Sometimes when looking for an aftermarket part for you dirt bike it's not as much for more power or better performance out of the machine, but better performance from the part itself. When it comes to chain guides you may say, "A chain guide is a chain guide." That's not necessarily the case. TM Designworks sent us their Factory Edition FX Rear Chain Guide to test just in time as my OEM chain guide was close to worn through.

TM Designworks Factory Edition FX Rear Chain Guide

Developed for Hard Enduro, Baja, Motocross, and off-road. Suitable for all types of riding.

Streamlined profile with increased coverage of swing arm mounting tabs.

Large chamfered outside leading and bottom edges for maximum rock deflection.

Redesigned wear pad mounting bolts with deeper recesses to reduce snagging and provide more clamping strength.

The replaceable wear pad work well for high wear conditions like mud, sand, and oversized sprockets.

Fits standard and sealed chains.

Includes new mounting hardware.

Industry leading plastic formula “RMS” (Return Memory System).

Absorbs impacts and returns to center.

Friction reducing additives and UV protection to eliminate color fade.

Used by championship winning race teams worldwide.

Recommended by MXA, Dirt Bike and Dirt Rider magazines.

Made in the USA.

Multiple Color Options

MSRP $117.95

Replacement wear kit 34.95

First Impressions

If I'm being honest, upon first impressions, there's nothing revolutionary out of the Factory Edition FX chain guide. It's well made and I liked the beveled edges. The plastic material it's made of felt as though it would extend wear time and not get destroyed by rocks or other debris. I slid the wear pad in place to check fitment and it lined up perfectly.

Jamie Guida

Installation

The only difficulty in installing the TM Designworks chain guide was removing the OEM single-piece one. I had to remove the chain to do so, which is the primary benefit to a two-piece. Once removed, the new chain guide lined up as it should and the included hardware went in. I did like the recessed holes keeping the hardware free from snagging or being damaged. I put the two mounting bolts in and tightened them up. I then reinstalled the chain and slid the wear pad in place and installed the mounting hardware. It's as simple as that.

Jamie Guida

Durability

I put close to ten hours on the bike leading up to writing this with the TM Designworks Factory Edition FX chain guide on the bike. The wear pad has some wear as would be expected, but not an excessive amount. I'm pleased with how it's held up. With the large openings it's easy to wash the dirt out with a hose or pressure washer as well. This is not a flimsy chain guide. It's high quality and should hold up to the toughest conditions.

Jamie Guida

Final Thoughts

The TM Designs chain guide is a good product. It's well built, will last, and the wear pad is easily replaceable. It does it's job. I do feel if I was going to buy an aftermarket chain guide out of my own pocket, the $117.95 price tag may lead me to choose another brand. I did a little research and found a few others from reputable companies at a lower price point. I can't say whether they are as well built as the TM Designs product, but I also know with many of us money is a factor.