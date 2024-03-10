Tested: Troy Lee Designs SE Ultra Jersey and Pant

Troy Lee Designs has been synonymous with design and style for almost 40 years and has built a following with quality products. They recently sent us a set of their SE Ultra Reverb gear, so we put it to the test.

TLD SE Ultra Jersey Reverb and SE Ultra Pant Reverb

Seven10 Designs

Jersey

Precision fit

Troy Lee Designs Ultra Knit w/laser perforated holes

Bluesign® approved fabrics

Critcal welding construction

Moisture wicking and quick dry finishes

Silicone printed tail to keep jersey tucked in

Mesh underarm ventilation

Drop tail hem

MSRP $92.00

Pant

Precision fit

Troy Lee Designs Ultra Mesh w/laser perforated holes

Bluesign® approved fabrics

Crossover fly w/ ratchet system for minimal bunching

Strategic welded construction

Silicon printed interior waistband for zero waist slippage

MSRP $225.00

First Impressions

Immediately upon opening the box from Troy Lee Designs and taking the gear out of its packaging, I dug the artwork and color scheme. It was not a crazy wild print as with some of TLD's other stuff. The SE Ultra Reverb line looks clean, and I loved the shade of blue on the set they sent, along with the black, grey, and white color palette.

Upon inspection, the jersey was noticeably lightweight and stretchy, with many ventilation holes. It has a wide, minimal collar, which I like, so it doesn't feel restrictive. The tailpiece is also extended to help keep it tucked in. I felt I would like this jersey once I put it on.

When I held the pants up, they appeared to be a bit large. I ordered a 32, which I received, but visually, the waist looked wide. Like the jersey, they were lightweight and stretchy, a characteristic I like in my gear. There were plenty of ventilation holes, which should add nice airflow during the hot summers of Texas. I also liked how soft the leather panels on the inside of the knee were. They have a ratcheting waist latch but no straps on the sides to snug up the fit if they are actually loose, so that could be an issue. It was time to try it on and go ride.

Seven10 Designs

On the Track

On the track is where the fit and function of riding gear are most important. Yes, we want it to look cool, but is it comfortable and durable? Does it have nice airflow and hinder or help your riding? In my opinion, the TLD SE Ultra Reverb gear falls under the 'athletic' fit. It's not skin-tight, but it does fit snugly. The jersey impressed me with its comfort and lightweight feel. I enjoy a jersey that I don't notice when I'm riding, and the material allows for easy movement with no bunching, primarily due to how it stretches and feels so light. The collar is wide and thin, so I didn't feel it around my neck.

Similarly, the wrist cuffs aren't tight or cumbersome, and they don't bunch up around the gloves. The extended tailpiece is a nice detail because it helps keep the jersey tucked into the pants. I generally wear a large jersey over a chest protector, but with the SE Ultra jersey, I think I should have ordered a medium. It was just a tad looser than I'd like.

Much like the jersey, TLD's SE Ultra Reverb pants are comfortable and function well on the track. They fit snug but had plenty of room for my knee braces due to the stretchy material. I never had any issues with the pants bunching when moving around on the seat or any snagging problems while moving my legs around for corners or anything like that. They appear to have minimal panels sewn in, making them feel like one piece. I only had two negatives with the pants. As I thought while unpacking, the pants were a little larger than any of my other size 32 pants, and since they don't have straps on the sides of the waist, I couldn't snug them enough. The other issue goes hand in hand with that. The ratcheting strap is off to one side, and because the pants are a little big, I had to close it all the way, causing some bunching on one side. I didn't love that, but it's also not a deal breaker.

I want to quickly mention, although we didn't mention the gloves in the title, TLD sent their Air Glove Reverb with the gear set. They are a thin glove with no rubber padding on top. It utilizes a Velcro clasp on the cuff for a snug closure. I prefer a slip-on cuff, but still liked the feel of the glove.

Seven10 Designs

Durability

I'm writing this after approximately eight hours of riding time in the Troy Lee Designs SE Ultra gear, so the durability test is limited. So far, it shows no structural issues and still looks great. I haven't had any crashes and haven't caught it on a foot peg yet, so no tears or damage. I've said before that with lightweight, thin gear comes a trade-off. It may not be as durable as some other lines of gear or one designed for a different function, such as off-road. I don't think tearing a hole in the SE Ultra gear would take much, but that is not due to poor quality. It's just the nature of the material being used for improved comfort and function.

Seven10 Designs

Final Word

Motocross gear has improved over the last few years, and it can be difficult to find many critiques. Primarily, I'm looking for comfort and functionality in my gear, and TLD has hit that mark with the SE Ultra gear set. The pants and jersey checked almost all the boxes for me, and the negatives I mentioned were all tied into sizing but did not hamper my riding. As always, I would suggest going to your local dealership and putting your hands on the gear before purchasing. Try it on, see what you like or don't, and then make a decision. If, for some reason, that isn't an option and you are ordering online, I do not think you'll be disappointed if you choose TLD's SE Ultra line. Just be aware the sizing was a little big, at least for me. Ultimately, this is gear I would mix into the rotation of stuff I wear. It's a standout for me.