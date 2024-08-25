Tested: Leatt 5.5 UltraWeld Jersey and 5.5 I.K.S. Moto Pant

For many riders tthe gear they choose says a lot about them. They can pick a brand for many reasons including designs, price, or their favorite rider wearing it. Quality and fit are a major factor in choosing a gear brand, but the look of your riding gear can be equally important. We want to look good and feel fast before we ever throw a leg over our bikes. So, gear choice can be a tough decision. Over the years brands have come and gone, while a select few have stood the test of time. In recent years, Leatt has thrown their name into the gear game and we decided to put their 5.5 line to the test.

Leatt 5.5 UltraWeld Jersey and 5.5 I.K.S. Pant

Seven10 Designs

Jersey

Ultra-Light, 360 degree race fit

MoistureCool stretch mesh with air channels

Perforated brush guard protection over elbows

Tailored, four-way stretch fit for riding with or without body armor

Laser-cut ventilation

Sizing Small to 3XL

MSRP $84.99

Pant

Ultra-Light, 360 degree race fit

Twisted Yarn Technology 360n stretch

I.K.S. (Internal Knee Brace System) reduces knee brace wear

Multi-layer inner knee reinforcement with full grain leather for bike grip

Light and breathable construction

Laser-cut ventilation

Panels have muti-row reinforced stiching

Waist has micro adjuster side straps

Dirt, water, and stain resistant coating

Top quality YKK Japan zippers

Anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining

Sizing XS to 3XL (28" to 40")

MSRP $229.00

First Impressions

Right off the bat, I didn't love the 'Fuel' color scheme of the Leatt 5.5 gear sent to me. I immediately thought of a toothpaste tube. I also didn't really like the shiny Leatt logo on the front of the jersey and pant leg. Strangely, I thought it looked cool when I saw the gear on the Team Solitaire riders during Monster Energy Supercross. My initial thought was I probably won't wear this when I'm done testing it.

As far as the quality of the product, it appeared to be well made with good stitching and durable fabric. The material of the pants and jersey felt very stretchy and appears it will be comfortable. I liked the ratcheting front closure and the velcro adjustments on the pants. The pant has an inner liner, which I normally don't like because they generally catch on my knee braces and seem to be a nuisance, but this one stops just above the knee. The jersey is light and has a lot of ventilation which is essential in the Texas heat. Even though I didn't love the cosmetics of the gear when I received it, I looked forward to riding in it to see how it felt.

Seven10 Designs

On the Track

There are different preferences regarding gear fit, and I like a snug, 'athletic' style fit. The Leatt 5.5 I.K.S. pants fit pretty close to how I like pants to fit. There was a little more room in the crotch area than I like, but I would not call them loose. There was also more room in the knee area to allow room for knee braces, which is a plus for me. The positives of the pants were the ratcheting closure, the very strong Velcro waist adjustment flaps, and how stretchy the material is throughout the pants. The negatives were the zipper, which unzipped itself a few times, and the heavy rubber Leatt badge on the back of the waist.

The negatives mentioned with the pants were not extremely noticeable when on the bike and the material doesn't hinder your movements when riding. It doesn't catch on anything or feel restrictive. The leather panels inside the knee area feel stiff, but I did not notice once riding. The pant material allows for nice gripping when squeezing the bike, and the waist adjustment straps do a good job of keeping the pant from sliding off your butt when moving around on your seat nicely.

The 5.5 UltraWeld jersey fits snugly and stretches over my chest protector with no problem. Leatt describes the material as ultra-light 360-degree race fit, which is accurate. It may be the stretchiest jersey I've worn. The only negative I had, barely a negative, is it is difficult to remove after a ride when it's covered in sweat. The material sticks to the body and must be peeled off to break the suction the sweat creates. It also vented nicely and kept me as cool on and off the bike as could be expected.

Seven10 Designs

Durability

I have put close to seven hours of riding in the Leatt 5.5 gear and it shows no signs of heavy wear or any lack of durability from normal use. Generally speaking, when a gear set is labeled lightweight, ultra-light, breathable, or something of that sort, it's because it's a thin material and not the most durable. That doesn't appear to be the case with this gear. I did burn a small hole in one of the pant legs when I fell and was up against the exhaust for a moment, but other than that, the gear still looks fresh.

Seven10 Designs

Final Word

If you're looking to buy a new set of gear, I would recommend the Leatt 5.5 line as an option. As stated, it's not my favorite gear, but I will certainly grab it occasionally. I absolutely love the jersey, and although the pants aren't at the top of my list, they are pretty good. I also changed my opinion of the look once I saw photos of myself in the gear. I've grown to like it and made me realize I should be more open-minded.

I will say the jersey and pants price point seems to be a bit higher than most of the other brands I've looked at, so that needs to be considered. I suggest you go to your local dealership and see what they have in stock so you can put your hands on it before you make a final decision. You can also visit Leatt.com to see several unique designs that could set you apart from the crowd if that's what you're looking for.