route. Even if you didn't get on a factory team, there were many more mid-sized teams. At that time, there was no social media or much internet, so they got all their information from talking to people who were already overseas. Europe was closer for travel and in the same time zones, so it made the most sense. He said, "I showed enough speed to get some attention, which is how I signed with Harry Everts. It was about opportunities, and Europe seemed to be a better route."

Tyla Rattray and Gareth Swanepoel would also choose the GP route before coming to America. Tyla won the MX2 title in 2008 and later raced for Pro Circuit Kawasaki in America. Gareth spent four years in the GPs before coming to America and eventually finishing his career back in the GPs. When asked why the GP path was taken first, Swanie said, "It was pretty much the only path and just how we did it back then." He said that at the time, there was a lot of competition in SA moto, and guys like him and GL benefited from Albertyn's era.

Gareth said he raced the World Minis in Las Vegas in 1993, winning on a PW50. He raced it again in '95 and '96 with GL, but going to Europe was still easier. South Africans had a great name in Europe; anyone could race there. You could also race in the Dutch and German championships and other international races to make a living. You didn't have to be on a factory team or race Supercross like in America.

Grant Langston GuyB

During the '90s, SA motocross experienced a decline in rider turnout and spectators. Premier sponsors were pulling out, and some of the local series disappeared, resulting in a lack of riders from SA transitioning internationally.

Swanie theorized by saying, "We were fortunate coming off the success of some really good riders. I was chasing Langston, and they set the bar for the next group coming up. Then, we (Swanepoel and Rattray) left at a young age, and no one was left for those kids to chase. You're only as good as your competition." This may have resulted in teams being gun-shy about taking a chance on an SA rider.

There has been a resurgence in South African motocross riders moving to the GPs and U.S. motocross in recent years. Calvin Vlaanderen has competed in the MXGP series since 2014 with some success, including an overall win in Sardegna in 2022. Camden Mclellan has also been showing steady improvement in the MX2 class, and there are a lot of expectations for him. Grant Langston said, "With the success of these guys, maybe it will be a chance for the next group of kids to come through."

Tyla Rattray GuyB

At least five SA riders competed in the Pro Motocross Championship. Dalton Venter, Cameron Durow, Marcus Phelps, Triston Purdon, and Slade Smith all qualified for races, most of whom have won titles back home. They are in the U.S. because they love the sport and want to get a ride that will allow them to make a living racing their dirt bikes.

Caleb Tennant is a six-time South African National motocross champion and current Team Manager for the Bar Aviation team and works with Dalton Venter and Stav Orland. He talked about how it's a huge commitment to race in the U.S., especially when you're used to winning in SA. You have to be willing to get beat and stay motivated if you're going to race internationally. You also need the funding to do it for a couple of years because adjusting takes time.

Regarding funding, the South African Sports Confederation doesn't emphasize helping the SA riders when racing internationally. Langston said, "They are pretty amateurish. They do nothing to help the rider. They're really good at being obstructionists." Swanepoel mirrored that sentiment by saying, "They do as little as possible." We heard virtually the same responses from all the riders interviewed, so when SA riders decide to race internationally, they are on their own.

Gareth Swanepoel GuyB

Of course, once here, riders have numerous difficulties if they want to compete. Moving outside your home country, learning the customs, traveling, and being away from family are all roadblocks to overcome. On top of that, some of these current riders are dealing with visa issues. Cameron Durow told me it could be a year waiting for a sports visa, allowing him to get paid when racing. He's on a tourist visa and can't collect his race payouts. He only receives his contingencies and hopes to get his sports visa soon.

Cameron is also traveling back and forth so he can continue to race the South African MX Nationals where he is the defending champion and current points leader. Cameron said, "I'm one of the only one's still racing domestically and internationally. Four of our top guys are here in the U.S. and there are a few in Europe." He said he prefers the format in the U.S. because communication is easier and he can get more help with parts. He's thankful that his SA team, Red Bull KTM, has allowed him to do both series as long as he doesn't miss a home race.

Marcus Phelps

Marcus Phelps has been racing in America consistently since 2019, and in 2024 made to Monster Energy Supercross main events with the Dirt Bike Depot team. He mentioned he chose to come here because his mechanic had come here and said the moto scene was great. He came over in 2014 and started training at Millsap's Training Facility in '15.

"Racing back home is not easy. I don't think as much money is put into it. You can't earn a living unless you're the one kid winning every race. I am probably still making more by qualifying for a main event in Supercross than if I raced at home," Marcus said. He talked about the difficulties of not seeing family and traveling in a RAM 1500 across the country to race, but is thankful for their help allowing him to race. He said he needs to go quicker so he can have better results in order to help his dad with covering his racing.

Cameron Durow

Despite the struggles, the current group of riders want to see SA motocross healthy and for the next group of riders to have opportunities for success. Riders like Marcus Phelps, who had two top 20s in Monster Energy Supercross in 2024, and Tristan Purdon, who were all edging closer to a top 20 in the 450MX class, are continuing to wave the flag for SA motocross. They have seen the increased results for South Africa at the Motocross of Nations over the last few years and hope they can continue that trajectory.

Time will tell if Calvin Vlaanderen or Camden Mclellan will be the next SA-born World Champion, but the current crop of racers is doing their best to keep their dreams alive. With any luck, the local South African motocross scene will once again see full gates, and the next Gregg Albertyn or Grant Langston can come through the ranks.